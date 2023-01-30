Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Mike Clevinger is Just the White Sox Latest MisstepLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Worker Walks Onto Basketball Court During GameOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
Daily Northwestern
‘Too little, too late’: Black residents disillusioned by pace of Evanston reparations program
Eva Holland-Switchett still lives in the Evanston childhood home her mother bought in 1961. She associates the house with memories of love. But Holland-Switchett, who is Black, also remembers the redlining practices her mother fought against to buy the house in the first place. For instance, her mother went to the bank to get a loan but couldn’t get it, she recalled.
Daily Northwestern
Without sufficient community support, mutual aid group Back On Their Feet confronts burnout and uncertain future
Michele Hays started Back On Their Feet, a mutual aid Facebook group, after the Women’s March in 2017. At the time, she said she saw community members coming together to provide supplies, appliances and furniture for one family struggling to obtain housing. But by December, Hays realized only a small group of people with Back On Their Feet were serving hundreds of families.
evanstonroundtable.com
Neighbors slam Northwestern zoning requests for new Ryan Field
Of the more than 150 Evanston residents who came out to the city council chambers for a Seventh Ward community meeting Tuesday night, the vast majority were, to put it lightly, not happy with Northwestern University and its plans for a new football stadium. The university filed an application on...
Daily Northwestern
‘See what smaller vendors have to show’: Evanston indoor farmers market offers mushrooms, vegan soaps
Despite wintry weather, local vendors converge at the Evanston Ecology Center on select Saturday mornings for the city’s indoor farmers market. “We as small businesses are always looking to promote our products, and in-person is the way to do that,” said Misala Calakovic, owner of vegan cosmetics company Journey: One Bar at a Time.
Daily Northwestern
ETHS staff say the school teaches about reparations. Some students say they haven’t learned enough.
Evanston Township High School senior Aniah Roddy learned about Evanston’s Restorative Housing Program from local news coverage. But when it came to instruction on reparations in the classroom, she said she heard nothing. “It’s something that I only hear about if I search it up,” Roddy said. “Because I...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston says Main Street will become more accessible. Advocates say, ‘This is the first baby step.’
Nura Aly’s wheelchair sometimes gets stuck in sidewalk cracks on Main Street. The sudden stop catapults her out of the chair, and she lands face-first on the ground. “That’s happened so many times in my life that I’m used to it,” she said. “I’ve figured out how to do it safely.”
Daily Northwestern
‘If I can save one life’: Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering discusses next steps on gun control
Content warning: This article contains discussions of gun violence. On July 11, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering stood in the Oval Office and spoke with President Joe Biden about the need for a federal assault weapons ban. It was just a week after the mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.
Daily Northwestern
Ortiz: Analyzing key races in the upcoming Chicago municipal elections
Chicago is gearing up for the upcoming municipal elections, with various candidates vying for seats across the city. We’ll focus on some candidates endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America. The most likely pickups for the DSA in city council this year are in the 46th and 48th ward...
From Wilmette to Gurnee, More Chicago Area Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Are Closing. Here's the Full List
Another 87 Bed, Bath & Beyond stores across the country will shutter, a recently updated list of closures from the home goods chain shows, following an announcement the struggling retailer made last week that it's in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.
better.net
10 of Chicago’s Top Black Women of Impact — 2023
McKinsey & Company in partnership with Lean In recently published its eighth annual Women in the Workplace study. This annual report card is the largest research project of its kind to assess the impact women are making in corporate America. Among other findings, the study concluded that 59 percent of Black women leaders want to be top executives, but in comparison to women leaders of other races and ethnicities, are more likely to receive signals that their advancement will be more difficult.
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas trades barbs with Lightfoot after laying out economic vision
"She needs to have an enemy," Vallas said after Lightfoot made it clear she relishes the possibility of taking him on in a runoff.
progressivegrocer.com
Go Grocer Enters New Urban Market
Go Grocer has gone north. The Chicago-based retailer that staked a claim on contemporary convenience with ultra-fast delivery and fresh-to-good foods recently expanded its footprint into Wisconsin. The latest Go Grocer is now open in Milwaukee's Third Ward neighborhood. Located at 415 East Menomonee Street, the nearly 2,000-square-foot Go Grocer...
oakpark.com
Oak Park or Oak Poop?
Sometimes I think I live in Oak Poop rather than Oak Park. I live in downtown Oak Park and walk around downtown and the village every day. I can’t believe how many times I have to dodge poop on the sidewalks. Yes, the sidewalks! I love dogs, but their two-legged friends aren’t doing their job.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson calls for electric, gas utilities to cease shutoffs
CHICAGO - Businessman and Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is demanding that electric and gas utilities stop shutoffs. On Monday, Wilson unveiled a "Hardship Plan" to help people avoid getting their power or heat cut off. "For every piece of new business here that comes into the city of Chicago,...
Daily Northwestern
Panelists speak on incarcerated women’s experiences at Undergraduate Prison Education Partnership event
Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual violence. Undergraduate Prison Education Partnership, the undergraduate wing of Northwestern Prison Education Program, hosted two panelists at University Hall on Tuesday to discuss women’s unequal treatment in correctional facilities through an intersectional lens. The event featured three topics: healthcare barriers, violence...
Daily Northwestern
Open Tab: Hybrid bakery-cafe-lounge Cupitol Coffee and Eatery challenges brunch status quo
Cupitol Coffee and Eatery is known for its all-day, mouthwatering breakfast. But the restaurant also provides Evanston with a balance of sweet and savory dishes in an inviting, bustling atmosphere. Cupitol has a location in Evanston at 812 Grove St., one in Streeterville and one in West Loop. The Evanston...
oakpark.com
This is racially insensitive
I’m a trustee on the Oak Park Village Board. As a local courtesy, we don’t typically comment on incidents that occur in different local governments. However, an incident occurred that was so egregious that I can’t stay silent. A class was created with a racially insensitive title and description. The wording used was so obviously insensitive that many thought the screenshots were fake. No one expected this from an Oak Park government.
blockclubchicago.org
$800,000 Townhomes Coming To Jefferson Park Lot Where Neighbors Blocked Large Apartment Building
JEFFERSON PARK — Nine single-family townhomes are being built on a longtime vacant lot where developers once proposed 48 apartments. MK Construction & Builders began foundation work on the site, 5300 W. Argyle St., earlier this month after Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) downzoned the property in 2021. In a...
matadornetwork.com
Every Single Michelin Starred Restaurant in Chicago To Try in 2023
Whether you’re checking out the desert plants in Garfield Park Conservatory or marveling at the cherry blossoms in Jackson Park, there are things to do in Chicago for every type of traveler. But what we can all agree on is that eating at as many Chicago restaurants as possible should be at the top of your itinerary. Creative and stylish, many of these restaurants have been awarded the highest restaurant honor we have: a Michelin star rating. These restaurants are the best of the best – and they aren’t cheap. So if you live for luxury dining, colorful, complicated plating, and experimental dishes that involve expensive ingredients and expert cooking techniques, these are the restaurants where you need to book a table. Once you’re done with upscale dining, don’t forget to check out Chicago’s vibrant dive bar scene, and then head over to one of the city’s many music venues for live music. Here is every Michelin star restaurant in Chicago, and what each one serves.
Comments / 0