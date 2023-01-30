Read full article on original website
wbkb11.com
Northeast Michigan’s Lack of Juvenile Placement
There is a shortage of juvenile beds in the northeast Michigan area, a problem that has plagued the area for a couple of years. Juvenile beds are the place where juvenile youth are held, and in the last three years, the number of available space has dropped by 75%. “We’ve...
This Michigan Town Holds the State Record for Highest Recorded Temperature
No, not Detroit, Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor, or any other city, town, village, or hamlet in the southern half of Michigan. The Michigan town that holds the state record for highest recorded temperature is..... Mio. That’s right. Mio. Mio sits in Oscoda County, just 32 miles east of Grayling, up...
Boil Water Advisor for The Charter Township of Alpena
A Boil Water Advisory has gone into effect for the Charter Township of Alpena on M-32, west of Lake Winyah Road. This is a precautionary advisory due to a water booster pump malfunction, which caused a loss of water pressure. The malfunction happened Saturday the 28th, and precautionary measures are being advised. The problem is anticipated to be fixed by tomorrow, January 30th. The Boil Water Advisory will be in effect until tests show that water quality meets the states drinking water standards, and those affected will be advised when the advisory has been lifted.
9&10 News
Montmorency County Community Reeling From Death of 6-Year-Old Killed in a House Fire
Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools found out early Monday about a first grader in their school district who died in a house fire at her family’s home, and after that they were ready to support students and staff as they dealt with this tragic loss. Assistant Fire Chief of Albert Township...
Alpena Township Fire Department Receives New Emergency Vehicles
The Alpena Township Fire Department has received two new emergency response vehicles in place of their old ones, and they have already taken one of them out on calls. The Fire Committee recommended they upgrade from their old 2003 vehicle that had a failing transmission. Dean Arbour Ford of Alpena happened to have a 2020 Ford F–150 available, and the department purchased one of them while two more are being built. Once the two pickup trucks come in, the one they currently have will become the chief’s main vehicle. The new trucks allow the department to respond to emergencies in a safer manner.
Hillman Takes Down Posen in NSL Battle
HILLMAN, MI- The two best teams in the North Star League little dipper division treated a capacity crowd at Hillman High School to one of the games of the year. Coming into the night the Tigers were unbeaten in division play, the Vikings had just one loss, a 64-49 at the hands of the Tigers. Posen came out of the gate hoping to flip the scripts as Cole Krajniak scored the first 7 Viking points of the game. The senior pushed Posen to a lead that got as high as nine in the half. Posen led 24-16 at the break. Junior guard Trenton Taratuta had 12 of the Hillman 16.
Hillman Girls Roll to Victory Over Posen
POSEN, MI- You had everything you needed for a great high school basketball game. You had the divisions two top teams, you had the divisions two best players and you had a packed gym anticipating a battle. Then the Hillman Tigers got rolling. They got rolling and they never stopped,...
