After a weekend of protests against police brutality, Memphis officials note that investigation into Tyre Nichols' death is not over

Vice President Harris and Rev. Al Sharpton give eulogies during Tyre Nichols' memorial ceremony in Memphis.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
Tyre Nichols Loved 4-Year-Old Son, Photography and the San Francisco 49ers: 'Free Spirit'
The 29-year-old Memphis man died following a Jan. 7 traffic stop, and the police officers involved have been charged with murder New details continue to emerge about what happened after Tyre Nichols, 29, was pulled over in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7. Nichols died following a confrontation with police that was captured on police body cam and surveillance video. Officials have alleged the officers' actions were extremely violent and disturbing, and all five officers present have been fired and charged with second-degree murder. Nichols, a Black man and father who...
Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release
Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
One Of The Memphis Cops Charged In Tyre Nichols' Death Allegedly Threatened To Kill Man During 2020 Arrest
"I'll blow your face off," former Memphis Police Officer Emmitt Martin III, currently one of five former officers charged in the killing of Tyre Harris, reportedly told Glenn Harris in August 2020. A Memphis police officer who had been charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols had been...
Pastor Jamal Bryant Calls For White Officer Seen In Tyre Nichols’ Police Beating Video To Be Held Accountable
Pastor Jamal Bryant gave a fiery Sunday sermon demanding for all parties involved in the horrific beating of Tyre Nichols to be investigated and held accountable.
buzzfeednews.com
29-Year-Old Tyre Nichols Died After Being Brutally Beaten By Police, His Family Said. Now Five Officers Have Been Fired In Connection With His Death
Five Tennessee police officers were fired on Friday for using excessive force in connection with the arrest of a 29-year-old Black man who died days after being arrested and allegedly beaten by cops during a traffic stop. In a statement, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said his department determined...
TV Host Blames Tyre Nichols for Refusing to Comply With Memphis Police
"This all could have been avoided with one simple move," Grant Stinchfield said, sparking outrage on social media.
ETOnline.com
Tyre Nichols Deadly Arrest Video: Justin Timberlake, Gabrielle Union and More React to Horrific Attack
Justin Timberlake is among the slew of celebrities reacting to Tyre Nichols' violent and deadly arrest earlier this month at the hands of five Memphis Police officers, whose horrific attack was captured on multiple police body cameras as well as street surveillance video. The videos, released Friday night by Memphis...
Tyre Nichols Stepfather Shares Disturbing Details of Body Cam Video
"They walked around smoking cigarettes like it was all calm and like, you know, bragging about what happened," Nichols' stepfather said.
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Five Memphis police officers charged over death
Five ex-police officers have been charged with second-degree murder after a man died following a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. Tyre Nichols, 29, who was black, died three days after his arrest on 7 January for alleged reckless driving. The officers, who are all black, also face charges of aggravated...
First police report in Tyre Nichols case does not match video of deadly beating
An initial police report filed in the hours after the Tyre Nichols traffic stop suggested he was violent and made claims that were contradicted by video later released by police.
Fabricated image of CNN broadcast shows officers charged in Memphis killing with lighter skin
CLAIM: An image shows a CNN broadcast that adjusted the brightness to lighten the skin of the Memphis police officers charged in the killing of Tyre Nichols. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The image is not from a CNN broadcast, a spokesperson for the network told The Associated Press. It was created using an image from a 2016 segment, which has been used previously as a template for similarly fabricated images.
dcnewsnow.com
Grizzlies Release Statement About Tyre Nichols’s Death
Five Black police officers were charged Thursday for fatally beating the 29-year-old, who was Black, during a traffic stop in Memphis on Jan. 7. The Grizzlies issued a statement Friday, ahead of their game against the Timberwolves in Minnesota, addressing the release of body cam video showing the recent killing of 29-year-old Memphis resident Tyre Nichols at the hands of five police officers.
HipHopDX.com
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Released From Jail As Fellow Suspects Face New Charge
Young Dolph murder suspect Shundale Barnett has walked out of a Ft. Worth, Texas jail where he was being held on an undisclosed charge. According to Fox 13 Memphis, the man bonded out of the Tarrant County Jail on December 24, 2022. HipHopDX was not able to confirm Barnett’s exact release date, but a representative at the jail said that he likely would not have been held for an extended period of time beyond having paid his bond.
ABC News
Tyre Nichols live updates: SCORPION Unit 'permanently deactivated' after Nichols' death
The five former officers charged in the incident were in the unit. Officials in Memphis, Tennessee, released dramatic body camera footage Friday of the fatal confrontation between Tyre Nichols and five police officers. Nichols can be heard screaming "mom" several times during the gut-wrenching clips, which appear to show officers...
Protests after video of fatal Memphis police beating is released – as it happened
FBI director says he’s ‘appalled’ by video of fatal police encounter – follow all the latest news
Video shows Memphis police violently beating Tyre Nichols in the traffic stop that led to his death
Video shows police violence at the traffic stop with Tyre Nichols, as the country again grapples with police reform and four teams battle for the Super Bowl.
Black police officers aren’t colorblind
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Once again, Americans are left reeling from the horror of video footage showing police brutalizing an unarmed Black man who later died. Some details in the latest case of extreme police violence were gut-wrenchingly familiar: a police traffic stop of a Black male […] The post Black police officers aren’t colorblind appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Kamala Harris to attend Tyre Nichols's funeral
Vice President Kamala Harris will attend Tyre Nichols's funeral on Wednesday after speaking to Nichols's parents.
