FIA assessing impact of cyber attack on financial data firm ION
(Reuters) – The Futures Industry Association said on Wednesday it was assessing the impact of a cyber attack on the systems of an ION Group unit, which is affecting trading and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives by ION customers across global markets. The FIA, an industry group that represents futures...
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
Intel slashes employee, exec pay amid PC market downturn
(Reuters) – Intel Corp on Tuesday confirmed that it has implemented broad employee pay cuts. The reductions will range from 5% of base pay for mid-level employees to as much as 25% for Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger, while the company’s hourly workforce’s pay will not be cut, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Austin’s Manila visit to bring deal on expanded base access: Philippines official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to the Philippines this week is expected to bring an announcement of expanded U.S. access to military bases in the country, a senior Philippines official said on Tuesday. Washington is eager to extend its security options in the Philippines...
Asia’s factory activity contracts despite China’s COVID reopening
TOKYO (Reuters) – Asia’s factory activity contracted in January as the boost from China’s COVID reopening had yet to offset headwinds from slowing U.S. and European growth, surveys showed on Wednesday, underscoring the fragility of the region’s economic recovery. China’s factory activity shrank more slowly in...
Philippines grants U.S. greater access to bases amid China concerns
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines has granted the United States expanded access to its military bases, the countries said on Thursday, amid mounting concern over China’s increasing assertiveness in the disputed South China Sea and tensions over self-ruled Taiwan. Statements from the defence ministries of both countriessaid Washington...
Airbus and Qatar Airways settle A350 dispute
PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus and Qatar Airways have settled a dispute over the degraded surface of grounded A350 jets, Airbus said on Wednesday, averting a potentially damaging UK court trial. The “amicable settlement” ends a bitter dispute over the safety of corrosion left exposed by cracked paint, which had...
South Korea Jan exports plunge, govt promises policy support
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea on Wednesday posted a record monthly trade deficit for January due mainly to a far worse-than-expected drop in exports, drawing a pledge from government to employ all available resources to revive overseas sales. Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho, while blaming long holidays in China and other one-off...
Berkshire Hathaway sells $44.9 million of shares in China’s BYD
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 1.55 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$351.81 million ($44.85 million), a stock exchange filing showed. The sale lowered Berkshire’s holdings in BYD’s issued H-shares to 12.9% on Jan. 27,...
Exclusive-Grupo Mexico clears major Citi deal hurdle with $5 billion debt package -sources
(Reuters) – Grupo Mexico, the conglomerate controlled by billionaire German Larrea, has secured a $5 billion debt package for its proposed acquisition of Citigroup Inc’s retail operations in Mexico, according to people familiar with the matter. The move represents a major milestone in Grupo Mexico’s efforts to put...
Cloud firm NetApp to cut 8% of global workforce amid tech layoffs
(Reuters) – NetApp Inc said on Tuesday it would cut roughly 960 jobs, or about 8% of its global workforce, as the cloud data management firm grapples with tough economic conditions that have crimped customer spending. The company expects to implement the job cuts largely through the end of...
Sony Group CFO Totoki to succeed Yoshida as president
(Reuters) – Sony Group Corp said on Thursday chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki would become president and chief operating officer on April 1 while retaining his current role. Incumbent president Kenichiro Yoshida will remain as chairman and chief executive officer. The entertainment and electronics conglomerate will hold a news...
Exclusive-European telecoms’ advertising venture set for EU approval -sources
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone’s plan to take on Big Tech with their own advertising joint venture is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval, people familiar with the matter said. The joint venture marks the telecoms sector’s first attempt to take on Meta and Alphabet’S...
Chipmaker SK Hynix reports record Q4 loss as demand weakens
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc posted a record quarterly operating loss on Wednesday after warning of an “unprecedented deterioration” in memory chip demand. The world’s second-biggest memory chipmaker reported a 1.7 trillion won ($1.38 billion) operating loss in the October-December quarter, from 4.2 trillion won...
Siemens Healthineers Q1 profit slides on lower COVID-19 test sales
BERLIN (Reuters) -Siemens Healthineers reported a 28% drop in quarterly operating profit due to lower sales of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests and delays at a supplier of its Varian business. Pandemic lockdowns in China led to a drop in revenue at Healthineers’ Diagnostics business by nearly a quarter as fewer...
In U.S. visit, Taiwan speaker stresses importance of defending island from China
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The speaker of Taiwan’s parliament spoke at a forum for international religious freedom in Washington on Wednesday and stressed the importance of defending the island’s democracy in the face of pressure from China. In an address to the International Religious Freedom Summit, You Si-kun...
Novartis says operating profit to grow again in 2023
BASEL (Reuters) – Swiss drugmaker Novartis on Wednesday predicted that core operating income would grow in a “mid single digit” percentage range in 2023, following stagnation last year. Full-year core operating income was broadly flat at $16.7 billion, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger;...
TotalEnergies raises by 15% bonus budget for some key French staff
PARIS (Reuters) – French oil giant TotalEnergies said on Thursday that it would raise by 15% the budget allocated to bonuses for some of its staff in France in view of its 2022 results. The gesture from TotalEnergies comes amid concerns over rising costs of living and higher energy...
T-Mobile misses quarterly revenue estimates
(Reuters) – Wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc posted fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as competition heats up with rivals looking to add subscribers through more attractive promotional offers. The company added thousands of wireless subscribers over the last few years, thanks to hefty discounts on smartphones,...
Panasonic cuts full-year outlook as costly raw materials bite
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Panasonic Corp lowered its annual operating profit forecast by 12.5% on Thursday, hit by headwinds from a slowing global economy and persistently high prices of raw materials. The decline spells a challenge for the company in the face of a tricky outlook for global...
