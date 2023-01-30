ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

ysnlive.com

CARDINALS SWEEP SEASON SERIES WITH SPARTANS

CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield Cardinals met the Boardman Spartans for the final time in the regular season on Saturday night. Canfield took the first battle in Boardman by a final of 54-44. The Cardinals held the Spartans scoreless in the first quarter, and kept the defensive pressure up all game to sweep the season series with the Spartans.
CANFIELD, OH
ysnlive.com

BADGER LOOKS AHEAD TO NAC CHAMPIONSHIP

KINSMAN, OHIO- The Badger Braves took on the Mathews Mustangs on Senior Night. It was a valuable team effort for both sides tonight as well as a back and forth game. The Mustangs were led by Brooke Bauer, who dropped 14 points for the Mustangs. Ava Clayton also chipped in 11 more points for the Mustangs as they led the Braves 24-19 at the Half. The Braves made some adjustments during halftime and went to work as soon as the second half started. Hannah Betts and Katie Grexa combined for 28 points and Bree Huscroft dropped another 12, including 4 three pointers, 3 of which came in the 3rd quarter alone.
KINSMAN, OH
ysnlive.com

MOONEY OWNS THE NIGHT IN YOUNGSTOWN

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO- Cardinal Mooney traveled on the road tonight to take on the Chaney Cowgirls. The Cowgirls kept pace with the Lady Cardinals during the first half as the score was 26-16. The Cardinals took off during the second half scoring 15 points in the third quarter and 17 points in the fourth quarter.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

URSULINE’S TRIUMPH OVER COWBOYS GETS GUNTHER TO THE TOP

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Terrance Pankey and Jaden Payne combined for twenty-five points to move Keith Gunther into first place as Ursuline’s all-time winningest head coach. The win is number 278 in coach Gunther’s incredible career. Ursuline (15-1) dominated the first half holding a double digit lead for...
PEPPER PIKE, OH
ysnlive.com

FIRST PLACE STILL BELONGS TO POLAND

STRUTHERS,OH- The Struthers Wildcats took on the visiting Poland Bulldogs, in a game that both teams were tied for first in the NE8. With everything on the line the Bulldogs got the lead early and scored 22 points in the first quarter and added another 16 points in the second quarter.
STRUTHERS, OH
ysnlive.com

MAPLEWOOD CRASHES THE BADGER PARTY

KINSMAN, OHIO- The Maplewood Rockets came into town on senior night to take on the Badger Braves. In a game that meant so much for the Braves and their NAC championship run, it was a game that was back and forth the entire way. The Braves were led by Duncan...
MAPLEWOOD, OH
ysnlive.com

DOUBTING ABBY IS A MAZUR PROBLEM

ATWATER OH- Rolling over to our friends in Atwater, Ohio The Waterloo Vikings girls basketball team is having another great season! One of those reasons is because Portage County sharpshooter Abby Mazur! The Waterloo senior has shown her abilities as a great basketball player and an even better person!. Learning...
ATWATER, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Cal’s Celebrates 40 Years

Garrettsville – Back in 1983, Cal and Carole King took a leap of faith, opening Cal’s Restaurant in the space formerly occupied by Stevie’s Master Pizza. Aaron King explained, “Donny Paul and his brother Roy “Sonny” Paul thought it would be a good fit for my mom and dad.” Aaron went on to explain that his dad, a pro bowler at one time, had been a chef in his younger days. The Paul brothers’ hunch was correct, with Cal’s Restaurant serving the Garrettsville community for the last 40 years.
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
27 First News

Michael Wylie, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Wylie, 65, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 2:26 p.m. at Park Vista Nursing Home, following an extended illness. He was born August 8, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Henry and Lela Adams Wylie. Michael attended the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Herman C. Frank II, Washingtonville, Ohio

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mayor Herman C. Frank II, of Washingtonville, died at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023, with his wife and son by his side, following a six-month battle with chemo complications. He was born on August 29, 1944 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. His late father was...
WASHINGTONVILLE, OH
27 First News

Deborah S. Bable, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah S. Bable, 51, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Deborah was born March 25, 1971, in Warren, the daughter of Alfred R. II and Patricia Brezinski Bable. She was a 1989 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School. Deborah owned Patsy Beers...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

