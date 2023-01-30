Read full article on original website
Aave deploys V3 on Ethereum mainnet to mitigate user risk
Aave recently released Version 3 on the Ethereum mainnet. The network released an official tweet to inform users about the deployment. With the update, the Aave community has gained access to technical advantages and features on Ethereum. This is Aave’s biggest deployment, as it includes support for seven assets. These assets are wrapped Ether, wrapped Bitcoin, USDC, wrapped staked Ether, DAI, Aave, and LINK.
Camelot intends to form a partnership with Redacted Cartel
Camelot is extremely thrilled with the idea of forming a partnership with Redacted Cartel and bringing it onto Arbitrum. Their aim and intention are also to stand by the special listing pertaining to Redacted’s upcoming Pirex product, pxGMX. According to their plans, the pxGMX/ETH pool will be seeded on...
ENS Domains can now be accessed via OVER’s Marketplace as usage of domains continues to skyrocket
While it is true that cryptocurrencies and NFTs get all the headlines, the metaverse has become extremely popular as well. However, a vital aspect which may not be discussed as much is spatial domains. These are an important component of decentralized web and blockchain technology. Instead of relying on centralized institutions like traditional domain registrars, they enable consumers to control and manage their digital identity and assets online with minimal difficulty.
Is BNB ready to begin a rally to overcome its resistance?
BNB, the native cryptocurrency of the Binance exchange, has a tokenomics model focused on creating a decentralized exchange ecosystem. BNB is used as a means of payment for various fees on the Binance platform, such as trading fees, withdrawal fees, and listing fees. Binance uses a portion of its profits to buy back and “Burn” BNB, which reduces the overall supply of the token and helps to increase its scarcity.
SYNTHR Protocol forms exclusive partnership with ApeSwap
SYNTHER Protocol is overjoyed to have formed an exclusive partnership with ApeSwap, given their recent ability to secure a liquidity grant, as well as their goal and intention of being positioned on the Telco Chain. In order to properly utilize the benefits of this very partnership, it will be ApeSwap that will be looked upon as the absolute frontrunner for its BSC, as well as Telco’s positioning.
The Astar Foundation to host a Web3 hackathon under Toyota’s sponsorship
It happens to be HAKUHODO KEYS3, which happens to be a firm that has been co-founded by Astar, along with HAKUHODO itself, and will be organizing a Web3 hackathon for the very first time. This grand event is going to be sponsored by Toyota Motor Corporation. HAKUHODO, on its own terms, happens to be one of the biggest advertising agencies in Japan.
Chainlink (LINK) sellers regain control over the price action!
The vision behind Chainlink’s LINK token is to create a decentralized oracle network that connects smart contracts on the blockchain to real-world data, events, and systems. The network aims to provide secure and reliable data to decentralized applications and smart contracts, enabling them to interact with the outside world. LINK is the native token of the Chainlink network, and it incentivizes node operators to provide accurate and trustworthy data to the network.
Djed goes live on Mainnet, beginning a new era of stablecoins
COTI Network has published an official blog post to announce that Djed is now live on Mainnet. The change happened after the USD-pegged stablecoin went through a thorough security audit and more than a year of planning and development. This marks a significant milestone for the Cardano ecosystem in bringing...
VitaDAO manages to raise $4.1M in a fundraising round
VitaDAO has very successfully managed to raise an amount of $4.1 million for itself, through a fundraising round. This was made possible with the adequate amount of funding it received from the likes of Pfizer Ventures, Shine Capital, and L1 Digital. There were also decentralized science and Web3 firms like Beaker DAO, along with Spaceship DAO. Also, the picture happened to have the longevity supporters such as Balaji Srinivasan, who happens to be the General Partner at a16z, Joe Betts-LaCroix of Retro Sciences, and a lot more. For them, it is indeed a matter of credit.
Coinbase clarifies Drops halt, says NFT Marketplace will operate as usual
Coinbase has published a tweet through its official Twitter handle to clarify an issue that has been circulating within the community. According to the clarification, Coinbase is merely pausing Creator Drops for a while to focus on other features and tools. This does not mean that the platform is shutting down the NFT marketplace.
ImmutableX announces Immutable Passport, the future of gaming
It has been closely observed that safety and user onboarding are two of the main challenges Web3 gaming firms face in the current environment. Everything boils down to the issue of a suitable cryptocurrency wallet. It is seen with a degree of mistrust, inhibiting a cordial and transparent environment. In this domain, the entity Immutable has assumed the responsibility and is actively involved in developing what they refer to as the Immutable Passport. As far as Web3 games are concerned, this will serve as an immediate wallet onboarding solution.
Illuvium Review: The Best NFT Battler in the Industry
Step onto the action-packed wonderland of Illuvium, and the blessings of NFT games will pour life into your reality. This Illuvium Beta GamePlay Review will take you through all the intricate features of the powerful Illuvials and the game world. The Illuvial team has presented brilliant graphics, game mechanics, in-game assets, and in-game rewards. Any Illuvium Staking Review will agree to the gala games that are hosted in the battle arenas. The Illuvium team has created each game’s ecosystem to provide an immersive world experience.
TradeTech FX: North America’s Biggest FX Buy Side Conference
February 22, 2023, | Buy Side Only FX Innovation Day . (Free attendance for the buy side) TradeTech FX returns in February 2023 (22-24), and we’re pleased to announce that the event is taking place this year at the beautiful Diplomat Beach Resort in Florida! TradeTech FX has firmly established itself as the leading buy-side focused FX gathering in the US, with over 700 FX professionals expected to join us, including representation from all the top global buy-side firms.
Solana Protocol Metaplex to enforce royalty payments
Metaplex Foundation, which plays a significant role in the Solana ecosystem, will very soon deliver a recondition on its Metaplex protocol. This is being carried out in order to enforce royalty payments. In the current scenario, and in the case of NFT creators, receiving royalty payments is optional. In certain...
