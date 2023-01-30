Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
South Korea Jan exports plunge, govt promises policy support
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea on Wednesday posted a record monthly trade deficit for January due mainly to a far worse-than-expected drop in exports, drawing a pledge from government to employ all available resources to revive overseas sales. Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho, while blaming long holidays in China and other one-off...
104.1 WIKY
Chipmaker SK Hynix reports record Q4 loss as demand weakens
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc posted a record quarterly operating loss on Wednesday after warning of an “unprecedented deterioration” in memory chip demand. The world’s second-biggest memory chipmaker reported a 1.7 trillion won ($1.38 billion) operating loss in the October-December quarter, from 4.2 trillion won...
104.1 WIKY
Asia’s factory activity contracts despite China’s COVID reopening
TOKYO (Reuters) – Asia’s factory activity contracted in January as the boost from China’s COVID reopening had yet to offset headwinds from slowing U.S. and European growth, surveys showed on Wednesday, underscoring the fragility of the region’s economic recovery. China’s factory activity shrank more slowly in...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-European debt sales break January record in a tricky year
(Reuters) – European borrowers sold a record 280 billion euros ($304 billion) of debt in January, in a jump outpacing U.S. peers, to take advantage of tumbling borrowing costs and better-than-expected economic conditions. It is an encouraging sign for governments and corporates having to navigate higher interest rates, and...
104.1 WIKY
Oil prices rise after U.S. Fed hikes rates, weakening the dollar
(Reuters) – Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points, sending the dollar lower. Brent crude futures rose 56 cents, or 0.7%, at $83.40 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures rose 65 cents, or 0.8%, to $77.05 a barrel.
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
104.1 WIKY
Bank of Korea board cautious on more rate hikes – Jan meeting minutes
SEOUL (Reuters) – Most Bank of Korea board members at a Jan. 13 meeting turned cautious about interest rates rises, even though a majority voted for one on that day, meeting minutes showed on Tuesday. Two of six members cited in the minutes opposed the rise implemented on that...
104.1 WIKY
China’s BYD dreams big in auto powerhouse Japan
YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) – China’s BYD Co Ltd unveiled its first dealership in Japan on Tuesday, taking on one of the biggest challenges in its explosive global rise as it seeks to win over customers deeply loyal to their own auto industry. BYD, an acronym which stands for...
104.1 WIKY
Japan’s Takeda’s profit slips 13%, pipeline bolsters outlook
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co posted a 13% drop in operating earnings for the nine months ended December but kept its profit outlook for the fiscal year unchanged as it works to bolster its drugs pipeline. For the first three quarters of the year, operating profit...
104.1 WIKY
Chinese EV giant BYD set for surge in 2022 profit as sales jump
(Reuters) – China’s BYD Co, the world’s biggest seller of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids, expects its 2022 net profit to be more than five times the amount it booked a year earlier, it said on Monday. With sales of 1.86 million cars, it expects...
104.1 WIKY
North Korea says U.S. drills have pushed situation to ‘extreme red-line’ -KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that joint drills by the United States and its allies have pushed the situation to an “extreme red-line” and threaten to turn the peninsula into a “huge war arsenal and a more critical war zone.”
104.1 WIKY
In U.S. visit, Taiwan speaker stresses importance of defending island from China
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The speaker of Taiwan’s parliament spoke at a forum for international religious freedom in Washington on Wednesday and stressed the importance of defending the island’s democracy in the face of pressure from China. In an address to the International Religious Freedom Summit, You Si-kun...
104.1 WIKY
Boeing CEO hints at higher jet output, optimistic on China
(Reuters) – Boeing Co Chief Executive Dave Calhoun pointed toward future increases in narrow-body jet production and voiced hopes that an upcoming visit to China by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would lead eventually to “robust” plane orders. Asked on Bloomberg TV on Tuesday whether plans...
104.1 WIKY
Siemens Healthineers Q1 profit slides on lower COVID-19 test sales
BERLIN (Reuters) -Siemens Healthineers reported a 28% drop in quarterly operating profit due to lower sales of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests and delays at a supplier of its Varian business. Pandemic lockdowns in China led to a drop in revenue at Healthineers’ Diagnostics business by nearly a quarter as fewer...
104.1 WIKY
BOJ’s Wakatabe: No change to ultra-easy policy commitment
SHIZUOKA, Japan (Reuters) -Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said on Thursday there was “absolutely no change” in the central bank’s commitment to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy. An increasing number of companies were raising prices and becoming more keen to lift wages, Wakatabe said, adding...
104.1 WIKY
Marketmind: Riding the Fed dragon
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in markets from Stephen Culp, New York stock market reporter. Asian markets are set for an upbeat Thursday as U.S. stocks whipsawed to a higher close after the Federal Reserve delivered an expected 25 basis point interest rate hike and warned it still expects ‘ongoing increases’ as it battles inflation.
104.1 WIKY
Panasonic cuts full-year outlook as costly raw materials bite
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Panasonic Corp lowered its annual operating profit forecast by 12.5% on Thursday, hit by headwinds from a slowing global economy and persistently high prices of raw materials. The decline spells a challenge for the company in the face of a tricky outlook for global...
104.1 WIKY
Dollar plunges as Fed says disinflation now in play
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar tumbled on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation, giving markets a confidence boost that the end of its rate-hike campaign is near. Investors took a dovish cue from Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Grupo Mexico clears major Citi deal hurdle with $5 billion debt package -sources
(Reuters) – Grupo Mexico, the conglomerate controlled by billionaire German Larrea, has secured a $5 billion debt package for its proposed acquisition of Citigroup Inc’s retail operations in Mexico, according to people familiar with the matter. The move represents a major milestone in Grupo Mexico’s efforts to put...
Comments / 0