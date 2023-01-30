ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chinese Tesla rival Xpeng launches flagship EVs in Europe in international push

Xpeng, a Chinese electric vehicle startup, on Friday launched its P7 sedan and its G9 sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden. On the whole, Xpeng has priced its P7 sedan below Tesla's in Demark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden, even at a time when the U.S. EV maker has been cutting prices globally to stoke sales.
Biden administration expands EV tax credits in boost for Tesla, Cadillac, others

DETROIT – The U.S. Treasury said Friday it is changing its definition of an "SUV" to make more electric vehicles from Tesla,. and other automakers eligible for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits at higher prices. lobbying to change the guidelines ahead of final rules being announced next...
Tesla hikes price of Model Y after U.S. alters tax credit rule

The Austin, Texas, electric vehicle company bumped up the price of the Model Y Long Range version by about 2% to $54,990 and the Performance version by about 2.7% to $57,990, according to its website. The prices exclude shipping and an order fee. The moves, made Friday, come three weeks...
China says suspected spy balloon over U.S. skies is a civilian airship

Chinese authorities said Friday that a suspected Beijing-operated spy balloon spotted hovering over sensitive U.S. airspace was in fact a civilian airship intended for scientific research. China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that westerly wind had caused the airship to stray into U.S. territory, describing the incident as a...
Ford's CEO needs to deliver by next quarter, or we're moving on from the stock

(F) CEO Jim Farley said the automakers' messy fourth quarter was a function of its transition to a new business structure that limited production capacity, combined with poor execution. But we remain disappointed in the results and need to see an increase in profitability to stick with the stock after the next quarter.
Sanctions on Russian crude oil have 'failed completely,' oil analyst says

Sanctions imposed on Russian crude oil have so far "failed completely" and new price caps could prove immaterial as well, analysts told CNBC. The European Union is planning to ban imports of refined petroleum products from Russia, including diesel and jet fuel, from Sunday. The price cap was "invented by...
European markets close higher; UK's FTSE 100 index hits all-time high as pound slides

LONDON — European markets closed higher Friday as investors digested key central bank decisions, economic data and corporate earnings. fell following U.S. jobs data. British stocks typically rise with a weak pound as it makes exports more competitive. Big oil majors on the benchmark collect their revenues in dollars. Additionally, the Bank of England also hiked rates by half a percentage point on Thursday.
Blackouts, currency dives and corruption: Pakistan's economy is on the brink of collapse

International Monetary Fund officials are in Islamabad for make-or-break talks over unlocking a $7 billion bailout fund. IMF officials want to see Pakistan's government implement fiscal reforms before releasing any of the funds. Pakistan only has enough foreign currency reserves to pay for roughly three weeks of imports. Pakistan's economy...
World's biggest pension fund posts loss in longest losing streak in two decades

Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund reported a fourth consecutive quarterly loss, totaling 1.85 trillion yen ($14.3 billion). It takes the world's biggest pension fund's losses for the first three quarters of the fiscal year to 3.71%, or 7.32 trillion yen. Its loss over the first three months of 2022 was...
CEO of Hilton says a Porsche was the dumbest thing he ever bought: 'I spent all my money on that stupid car'

Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta says selling his black Porsche 944 was the best financial decision he ever made. That's because buying it in the first place was his worst. He was in his 20s and fresh off a breakup when he saw the sleek model in a used car lot near his home in Arlington, Virginia. He had a third party ensure the car and the deal were legitimate, then paid $20,000 for it, taking out a loan to cover part of the cost.
