104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-European telecoms’ advertising venture set for EU approval -sources
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone’s plan to take on Big Tech with their own advertising joint venture is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval, people familiar with the matter said. The joint venture marks the telecoms sector’s first attempt to take on Meta and Alphabet’S...
TotalEnergies raises by 15% bonus budget for some key French staff
PARIS (Reuters) – French oil giant TotalEnergies said on Thursday that it would raise by 15% the budget allocated to bonuses for some of its staff in France in view of its 2022 results. The gesture from TotalEnergies comes amid concerns over rising costs of living and higher energy...
Seven EU states warn Commission against subsidy race with U.S
BERLIN/PRAGUE (Reuters) – Seven European Union member states from the north and east of the bloc have written to Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European Commission, to warn against a subsidy race with the United States, the Czech Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry confirmed an earlier...
Novartis says operating profit to grow again in 2023
BASEL (Reuters) – Swiss drugmaker Novartis on Wednesday predicted that core operating income would grow in a “mid single digit” percentage range in 2023, following stagnation last year. Full-year core operating income was broadly flat at $16.7 billion, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger;...
U.S. FDA approves GSK’s anemia drug
(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday approved GSK Plc’s drug to treat anemia in some patients with chronic kidney disease. The FDA approved Jesduvroq tablets as the first oral treatment for anemia caused by chronic kidney disease for adults who have been on dialysis for at least four months.
Defense tech firm Mercury Systems announces CFO exit, strategic review
(Reuters) – Mercury Systems Inc on Tuesday announced the exit of finance chief Michael Ruppert and said the defense technology firm had initiated a review of strategic alternatives. The news comes a year after activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP, which owns about 7.33% of Mercury, sent an open...
South Korea Jan exports plunge, govt promises policy support
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea on Wednesday posted a record monthly trade deficit for January due mainly to a far worse-than-expected drop in exports, drawing a pledge from government to employ all available resources to revive overseas sales. Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho, while blaming long holidays in China and other one-off...
Sony Group CFO Totoki to succeed Yoshida as president
(Reuters) – Sony Group Corp said on Thursday chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki would become president and chief operating officer on April 1 while retaining his current role. Incumbent president Kenichiro Yoshida will remain as chairman and chief executive officer. The entertainment and electronics conglomerate will hold a news...
Cloud firm NetApp to cut 8% of global workforce amid tech layoffs
(Reuters) – NetApp Inc said on Tuesday it would cut roughly 960 jobs, or about 8% of its global workforce, as the cloud data management firm grapples with tough economic conditions that have crimped customer spending. The company expects to implement the job cuts largely through the end of...
Boeing CEO hints at higher jet output, optimistic on China
(Reuters) – Boeing Co Chief Executive Dave Calhoun pointed toward future increases in narrow-body jet production and voiced hopes that an upcoming visit to China by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would lead eventually to “robust” plane orders. Asked on Bloomberg TV on Tuesday whether plans...
US FTC asks judge to pause Meta deal for VR company Within
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission asked a judge to put a hold on Meta Platforms Inc deal to buy virtual reality app maker Within Unlimited while the two sides await a decision from the court. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)
Siemens Healthineers Q1 profit slides on lower COVID-19 test sales
BERLIN (Reuters) -Siemens Healthineers reported a 28% drop in quarterly operating profit due to lower sales of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests and delays at a supplier of its Varian business. Pandemic lockdowns in China led to a drop in revenue at Healthineers’ Diagnostics business by nearly a quarter as fewer...
Apple set to post rare revenue drop as focus shifts to demand rebound
(Reuters) – Apple Inc is expected to report its first decline in quarterly revenue in nearly four years after strict COVID-19 curbs in China rapped the economy and related protests upended iPhone production at its biggest supplier Foxconn. Investors will look for details on how Chief Executive Tim Cook...
Chipmaker SK Hynix reports record Q4 loss as demand weakens
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc posted a record quarterly operating loss on Wednesday after warning of an “unprecedented deterioration” in memory chip demand. The world’s second-biggest memory chipmaker reported a 1.7 trillion won ($1.38 billion) operating loss in the October-December quarter, from 4.2 trillion won...
Berkshire Hathaway sells $44.9 million of shares in China’s BYD
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 1.55 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$351.81 million ($44.85 million), a stock exchange filing showed. The sale lowered Berkshire’s holdings in BYD’s issued H-shares to 12.9% on Jan. 27,...
Intel slashes employee, exec pay amid PC market downturn
(Reuters) – Intel Corp on Tuesday confirmed that it has implemented broad employee pay cuts. The reductions will range from 5% of base pay for mid-level employees to as much as 25% for Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger, while the company’s hourly workforce’s pay will not be cut, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Panasonic cuts full-year outlook as costly raw materials bite
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Panasonic Corp lowered its annual operating profit forecast by 12.5% on Thursday, hit by headwinds from a slowing global economy and persistently high prices of raw materials. The decline spells a challenge for the company in the face of a tricky outlook for global...
Asia’s factory activity contracts despite China’s COVID reopening
TOKYO (Reuters) – Asia’s factory activity contracted in January as the boost from China’s COVID reopening had yet to offset headwinds from slowing U.S. and European growth, surveys showed on Wednesday, underscoring the fragility of the region’s economic recovery. China’s factory activity shrank more slowly in...
Shell makes record $40 billion annual profit
LONDON (Reuters) – Shell delivered a record $40 billion profit in 2022, it said on Thursday, capping a tumultuous year in which Russia’s invasion of Ukraine allowed the energy giant to hand shareholders unprecedented returns. The British company also posted record fourth-quarter profit of $9.8 billion on the...
Oil prices rise after U.S. Fed hikes rates, weakening the dollar
(Reuters) – Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points, sending the dollar lower. Brent crude futures rose 56 cents, or 0.7%, at $83.40 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures rose 65 cents, or 0.8%, to $77.05 a barrel.
