Read full article on original website
Related
OHSAA releases girls’ basketball tournament field
The brackets have been released, here's a look at each district.
Marlington girls basketball defeats Alliance, will share Eastern Buckeye Conference title
The Marlington girls basketball team took care of business Wednesday night. The Dukes captured their third straight Eastern Buckeye Conference title with a 77-49 win over the Alliance Aviators on Senior Night in the Harry Fails Gymnasium. Marlington (18-2, 9-1) will share the EBC title with Salem, which was a...
Jaxon Rinkes' basket hands Carrollton boys basketball a victory over West Branch
BELOIT ― Carrollton's Jaxon Rinkes scored the game-winning basket with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping a fourth-quarter rally to defeat upset-minded West Branch 37-35 in an Eastern Buckeye Conference boys basketball game Tuesday. The win was Carrollton's 15th in a row and helped the team maintain a first-place tie with...
Newton Falls long-time coach surpasses career wins milestone
Head coach Roy Sembach is one of two head coaches for the Tigers dating back to 1955.
Comments / 0