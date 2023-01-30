Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Social token platform Rally announces shutdown of sidechain
Rally, a social token platform, has announced nonfungible tokens (NFTs) on its sidechain will no longer be accessible. Users reported across social media platforms that Rally said the platform’s sidechain will “begin to sunset” after Jan. 31, leaving users unable to access NFTs once the site fully shuts down. The site’s developers did not say that they would be offering another path forward in the future, but hinted at building “leaner web3 experiences and/or products on mainnet.”
CoinTelegraph
Numen Cyber named as security auditor partner for BNB Chain Kickstart
Singapore, Feb. 1, 2023 — Numen Cyber, a leading Web3 security and threat detection & response company, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a security partner with BNB Chain Kickstart. This cooperation is a further deepening of cooperation after signing a formal security cooperation agreement with Binance. It allows developers to access Numen Cyber’s industry-leading Web3 security solutions at a discounted rate through the BNB Chain Kickstart program.
CoinTelegraph
BonqDAO protocol suffers $120M loss after oracle hack
A small decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) has suffered a rather sizeable smart contract exploit, leading to an estimated $120 million being stolen from its protocol. BonqDAO told its Twitter followers on Feb. 1 that its Bonq protocol was exposed to an oracle hack that allowed the exploiter to manipulate the price of the AllianceBlock (ALBT) token.
CoinTelegraph
Biswap DEX unveils improved AMM as part of its ambitious 2023 roadmap
New York, United States, Jan. 31, 2023 – BNB Chain decentralized exchange (DEX), Biswap, has published its 2023 roadmap, which includes several proposed improvements and upgrades. It includes details of a new automated market maker (AMM), route optimization and perpetual trading. Take a look at the main Biswap benefits:...
CoinTelegraph
Neon Link announces limited presale of NEON token that will power a thousand blockchain games
After a year of development and innovation in blockchain gaming technology, GameFi pioneer company, Neon Link, is opening the presale of its native NEON coin that will cover all the transactions within its ecosystem. London, England, Feb. 2, 2023 — Neon Link, a blockchain gaming company building a technologically robust...
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
CoinTelegraph
Here’s how to prevent NFT theft, according to industry professionals
As nonfungible tokens (NFTs) attract more users, they also capture the eyes of scammers. Bad actors in Web3 have set their sights on digital collectibles, with millions being lost through scams and various attacks. However, according to professionals working in the Web3 space, there are multiple ways and tools to...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin advocate Najah Roberts explains why BTC is a tool for empowerment
If you ask 10 people what Bitcoin’s original purpose is, at least one person will say it’s meant to cut out the middleman, reduce the cost of transacting and empower those who might not have access to modern financial infrastructure. While all of those boxes might be ticked,...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto scammers abuse ‘lax’ UK company laws to fool victims: Report
The United Kingdom is host to at least 168 companies accused of running fraudulent crypto or foreign exchange (forex) scams, according to an independent analysis. A joint investigation by media firms the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the Observer published Jan. 29 found that organized crime groups are using the U.K. as their base due to its “lax regulation.”
CoinTelegraph
Here’s how Kazakhstan aims to enhance its legacy crypto trading framework
Kazakhstan, one of the world’s biggest Bitcoin (BTC) mining destinations, issued a consultation paper to gauge public interest in proposed amendments to improve the cryptocurrency trading framework. The policy paper, released on Jan. 27, was laid down by the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA), a Kazakh regulator. The AFSA...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto wallets combat scammers with transaction previews and blocklists
United States-based crypto exchange Coinbase has become the latest crypto wallet provider to roll out transaction previews and blocklists amid a rise in crypto thefts. On Jan. 30, the crypto exchange announced that it had integrated a new suite of safety features to its wallet app to make it easier for users to spot and take action on potential foul play from scammers.
CoinTelegraph
New paradigms for enterprise blockchain adoption
Blockchain technology has created a new avenue to reconfigure the vision for the future of the internet. Data on the internet generated by individuals, organizations and other users are controlled by centralized entities, with a significant concentration of economic power and influence held by a few key corporate players who have thrived on data aggregation economics. This phenomenon has alienated users, removing trust in what they see, find, use or assimilate.
CoinTelegraph
LayerZero bridging protocol denies accusation of ‘critical vulnerabilities’
Summa founder James Prestwich has accused the $382 million LayerZero bridging protocol of hosting a “critical vulnerability.”. According to a Jan. 30 post by Prestwich, this vulnerability “could result in theft of all user funds.” LayerZero CEO Bryan Pellegrino has called Prestwich’s accusation “absolutely shocking” and “wildly dishonest,” claiming that the vulnerability only applies to applications that don’t modify the default configuration.
CoinTelegraph
UK-native stablecoin integrates into 18,000 ATMs nationwide
A partnership between Poundtoken and BitcoinPoint will make the country’s first 100%-backed British pound stablecoin, GBPT, accessible to retail consumers via a network of 18,000 ATMs across the United Kingdom. The move marks another step toward the U.K. becoming a “crypto hub” and is in line with the government’s push to use stablecoins for wholesale settlements.
CoinTelegraph
Three launch lessons from blockchain-based freelance marketplace TopIQs
Over a decade ago, the cofounders of TopIQs were freelance internet marketers dealing with many of the frustrations that still irk freelancers today. They invested significant time pitching, landing and completing projects for clients on freelance marketplaces. When it was time to get paid, they spent weeks or months chasing payments or resolving account issues and fraudulent chargebacks—only to owe a high percentage of marketplace and financial service fees in the end.
CoinTelegraph
HSBC needs someone to helm its tokenization efforts
HSBC, the British multinational bank that manages the largest amount of assets in Europe, doubled down on its interest in digital currencies. The bank is looking for a top executive to work with asset tokenization. On Jan. 30, HSBC opened the GPBW product director of tokenization position with a hiring...
CoinTelegraph
Wormhole wins second ‘temp check’ to become bridge for Uniswap governance
The Uniswap DAO has approved a second non-binding proposal, called a “temperature check,” to make Wormhole the official bridge for cross-chain governance of the protocol between BNB Chain and Ethereum, according to the official proposal page. The proposal will now become part of a final plan to deploy...
CoinTelegraph
Voyager victim calls for trustee to seize control of the estate
A Voyager creditor and finance lawyer wants to see a Chapter 11 trustee appointed in crypto brokerage Voyager Digital’s bankruptcy trial, which would see Voyager lose control of its estate. In a Feb. 1 motion, Voyager creditor Michelle DiVita accused Voyager of having a “history of financial statement inaccuracies...
CoinTelegraph
What is Solend and how does it work
Solend is a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol built on Solana. It is lauded for expanding the methods available for Solana users to boost financial gains. Filling a large gap in the Solana ecosystem, Solend drew a staggering $100 million in deposits in just over a month post-launch. Solend rode...
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain IM apps to reach over half-billion dollar valuation by 2030
Blockchain use cases continue to surface as the technology becomes more accessible, with some use cases, such as blockchain-based messaging applications, on the cusp of mass adoption. According to a new report from Grand View Research, the global blockchain messaging application market size is forecasted to hit a valuation of...
Comments / 0