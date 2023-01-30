The Alpena Township Fire Department has received two new emergency response vehicles in place of their old ones, and they have already taken one of them out on calls. The Fire Committee recommended they upgrade from their old 2003 vehicle that had a failing transmission. Dean Arbour Ford of Alpena happened to have a 2020 Ford F–150 available, and the department purchased one of them while two more are being built. Once the two pickup trucks come in, the one they currently have will become the chief’s main vehicle. The new trucks allow the department to respond to emergencies in a safer manner.

