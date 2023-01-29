ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Automakers Nissan of Japan, Renault of France say mutual cross-shareholdings will become equal at 15%

San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

RadarOnline

Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
San Diego Union-Tribune

USOPC: Russian pathway possible, but sanctions must remain

The new leader of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has reiterated the federation's support for exploring a way for Russian athletes to compete at the Paris Olympics as neutrals
San Diego Union-Tribune

N. Korea warns of 'overwhelming nuclear force' to counter US

North Korea says it's prepared to counter U_S_ military moves with the "most overwhelming nuclear force" as it warned that the expansion of the United States' combined military exercises with rival South Korea is pushing tensions to an "extreme red line."
WASHINGTON STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

India's Adani scraps $2.5B share sale after fraud claims

Embattled Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship company says it is reviewing its fundraising options after calling off a $2.5 billion share offering that was seen as a crucial test of investor confidence
San Diego Union-Tribune

Spanish, Moroccan prime ministers meet to improve ties

The governments of Spain and Morocco have held wide-ranging meetings aimed at improving historically fraught ties and striking deals on customs crossings and business development
San Diego Union-Tribune

Austria expels 4 Russian diplomats based in Vienna

The Austrian government says it has ordered four diplomats based in Vienna, including two at Moscow's mission to United Nations agencies in the city, to leave the country
San Diego Union-Tribune

Global stocks rise after Fed sees inflation improving

Global stock markets and Wall Street futures are higher after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy is moving toward lower inflation but more interest rate hikes are planned

