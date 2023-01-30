Read full article on original website
Clouds of smoke off Vanuatu coast as volcano rumbles into life
SYDNEY (Reuters) – An undersea volcano became active on Wednesday off the coast of Vanuatu, its meteorological service said, with pictures on social media showing massive clouds of smoke spewing into the air. The East Epi Sub-Marine Volcano, just less than 10 km (km) off the coast of the...
New Zealand announces NZ$700,000 in additional flood support as cleanup begins
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s government on Thursday announced NZ$700,000 ($450,000) in additional funding to help rebuild flood-ravaged Auckland and other areas in the upper north island as residents of the country’s second-largest city start cleaning up. Auckland and much of New Zealand’s upper North Island have...
New Zealand’s Auckland hit by more rain as roads and homes flooded
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Rain continued to lash flood-ravaged Auckland on Wednesday, with roads and rail lines shut, houses flooded again and trees blown over in New Zealand’s largest city. Four people lost their lives in flash floods and landslides that have hit Auckland since Friday amid record downpours....
Asia’s factory activity contracts despite China’s COVID reopening
TOKYO (Reuters) – Asia’s factory activity contracted in January as the boost from China’s COVID reopening had yet to offset headwinds from slowing U.S. and European growth, surveys showed on Wednesday, underscoring the fragility of the region’s economic recovery. China’s factory activity shrank more slowly in...
