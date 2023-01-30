ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

ysnlive.com

URSULINE’S TRIUMPH OVER COWBOYS GETS GUNTHER TO THE TOP

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Terrance Pankey and Jaden Payne combined for twenty-five points to move Keith Gunther into first place as Ursuline’s all-time winningest head coach. The win is number 278 in coach Gunther’s incredible career. Ursuline (15-1) dominated the first half holding a double digit lead for...
PEPPER PIKE, OH
ysnlive.com

MAPLEWOOD CRASHES THE BADGER PARTY

KINSMAN, OHIO- The Maplewood Rockets came into town on senior night to take on the Badger Braves. In a game that meant so much for the Braves and their NAC championship run, it was a game that was back and forth the entire way. The Braves were led by Duncan...
MAPLEWOOD, OH
ysnlive.com

SAUERWEIN SETS THE TONE FOR SOUTH RANGE

CANFIELD OH- In a game where the offensive start was slow, it was South Range point guard Devin Sauerwein that set the tone and scored the first 4 points of the game for the Raiders on steals, and transition layups. The offense relaxed after that slow start in a 43-30 win. The Raiders used a balanced offense to get the job done. 4 players scored at least 8 points for the Raiders. The Raiders defense was lock down as usual. They held Lakeview to 4 points in the third quarter to firmly take control of the game.
CANFIELD, OH
ysnlive.com

CARDINALS SWEEP SEASON SERIES WITH SPARTANS

CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield Cardinals met the Boardman Spartans for the final time in the regular season on Saturday night. Canfield took the first battle in Boardman by a final of 54-44. The Cardinals held the Spartans scoreless in the first quarter, and kept the defensive pressure up all game to sweep the season series with the Spartans.
CANFIELD, OH
Tribune-Review

Ohio-bound D.J. Walker, 5 other Aliquippa seniors make college commitments official

A group of Aliquippa football seniors including standout safety/wide receiver Donovan Walker announced their college commitments Wednesday, with Walker choosing Ohio. Also announcing commitments were defensive back Nate Lindsey (Fordham) and two-way linemen Neco Eberhardt (Albany) and Jason McBride (IUP). Wide receiver Dorius Moreland signed with Bethany College. Another two-way...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
ysnlive.com

DOUBTING ABBY IS A MAZUR PROBLEM

ATWATER OH- Rolling over to our friends in Atwater, Ohio The Waterloo Vikings girls basketball team is having another great season! One of those reasons is because Portage County sharpshooter Abby Mazur! The Waterloo senior has shown her abilities as a great basketball player and an even better person!. Learning...
ATWATER, OH
27 First News

Michael Wylie, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Wylie, 65, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 2:26 p.m. at Park Vista Nursing Home, following an extended illness. He was born August 8, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Henry and Lela Adams Wylie. Michael attended the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Has it been ‘cloudier’ than normal in Youngstown this winter?

Anyone who has lived in Youngstown for a winter knows that most days are cloudy. In fact, during the winter months (December – February), Youngstown averages 66 cloudy days, which is 73.3% of the time. Overall, Youngstown averages 205 cloudy days per year. In other words, on average, the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Deborah S. Bable, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah S. Bable, 51, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Deborah was born March 25, 1971, in Warren, the daughter of Alfred R. II and Patricia Brezinski Bable. She was a 1989 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School. Deborah owned Patsy Beers...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Herman C. Frank II, Washingtonville, Ohio

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mayor Herman C. Frank II, of Washingtonville, died at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023, with his wife and son by his side, following a six-month battle with chemo complications. He was born on August 29, 1944 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. His late father was...
WASHINGTONVILLE, OH
27 First News

Twana Tenete “Tee Rich” Richardson-Sharp, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Twana Tenete “Tee Rich” Richardson-Sharp transitioned from her earthly labor on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Boardman, Ohio. Twana affectionately called “Tee Rich” and “Tee Bone” was born December 15, 1977 in Youngstown, a daughter of James E. ” Preacher” Richardson, Sr. and Racheryl Clark.
BOARDMAN, OH

