Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

‘Too little, too late’: Black residents disillusioned by pace of Evanston reparations program

Eva Holland-Switchett still lives in the Evanston childhood home her mother bought in 1961. She associates the house with memories of love. But Holland-Switchett, who is Black, also remembers the redlining practices her mother fought against to buy the house in the first place. For instance, her mother went to the bank to get a loan but couldn’t get it, she recalled.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Without sufficient community support, mutual aid group Back On Their Feet confronts burnout and uncertain future

Michele Hays started Back On Their Feet, a mutual aid Facebook group, after the Women’s March in 2017. At the time, she said she saw community members coming together to provide supplies, appliances and furniture for one family struggling to obtain housing. But by December, Hays realized only a small group of people with Back On Their Feet were serving hundreds of families.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Neighbors slam Northwestern zoning requests for new Ryan Field

Of the more than 150 Evanston residents who came out to the city council chambers for a Seventh Ward community meeting Tuesday night, the vast majority were, to put it lightly, not happy with Northwestern University and its plans for a new football stadium. The university filed an application on...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

‘See what smaller vendors have to show’: Evanston indoor farmers market offers mushrooms, vegan soaps

Despite wintry weather, local vendors converge at the Evanston Ecology Center on select Saturday mornings for the city’s indoor farmers market. “We as small businesses are always looking to promote our products, and in-person is the way to do that,” said Misala Calakovic, owner of vegan cosmetics company Journey: One Bar at a Time.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Ortiz: Analyzing key races in the upcoming Chicago municipal elections

Chicago is gearing up for the upcoming municipal elections, with various candidates vying for seats across the city. We’ll focus on some candidates endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America. The most likely pickups for the DSA in city council this year are in the 46th and 48th ward...
CHICAGO, IL
better.net

10 of Chicago’s Top Black Women of Impact — 2023

McKinsey & Company in partnership with Lean In recently published its eighth annual Women in the Workplace study. This annual report card is the largest research project of its kind to assess the impact women are making in corporate America. Among other findings, the study concluded that 59 percent of Black women leaders want to be top executives, but in comparison to women leaders of other races and ethnicities, are more likely to receive signals that their advancement will be more difficult.
CHICAGO, IL
progressivegrocer.com

Go Grocer Enters New Urban Market

Go Grocer has gone north. The Chicago-based retailer that staked a claim on contemporary convenience with ultra-fast delivery and fresh-to-good foods recently expanded its footprint into Wisconsin. The latest Go Grocer is now open in Milwaukee's Third Ward neighborhood. Located at 415 East Menomonee Street, the nearly 2,000-square-foot Go Grocer...
MILWAUKEE, WI
oakpark.com

Oak Park or Oak Poop?

Sometimes I think I live in Oak Poop rather than Oak Park. I live in downtown Oak Park and walk around downtown and the village every day. I can’t believe how many times I have to dodge poop on the sidewalks. Yes, the sidewalks! I love dogs, but their two-legged friends aren’t doing their job.
OAK PARK, IL
Daily Northwestern

Panelists speak on incarcerated women’s experiences at Undergraduate Prison Education Partnership event

Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual violence. Undergraduate Prison Education Partnership, the undergraduate wing of Northwestern Prison Education Program, hosted two panelists at University Hall on Tuesday to discuss women’s unequal treatment in correctional facilities through an intersectional lens. The event featured three topics: healthcare barriers, violence...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

This is racially insensitive

I’m a trustee on the Oak Park Village Board. As a local courtesy, we don’t typically comment on incidents that occur in different local governments. However, an incident occurred that was so egregious that I can’t stay silent. A class was created with a racially insensitive title and description. The wording used was so obviously insensitive that many thought the screenshots were fake. No one expected this from an Oak Park government.
OAK PARK, IL
matadornetwork.com

Every Single Michelin Starred Restaurant in Chicago To Try in 2023

Whether you’re checking out the desert plants in Garfield Park Conservatory or marveling at the cherry blossoms in Jackson Park, there are things to do in Chicago for every type of traveler. But what we can all agree on is that eating at as many Chicago restaurants as possible should be at the top of your itinerary. Creative and stylish, many of these restaurants have been awarded the highest restaurant honor we have: a Michelin star rating. These restaurants are the best of the best – and they aren’t cheap. So if you live for luxury dining, colorful, complicated plating, and experimental dishes that involve expensive ingredients and expert cooking techniques, these are the restaurants where you need to book a table. Once you’re done with upscale dining, don’t forget to check out Chicago’s vibrant dive bar scene, and then head over to one of the city’s many music venues for live music. Here is every Michelin star restaurant in Chicago, and what each one serves.
CHICAGO, IL

