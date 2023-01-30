ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

LVMPD creates special team to combat reckless driving, street racing

By Madison Kimbro
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGZ3j_0kVmlcWf00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some say street racing across the Las Vegas valley has gotten worse. In response, Metro police have created a special team called RAID, which is specifically designed to catch reckless drivers.

It is a mixed reaction from residents that live along Grand Teton Drive and El Captian Way, as some say they have seen an increase in police presence in the area, however loud booms, popping, and marks on the road continue to be a major issue.

Mike Herman has lived off Grand Teton Drive in the northwest valley for almost 20 years and said that within the last few years, street racing has become a constant problem.

“I could guarantee you if you sat Metro up here for a night or two on a Friday or Saturday night, they could meet about half their quote,” Herman said.

This past year Metro created a newly formed racing apprehension and intervention detail team also known as RAID, focusing on reckless driving, intersection takeovers, and destruction on local roadways.

RAID released numbers for 2022 stating 141 people were arrested as a result of reckless driving and 175 citations were given out.

“Some residents in the northwest valley area don’t feel like they’ve seen much of a change,” resident Christopher Marcu said. “It’s uneasy and unsettling. What if we are in our backyard and someone smashes through the wall, you never know what could happen. I’d like to see them crack down on it because we hardly see any actual patrol going on in that.”

Others say that while they still hear racing, they do feel that RAID has made an impact.

“That sound echoes right through, it goes all the way down the road and it’s disturbing at night hearing that stuff going on,” resident Andrew Harper said. “But, I’ve noticed in the last six months or so it’s not so frequently. I’ve noticed some more Metro patrols at nighttime.”

For those who want to report reckless driving, Metro has created a specific email that residents can use to get in contact with them instantly. That email is, raid@lvmpd.com.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 13

Bob Moore
2d ago

pass a new law: if you are guilty of street racing, you forfeit your car forever, loose driving privledges, and must attend 12 hours class on how to behave while driving.

Reply
6
Albert Leggs
2d ago

let them cars race on the section of the I-15 that was closed. but seriously, other cities curb the racing by having drag racing events at stadiums or a local speedway on weekends. cameras would then i.d. the car owners, & cars involved. create an organized outlet for these popular events.all at their own risk of course, the fees & money raised would pay for the event setup..

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Robbery suspect involved in barricade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police investigated a barricade incident after a robbery suspect was located in the central valley. It happened near Washington Avenue and Twin Lakes Drive near Lorenzi Park on Wednesday night. Metro police called in the SWAT team to investigate the incident. Evacuations in the area are taking place as a precaution, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Police make 459 stops in distracted drivers campaign

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Police announced the results of its latest Joining Forces Program. The City of Henderson Police Department launched its first initiative targeting distracted drivers from January 13 - January 31. Traffic officers made 459 stops and issued 259 speeding citations, 73 distracted driving citations, five...
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas man dies in suspected DUI crash near Searchlight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man died in a single-car crash in Searchlight earlier this week, according to Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol. Christopher Richard Michael Liggins, 31, was driving northbound on U.S. 95 south of mile marker 34 on Sunday around 5:12 a.m. While driving, “for unknown reasons,” he overcorrected his vehicle’s […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas man dead following crash on US 95 near Searchlight

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 31-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash near Searchlight, Nevada, over the weekend. The incident happened on Sunday, January 29, at around 5:13 a.m. on northbound US95, south of mile marker 34. According to Nevada State Police, a black Nissan Sedan was...
SEARCHLIGHT, NV
news3lv.com

Two Las Vegas police officers receive 'Good Ticket' award

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two metro police officers are getting a lot of attention for doing the right thing. Officers Kyle Johnson and Kabir Kamboj getting honored by Metro's Good Ticket program after they were selected for assisting a local mother of four looking to get out of an abusive relationship.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Fire reported near north end of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A building fire near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip was reported on Tuesday evening. The fire occurred at 2804 Highland Drive, near Sahara Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. When Clark County Fire Department crews first arrived they were unable to locate the fire at the reported address. As […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Rail Explorers in Boulder City closes

High theft risk amongst some KIA, Hyundai vehicles; changes coming this year. Snow has been falling around the Las Vegas Valley Monday morning during the morning commute and amid cold temperatures. Vegas Inferno the first official E-Sports team to come to light in Las Vegas. Las Vegas drivers to see...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy