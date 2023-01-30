KINSMAN, OHIO- The Badger Braves took on the Mathews Mustangs on Senior Night. It was a valuable team effort for both sides tonight as well as a back and forth game. The Mustangs were led by Brooke Bauer, who dropped 14 points for the Mustangs. Ava Clayton also chipped in 11 more points for the Mustangs as they led the Braves 24-19 at the Half. The Braves made some adjustments during halftime and went to work as soon as the second half started. Hannah Betts and Katie Grexa combined for 28 points and Bree Huscroft dropped another 12, including 4 three pointers, 3 of which came in the 3rd quarter alone.

KINSMAN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO