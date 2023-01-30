Read full article on original website
Shell makes record $40 billion annual profit
LONDON (Reuters) – Shell delivered a record $40 billion profit in 2022, it said on Thursday, capping a tumultuous year in which Russia’s invasion of Ukraine allowed the energy giant to hand shareholders unprecedented returns. The British company also posted record fourth-quarter profit of $9.8 billion on the...
Siemens Healthineers Q1 profit slides on lower COVID-19 test sales
BERLIN (Reuters) -Siemens Healthineers reported a 28% drop in quarterly operating profit due to lower sales of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests and delays at a supplier of its Varian business. Pandemic lockdowns in China led to a drop in revenue at Healthineers’ Diagnostics business by nearly a quarter as fewer...
Japan’s Takeda’s profit slips 13%, pipeline bolsters outlook
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co posted a 13% drop in operating earnings for the nine months ended December but kept its profit outlook for the fiscal year unchanged as it works to bolster its drugs pipeline. For the first three quarters of the year, operating profit...
Novartis says operating profit to grow again in 2023
BASEL (Reuters) – Swiss drugmaker Novartis on Wednesday predicted that core operating income would grow in a “mid single digit” percentage range in 2023, following stagnation last year. Full-year core operating income was broadly flat at $16.7 billion, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger;...
Cloud firm NetApp to cut 8% of global workforce amid tech layoffs
(Reuters) – NetApp Inc said on Tuesday it would cut roughly 960 jobs, or about 8% of its global workforce, as the cloud data management firm grapples with tough economic conditions that have crimped customer spending. The company expects to implement the job cuts largely through the end of...
C.H. Robinson misses profit estimates as freight prices fall
(Reuters) – Logistics company C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc on Wednesday reported a lower-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit as a sagging economy hurt freight demand and prices. Shares of the company fell about 4% to $98.0 after the bell. Rising interest rates and fears of a recession have choked consumer spending...
Intel slashes employee, exec pay amid PC market downturn
(Reuters) – Intel Corp on Tuesday confirmed that it has implemented broad employee pay cuts. The reductions will range from 5% of base pay for mid-level employees to as much as 25% for Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger, while the company’s hourly workforce’s pay will not be cut, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Panasonic cuts full-year outlook as costly raw materials bite
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Panasonic Corp lowered its annual operating profit forecast by 12.5% on Thursday, hit by headwinds from a slowing global economy and persistently high prices of raw materials. The decline spells a challenge for the company in the face of a tricky outlook for global...
T-Mobile misses quarterly revenue estimates
(Reuters) – Wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc posted fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as competition heats up with rivals looking to add subscribers through more attractive promotional offers. The company added thousands of wireless subscribers over the last few years, thanks to hefty discounts on smartphones,...
Marketmind: Riding the Fed dragon
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in markets from Stephen Culp, New York stock market reporter. Asian markets are set for an upbeat Thursday as U.S. stocks whipsawed to a higher close after the Federal Reserve delivered an expected 25 basis point interest rate hike and warned it still expects ‘ongoing increases’ as it battles inflation.
Berkshire Hathaway sells $44.9 million of shares in China’s BYD
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 1.55 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$351.81 million ($44.85 million), a stock exchange filing showed. The sale lowered Berkshire’s holdings in BYD’s issued H-shares to 12.9% on Jan. 27,...
Chip equipment maker Siltronic posts record sales for 2022
(Reuters) – German chip equipment supplier Siltronic on Thursday said its sales and core profit reached record highs in 2022, driven price increases and strong U.S. dollar. The provider of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry reported a 28% jump in annual sales to 1.8 billion euros ($2.0 billion), in line with its outlook for 26-30% growth.
Adani shares plunge after botched $2.5 billion share sale
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Shares in India’s Adani group of companies plunged on Thursday after the tycoon Gautam Adani-led conglomerate shelved a $2.5 billion share sale amid a turbulent market, citing the need to insulate investors from potential losses. Adani on Wednesday called off the share sale as a rout...
TotalEnergies raises by 15% bonus budget for some key French staff
PARIS (Reuters) – French oil giant TotalEnergies said on Thursday that it would raise by 15% the budget allocated to bonuses for some of its staff in France in view of its 2022 results. The gesture from TotalEnergies comes amid concerns over rising costs of living and higher energy...
Defense tech firm Mercury Systems announces CFO exit, strategic review
(Reuters) – Mercury Systems Inc on Tuesday announced the exit of finance chief Michael Ruppert and said the defense technology firm had initiated a review of strategic alternatives. The news comes a year after activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP, which owns about 7.33% of Mercury, sent an open...
Snap’s earnings may hold positive news for Meta, Google
(Reuters) – Snap Inc blamed a poor economy and increased competition for its ho-hum quarterly earnings, but a rise in the key ad metric could mean good news for Facebook owner Meta Platforms and Alphabet, analysts said on Wednesday. Snap said its direct response business geared towards driving product...
Apple set to post rare revenue drop as focus shifts to demand rebound
(Reuters) – Apple Inc is expected to report its first decline in quarterly revenue in nearly four years after strict COVID-19 curbs in China rapped the economy and related protests upended iPhone production at its biggest supplier Foxconn. Investors will look for details on how Chief Executive Tim Cook...
Boeing CEO hints at higher jet output, optimistic on China
(Reuters) – Boeing Co Chief Executive Dave Calhoun pointed toward future increases in narrow-body jet production and voiced hopes that an upcoming visit to China by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would lead eventually to “robust” plane orders. Asked on Bloomberg TV on Tuesday whether plans...
Chipmaker SK Hynix reports record Q4 loss as demand weakens
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc posted a record quarterly operating loss on Wednesday after warning of an “unprecedented deterioration” in memory chip demand. The world’s second-biggest memory chipmaker reported a 1.7 trillion won ($1.38 billion) operating loss in the October-December quarter, from 4.2 trillion won...
Analysis-European debt sales break January record in a tricky year
(Reuters) – European borrowers sold a record 280 billion euros ($304 billion) of debt in January, in a jump outpacing U.S. peers, to take advantage of tumbling borrowing costs and better-than-expected economic conditions. It is an encouraging sign for governments and corporates having to navigate higher interest rates, and...
