Atlanta, GA

Georgia Tech basketball trying to get out of brutal slide with lowly Louisville up next

By Jon Gallo Staff Correspondent
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 3 days ago
atlantanewsfirst.com

WATCH: ANF+ Sports Tonight covers National Signing Day 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - College football signing day is February 1. Athletes will have the chance to sign their letters of intent through Apr. 1 for D1 football and Aug. 1 for D2 football. For a look at the top commitments set to take place Wednesday click here.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Georgia Tight End Announces Transfer Decision

Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede has made his transfer decision, making it known Monday evening that he’d be remaining a Bulldog in the SEC. Goede will be transferring and playing his final two seasons in Starkville, Mississippi playing for Mississippi State. In a statement Goede released on Social...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia native, Hip Hop icon Big Boi celebrates 48th birthday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Hip Hop icon and Georgia native Big Boi celebrates his 48th birthday on Wednesday, we take a look at his astronomical impact on the Atlanta community, culture, and music. Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Patton, is one-half of the Grammy award-winning...
ATLANTA, GA
newsnationnow.com

Nurses at Atlanta VA removed over fake diploma scheme

(NewsNation) — Three nurses were removed from a Veterans Affairs hospital in Atlanta following a federal investigation into a scheme that awarded fake nursing diplomas to thousands of people across the country. In a statement to NewsNation, Department of Veterans Affairs press secretary Terrence Hayes said the nurses were...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Rockdale County teacher let go after attacking student

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teacher at Heritage High School in Conyers was let go after video surfaced of the teacher attacking a student. Edward Senter, who also served as the school’s athletic director, reportedly picked up a student and slammed him to the ground. The incident left the student unconscious. His mother after said he suffered no further bruises or injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
scoopotp.com

Ms Ruby’s Peach Cobbler Cafe Open in Smyrna

Halpern Enterprises, Inc. announces that Ms. Ruby’s Peach Cobbler Café has opened at The Shops at Belmont, a 48-acre mixed-use development at 1080 Windy Hill Road NE in Smyrna, Georgia. Occupying 2,100 square feet, this is the soul food eatery’s third location in metro Atlanta. “The Shops...
SMYRNA, GA

