ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Spot the difference: Six months of trying to fix my troublesome skin

By Olivia Petter
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdXsA_0kVmlP0600

I was showing someone a photograph of my cat when I realised just how bad things had become. “Whoa, that’s a lot of selfies,” they said, prompting sweat to start trickling out of every orifice in my body. It was a lot of selfies: 106, to be precise. They weren’t the pretty kind that you’d post on Instagram in exchange for some flame emojis, either. They were close-up, brightly lit shots of different parts of my face, tracking the progress of various skin issues I’d been experiencing. “It’s for an article,” I snapped back, quickly grabbing my phone out of this poor person’s hands.

My skin wasn’t something I ever had any intention of writing about; the plan was simply to smother myself in concealer and whatever fancy product I could afford until it improved. But then I started speaking to friends, and it transpired that skin anxiety was something many of us were experiencing. For all of us, it was also taking its toll.

Before last summer, I’d never had any problems with my skin. In fact, it was often something people complimented me on. “You must drink a lot of water!” they’d say, rather vexingly. “What products do you use?” The truth is that while I did drink a lot of water and use a fair amount of products, I never paid particular attention to my skin because I didn’t need to. I’d watched, over the years, as friends would go on roaccutane, or other acne treatments, and complain about having dry lips and not being able to drink. It always made me feel grateful that my skin wasn’t something I had to think about.

Then I went through a break-up and suddenly something changed. I noticed a red cluster of spots gathering on the lower left side of my cheek; it was subtle at first, only visible to those who knew it was there. To me, though, it was all I could see when I looked in the mirror. Don’t get me wrong, I’d had spots before. But this was different; it looked like an allergic reaction. Easy to fix, I thought. I put it down to a new moisturiser I’d started using, and went to the pharmacy to collect some antihistamines.

But after two weeks, the cluster was still there – and it was getting worse. Soon, my entire left cheek was covered in tiny red bumps and spots. Anyone you speak to about skin problems will tell you the worst thing you can do is to touch your face, or “pick your skin” and try to pop the spots. I resisted for a while, until I returned home one Friday evening after a few too many glasses of wine. I started to hack away. The next morning, I woke up with a very red face.

It was at this point that I started seeking professional help, reaching out to various dermatologists and skin care clinics. One person suggested I try chemical peels – so I did. Six of them, actually. The problem got worse, as did my bank balance. Another suggested hydrotherapy facials; I had two, and while they brightened my complexion, my left cheek remained covered in spots. I tried more expensive products, too – like those from 111 Skin and Dr Barbara Sturm. While they certainly helped even out my skin tone, the spots didn’t go. I was told by one dermatologist that this was a form of cystic acne, and that it was common for women in their late twenties. Fine, but now what?

Having to deal with the reality of acne is hard enough, but such catastrophising can lead to anxiety and depression

After a few months, my confidence was at an all-time low. I felt frustrated, angry and insecure, none of which was helped by the fact that I’d spent a lot of time and money trying to fix my face to no avail. I now know that this only made matters worse, which is a common side effect of having any kind of skin issue. According to one study , there is a 63 per cent increased risk of depression in a person with acne compared to someone without, while another study found that 90 per cent of people with the skin condition rosacea reported lower self-esteem.

“Imperfections on the skin are easily conflated with ideas of being imperfect in yourself in some way,” explains Dr Marc Hekster, a clinical psychologist at The Summit Clinic. “Our skin is the largest organ in the human body; it’s what other people see and associate with who you are.” In short, the stakes are high for our skin. With this in mind, it’s no wonder that it can have such an impact on us when something appears to be going wrong. The trouble is that worrying about it can actually make it worse.

“Our skin is incredibly sensitive, but so is our psychosocial response to our skin,” says Dr Sally Austen, a consultant clinical psychologist. “The impact of our own perception of our skin can be so significant that in 2021, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence recommended that some people with severe acne would require mental health support alongside any physical treatment options.”

This made a lot of sense. I was caught in a terrible cycle of stress that was making my skin issues worse. My problems were also exacerbated by social media. Having liked a few skincare posts by beauty bloggers, I witnessed my Instagram explore page transform into a panoply of dermatology and plastic surgery. Trends like “donut skin” – or impossibly dewy, clear skin smothered in either oil or sweat, though it’s usually the former – were everywhere, alongside photographs of Hailey Bieber’s impossibly smooth complexion. I saw before and after photographs of people who’d had ludicrously expensive laser treatments on their face. Then came the posts about botox. Buccal fat. Nose jobs.

Suddenly, I couldn’t look in the mirror without thinking about how much work my face needed. I wanted my nose reduced. My buccal fat removed. My lips plumped. Nothing was good enough on its own. “Having to deal with the reality of acne is hard enough, but such catastrophising can lead to anxiety and depression,” explains Dr Austen. “[So] we need to tease out what is within our own control; what thoughts we will allow to populate our minds and what thoughts need to be challenged.” If you allow yourself to spiral, she suggests, matters will only get worse. “Breaking this cycle by questioning the validity of our own negative automatic thoughts is crucial. It’s not easy to do at first, but the more you practice, the easier it will be.”

The problems I was experiencing were now two-fold, though. Not only did I need to try and fix my skin, I needed to rewire my brain to help me accept it if I couldn’t. This is no mean feat. As women, we’re constantly bombarded with messaging about how we can and should improve the way we look. The result is that we’re encouraged to strive for perfection in all aspects of our appearance, incorporating whatever trends and treatments we have access to in order to meet a set of societal standards that are increasingly impossible to achieve unless you’re Kendall Jenner. In Trick Mirror , her 2019 collection of essays, journalist Jia Tolentino terms this “self-optimisation”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mtUYh_0kVmlP0600

It wasn’t until I met the wonderful Liz at the Dr Tatiana Clinic in central London that I finally got some answers about my skin issues. She took me through a series of scans and examinations and concluded the possible causes of my acne cluster: stress, diet, sun damage, and using too many products on my skin. She prescribed me with a vitamin C serum to use, before applying SPF (to give me better protection from the sun) and Tretinoin 0.025 per cent cream, which is a retinoid.

Anyone who knows anything about skincare will already be familiar with retinol – it’s often hailed by beauty bloggers for its anti-ageing properties. My only experience with it, though, left me with completely dried-out skin, so I stopped using it. Liz assured me that this one, which was of a much lower percentage than what I’d used before, would work well for me – and it really has. Within a few weeks, my cluster of acne cleared up completely. I also improved my diet and cut back on coffee and, erm, cigarettes. That helped enormously, too.

I still have skin issues, like redness, spots, and blackheads all across my nose. But I’ve taken a more holistic approach to it. Gone are all the endless products I was applying to my face. Instead, I’m sticking to a fairly straightforward cleansing, toning and moisturising routine, with the odd serum (Dr Sturm’s hyaluronic acid is truly worth every penny, as is Sunday Riley’s vitamin C serum) and an SPF 50 moisturiser. I’ve also started taking supplements: omega-3, mainly, in the hope that this will boost my skin health further.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jqYMN_0kVmlP0600

Most importantly, though, I’ve started to turn down the noise in my head. This hasn’t been easy, and has only been achievable through a combination of self-reflection, therapy, and learning to shift my understanding of what makes me valuable. I know that the skin issues I had weren’t anywhere near as bad as what some people go through. But having seen a glimpse of what skin concerns can do to our mental health, I know this is something we need to take seriously.

Beyond reaching self-acceptance, there are other things we can do. And not just for ourselves. “I think it’s important to think carefully about the impact our own views have on others,” says Hekster. Having been through my own skin saga, I noticed I became more aware of – and judgemental about – other people’s complexions. I’ve had to actively try to stop doing it. After all, I’d hate to think about people using my skin issues as fodder for gossip, or use it to make sweeping assumptions about my lifestyle – that I must be somehow dirty, or not take good care of myself.

Ultimately, it would benefit all of us to place less importance on the way others look. And while that might seem like an impossible task in a world fixated on appearance, we have to start somewhere.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

2 Drinks Dermatologists Say Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs Because They Weaken Skin Elasticity

Beverages sometimes get swept under the rug when it comes to skincare, but considering how you may actually be drinking far more frequently throughout the day than eating a meal or snack, it’s important to remember that beverages you drink have just as much impact as what you eat. Drinking enough water is obviously important, but it’s also crucial to avoid beverages that do damage to your skin and weaken skin elasticity, like coffee and soda. We spoke with Dr. Nadir Qazi, DO, a board-certified physician, cosmetic dermatology surgeon, and owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic, and Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life. They said coffee and soda are two drinks you should avoid at all costs because they both contain high levels of caffeine which has a diuretic (water-losing) effect. So drinking coffee (even decaf) or soda can leave you dehydrated and your skin dry and saggy.
shefinds

Derms Swear By These 2 Serums That Practically Make Dark Spots Disappear

Everyone’s skincare routine is different. Cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and sunscreen are the basic components of most skin care routines (be sure to wear SPF each and every day to prevent wrinkles and sunspots!). But when you’re ready to upgrade your skincare routine, serums are the powerful boosters that help get you to a new place. There are many different kinds of serums and each one has its own unique purpose. Some serums have ingredients that help to brighten your skin or fight the signs of aging, while others fight skin blemishes, like dark spots.
shefinds

Why Women Over 50 Who Skip Moisturizer Reportedly ‘See A Difference In Weeks’

Beautiful skin doesn’t begin and end in your twenties or thirties. With a solid skincare routine and a few thoughtful products, there’s absolutely no reason why your complexion can’t emit a super-healthy glow at any age. But here’s the thing: you can skip certain products here and there (toner, I’m looking at you), but there’s one must-have product that you should never throw to the curb: moisturizer. This is why women over 50 who skip moisturizer reportedly see a difference in weeks.
Miami Herald

Don’t like those lines above your upper lip? Four ways to get rid of them

Also called “barcode lines” because of their vertical appearance above the upper lip, these bothersome wrinkles have traditionally been associated with smoking because they tend to form when you purse your lips. Repeatedly drinking through a straw can have the same effect of accelerating the formation of these wrinkles.
shefinds

3 Collagen-Rich Foods Every Woman Over 50 Should Be Eating For Younger-Looking Skin

If there’s one constant you can rely on it’s this one: your skin changes throughout your life. From acne during puberty to intense dryness during menopause (or even adult acne) to everything in between, the best way to approach these changes is by rolling with the punches and adjusting your lifestyle habits, diet, and skincare routine and products to honor your skin at the present moment. For women over 50, that can often mean incorporating a few new foods into your diet that are rich in collagen, vitamins, and minerals. These foods can help boost collagen and elastin — the two components that are responsible for younger-looking skin and that start to diminish as we age — as well as protect your bones and heart, to boot.
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Neck Wrinkles For Women Over 50

Don’t just stop your skincare routine at your jawline. As we age, our necks also reveal signs of aging and repeated UV exposure, so if more youthful-looking skin is a priority for you, including your neck into your skincare routine is a wise way to prevent wrinkles and help minimize the fine lines you may have.
shefinds

The One Moisturizer Ingredient You Need To Avoid To Prevent Premature Wrinkling

A quality moisturizer will do exactly what its name implies: it will add an abundance of moisture to your skin to help ward off dryness and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. But, believe it or not, some moisturizers contain ingredients that can have the opposite effect on your skin. If you’re noticing your complexion is actually drier, or isn’t receiving the boost of hydration that you expect from a moisturizing cream or lotion, it’s time to take a glance at its list of ingredients to determine whether it’s a keeper. This is the one moisturizer ingredient that is wise to avoid to prevent premature wrinkling.
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Fine Lines Around The Mouth

When it comes to aging and skincare, fine lines and wrinkles are a top concern for many people. But while you expect to get lines around the eyes — lovingly known as crow’s feet — you may be surprised to see the appearance of fine lines around the mouth area. In fact, this area, with its delicate skin, is prone to the signs of aging, with factors like UV exposure and smoking contributing to them.
MANHATTAN, NY
Simplemost

Can you hydrate your skin by drinking water?

Winter can wreak havoc on our delicate skin. We do what we can by scrubbing and buffing off dead skin cells, slathering on lotion and bundling up when we’re out in the cold, but could we be doing more?. It’s no secret that drinking water has copious health benefits....
StyleCaster

This Brand-New Prescription Eye Serum Contains Tretinoin & Smooths Wrinkles ‘In No Time’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It’s easy enough to cover up dark under-eye circles with a dab of concealer. However, minimizing the appearance of wrinkles can be a challenge, especially when it comes to the under-eye area. The most common treatments to smooth wrinkles are fillers, peels, lasers, Botox and even lower eyelid surgery. Now, there’s nothing wrong with the above when it comes to achieving a smoother complexion, but there’s really no need to opt for expensive cosmetic procedures when there are prescription eye...
dcnewsnow.com

Best serum for acne scars

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If persistent pimples weren’t annoying enough, the scars they leave behind can be immensely frustrating. For people of all ages, getting rid of those acne scars can boost confidence and create more comfort in their skin. However, clearing acne...
The Independent

Whisky by-products benefit skin rejuvenation, research finds

Whisky by-products have proved to be good for keeping the skin healthy, new research has found.A study by a university found placing the nutrients and polyphenols from Scotland’s national drink in skincare products can help boost the skin, fight free radical damage from the environment, reduce inflammation and puffiness, and calm redness.The research was initially inspired by the beneficial effects on the skin that the sake yeast fermentation process was proven to have by a Japanese company in the 1970s.Researchers at Robert Gordon University’s (RGU) School of Pharmacy and Life Sciences in Aberdeen helped discover that pot ale, residue from...
qhubonews.com

In cold climates, skin can become very dry, itchy, flaky, and irritated

For some skin conditions, keeping hydrated is key. Yuliya Shevtsova/EyeEm via Getty Images. In many parts of the U.S., the winter months bring frigid temperatures and drier conditions that can wreak havoc on the skin. The primary role of the skin, as the largest organ in the body, is to...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
333K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy