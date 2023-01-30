Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Attorney Convicted of Trying to Swindle $1.3 Million From IRSTaxBuzzYoungstown, OH
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of OhioTravel MavenMesopotamia Township, OH
Related
Matchup of local football state champions canceled
The South Range Athletic Department has announced that the recently scheduled football matchups with Canfield in 2023 and 2024 will not take place.
Girard standout football player set to play in college ranks
Bengala played in six games for the Indians this past season before getting hurt, throwing for 1,318 yards with 11 touchdowns
ysnlive.com
CARDINALS SWEEP SEASON SERIES WITH SPARTANS
CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield Cardinals met the Boardman Spartans for the final time in the regular season on Saturday night. Canfield took the first battle in Boardman by a final of 54-44. The Cardinals held the Spartans scoreless in the first quarter, and kept the defensive pressure up all game to sweep the season series with the Spartans.
Three Fitch standouts heading to Division I level
All three Falcons will play college football in the FCS ranks
ysnlive.com
BADGER LOOKS AHEAD TO NAC CHAMPIONSHIP
KINSMAN, OHIO- The Badger Braves took on the Mathews Mustangs on Senior Night. It was a valuable team effort for both sides tonight as well as a back and forth game. The Mustangs were led by Brooke Bauer, who dropped 14 points for the Mustangs. Ava Clayton also chipped in 11 more points for the Mustangs as they led the Braves 24-19 at the Half. The Braves made some adjustments during halftime and went to work as soon as the second half started. Hannah Betts and Katie Grexa combined for 28 points and Bree Huscroft dropped another 12, including 4 three pointers, 3 of which came in the 3rd quarter alone.
ysnlive.com
MOONEY OWNS THE NIGHT IN YOUNGSTOWN
YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO- Cardinal Mooney traveled on the road tonight to take on the Chaney Cowgirls. The Cowgirls kept pace with the Lady Cardinals during the first half as the score was 26-16. The Cardinals took off during the second half scoring 15 points in the third quarter and 17 points in the fourth quarter.
ysnlive.com
URSULINE’S TRIUMPH OVER COWBOYS GETS GUNTHER TO THE TOP
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Terrance Pankey and Jaden Payne combined for twenty-five points to move Keith Gunther into first place as Ursuline’s all-time winningest head coach. The win is number 278 in coach Gunther’s incredible career. Ursuline (15-1) dominated the first half holding a double digit lead for...
Signing Day in the Valley: Complete list of local athletes college commitments
February 1st is National Signing Day with dozens of local student athletes making their college commitments
ysnlive.com
FIRST PLACE STILL BELONGS TO POLAND
STRUTHERS,OH- The Struthers Wildcats took on the visiting Poland Bulldogs, in a game that both teams were tied for first in the NE8. With everything on the line the Bulldogs got the lead early and scored 22 points in the first quarter and added another 16 points in the second quarter.
Niles sending five athletes to college level on National Signing Day
Football standout Matt Keeley signed to play at Youngstown State
ysnlive.com
MAPLEWOOD CRASHES THE BADGER PARTY
KINSMAN, OHIO- The Maplewood Rockets came into town on senior night to take on the Badger Braves. In a game that meant so much for the Braves and their NAC championship run, it was a game that was back and forth the entire way. The Braves were led by Duncan...
Farrell sending four players to the college level on NSD
The four Farrell standouts will all play at the next level after graduation.
ysnlive.com
DOUBTING ABBY IS A MAZUR PROBLEM
ATWATER OH- Rolling over to our friends in Atwater, Ohio The Waterloo Vikings girls basketball team is having another great season! One of those reasons is because Portage County sharpshooter Abby Mazur! The Waterloo senior has shown her abilities as a great basketball player and an even better person!. Learning...
OHSAA releases girls’ basketball tournament field
The brackets have been released, here's a look at each district.
weeklyvillager.com
Cal’s Celebrates 40 Years
Garrettsville – Back in 1983, Cal and Carole King took a leap of faith, opening Cal’s Restaurant in the space formerly occupied by Stevie’s Master Pizza. Aaron King explained, “Donny Paul and his brother Roy “Sonny” Paul thought it would be a good fit for my mom and dad.” Aaron went on to explain that his dad, a pro bowler at one time, had been a chef in his younger days. The Paul brothers’ hunch was correct, with Cal’s Restaurant serving the Garrettsville community for the last 40 years.
Legendary Cleveland baseball fan John Adams has died
The Cleveland Guardians confirmed in a post on Twitter that beloved drummer and super fan John Adams has died at 71.
27 First News
Michael Wylie, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Wylie, 65, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 2:26 p.m. at Park Vista Nursing Home, following an extended illness. He was born August 8, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Henry and Lela Adams Wylie. Michael attended the...
wtae.com
Report of 'hit list' leads to closure of the Mercer Area School District on Wednesday
MERCER, Pa. — The Mercer Area School District canceled classes and extracurricular activities on Wednesday after two threats were reported on the Safe2Say Anonymous Reporting System referencing a student-created “hit list” at the middle-high school. The district announced that it has notified law enforcement about the threats,...
27 First News
Herman C. Frank II, Washingtonville, Ohio
WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mayor Herman C. Frank II, of Washingtonville, died at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023, with his wife and son by his side, following a six-month battle with chemo complications. He was born on August 29, 1944 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. His late father was...
27 First News
Deborah S. Bable, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah S. Bable, 51, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Deborah was born March 25, 1971, in Warren, the daughter of Alfred R. II and Patricia Brezinski Bable. She was a 1989 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School. Deborah owned Patsy Beers...
Comments / 0