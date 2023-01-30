ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ.com

Red Sox designate ex-Yankees prospect for assignment

Frank German, exit stage left. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Boston Red Sox designated the right-hander for assignment Monday to clear space on the 40-man roster for newly-acquired left-hander Richard Bleier. The Red Sox acquired the southpaw from the Marlins in the deal sending former All-Star closer Matt Barnes to Miami.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Tigers Sign Jonathan Davis To Minor League Deal

The Tigers today announced a batch of 22 non-roster players that received invitations to major league Spring Training. That group included plenty of players who had already been in the system, as well as those signed to previously-reported minor league deals. One name on the list that wasn’t already expected to be in camp was that of outfielder Jonathan Davis, indicating he’s been signed to a minor league deal.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Infielder Reportedly Signs Deal With Braves After Short Stint In Boston

The Atlanta Braves recently added some depth. Atlanta shined in 2022 and sat atop the National League East standings with a 101-61. Although the Braves weren't able to repeat as World Series champions, they were impressive and have been making moves this offseason. Atlanta lost shortstop Dansby Swanson but did trade for catcher Sean Murphy.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Explore the Dodgers' Minor League ballparks

The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
LOS ANGELES, CA

