VitaDAO has very successfully managed to raise an amount of $4.1 million for itself, through a fundraising round. This was made possible with the adequate amount of funding it received from the likes of Pfizer Ventures, Shine Capital, and L1 Digital. There were also decentralized science and Web3 firms like Beaker DAO, along with Spaceship DAO. Also, the picture happened to have the longevity supporters such as Balaji Srinivasan, who happens to be the General Partner at a16z, Joe Betts-LaCroix of Retro Sciences, and a lot more. For them, it is indeed a matter of credit.

2 DAYS AGO