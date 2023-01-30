CANFIELD OH- In a game where the offensive start was slow, it was South Range point guard Devin Sauerwein that set the tone and scored the first 4 points of the game for the Raiders on steals, and transition layups. The offense relaxed after that slow start in a 43-30 win. The Raiders used a balanced offense to get the job done. 4 players scored at least 8 points for the Raiders. The Raiders defense was lock down as usual. They held Lakeview to 4 points in the third quarter to firmly take control of the game.

