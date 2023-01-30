Rally, a social token platform, has announced nonfungible tokens (NFTs) on its sidechain will no longer be accessible. Users reported across social media platforms that Rally said the platform’s sidechain will “begin to sunset” after Jan. 31, leaving users unable to access NFTs once the site fully shuts down. The site’s developers did not say that they would be offering another path forward in the future, but hinted at building “leaner web3 experiences and/or products on mainnet.”

