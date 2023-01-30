ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

U.S. says Russia violating New START nuclear arms control treaty

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Tuesday accused Russia of violating the New START Treaty, the last major pillar of post-Cold War nuclear arms control between the two countries, saying Moscow was refusing to allow inspection activities on its territory. The treaty came into force in 2011 and was extended...
U.S. opens embassy in Solomon Islands, Blinken says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has opened its embassy in the Solomon Islands, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, as Washington seeks to boost diplomatic relations in the Pacific as a counter to China. Blinken announced plans to open a diplomatic mission in the Pacific island...
Russia to check cars for weapons in terrorist risk regions – decree

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will begin checks for weapons and explosives in cars in regions of the country with a high terrorist threat level, according to a presidential decree published on Tuesday. The decree, published on the government’s legislative portal, said that “inspections of vehicles using technical means for...
Russian rocket destroys Kramatorsk apartment building; 2 dead, governor says

(Reuters) -A Russian rocket destroyed an apartment building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk late on Wednesday and at least two people were killed and seven injured, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram. “Rescuers, law enforcement and public utilities are working at the scene to go through the...
Seven EU states warn Commission against subsidy race with U.S

BERLIN/PRAGUE (Reuters) – Seven European Union member states from the north and east of the bloc have written to Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European Commission, to warn against a subsidy race with the United States, the Czech Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry confirmed an earlier...
Oil prices rise after U.S. Fed hikes rates, weakening the dollar

(Reuters) – Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points, sending the dollar lower. Brent crude futures rose 56 cents, or 0.7%, at $83.40 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures rose 65 cents, or 0.8%, to $77.05 a barrel.
Asia’s factory activity contracts despite China’s COVID reopening

TOKYO (Reuters) – Asia’s factory activity contracted in January as the boost from China’s COVID reopening had yet to offset headwinds from slowing U.S. and European growth, surveys showed on Wednesday, underscoring the fragility of the region’s economic recovery. China’s factory activity shrank more slowly in...
Exclusive-EU’s Breton tells Twitter to do more to comply with bloc’s tech rules

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Tuesday told Twitter owner Elon Musk to do more to fully comply with the bloc’s online content rules. “I welcome the effort that Twitter is making to be in line with Europe’s objectives, while acknowledging that the next months will be crucial,” Breton said after a video call with Musk.
South Korea Jan exports plunge, govt promises policy support

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea on Wednesday posted a record monthly trade deficit for January due mainly to a far worse-than-expected drop in exports, drawing a pledge from government to employ all available resources to revive overseas sales. Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho, while blaming long holidays in China and other one-off...
Costa Rica pulls back on U.N.-backed climate agreement named in its honor

SAN JOSE (Reuters) – Costa Rica’s Congress on Wednesday blocked the country’s ratification of a U.N.-backed environmental treaty named after one of the Central American country’s municipalities, after it lost support from the administration. The treaty, known as the Escazu Agreement, was signed in the Escazu...
Boeing CEO hints at higher jet output, optimistic on China

(Reuters) – Boeing Co Chief Executive Dave Calhoun pointed toward future increases in narrow-body jet production and voiced hopes that an upcoming visit to China by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would lead eventually to “robust” plane orders. Asked on Bloomberg TV on Tuesday whether plans...
Draft WHO pandemic deal pushes for equity to avoid COVID ‘failure’ repeat

LONDON/GENEVA (Reuters) -Governments may have to reserve drugs and vaccines for the World Health Organization to distribute in poorer countries to avoid a repeat of the “catastrophic failure” during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an early draft of a global pandemic agreement. One of the most concrete proposals...
U.S. airline group blasts White House competition efforts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A group representing major U.S. airlines blasted White House proposals on competition in the industry as “short-sighted” and said they would “drive-up costs and reduce choices” for consumers. The White House said on Wednesday the Transportation Department (USDOT) will propose new regulations...
