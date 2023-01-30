Read full article on original website
BBC
Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex
Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
BBC
Jody Morris: Former Chelsea and Derby assistant named Swindon Town boss
Swindon Town have appointed former Chelsea and Derby assistant manager Jody Morris as their head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal. Morris, 44, replaces Scott Lindsey who left the League Two club on 11 January to become Crawley Town manager. He worked alongside Frank Lampard at the Rams and Chelsea, before...
BBC
Bristol Rovers sign Aston Villa's Lamare Bogarde and Stockport County's Calum Macdonald
Bristol Rovers have signed defenders Lamare Bogarde from Aston Villa and Calum Macdonald from Stockport on loan. Bogarde, 19, joined Villa in 2020 and made his professional debut during their FA Cup campaign that season. The Dutch youth international, who came through Feyenoord's academy, has spent most of his career...
BBC
Searches continue for Ben Nevis walker Harvey Christian
Searches have continued for a walker who went missing after setting out to walk up Ben Nevis. Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Mountain rescue teams, search dogs and a coastguard helicopter have been involved in the effort to find...
BBC
'I feel that I am at my peak' - Man Utd sign Sabitzer
Marcel Sabitzer believes he is at his peak after his loan move to Manchester United from Bayern Munich was confirmed. The Austrian midfielder, who was RB Leipzig's captain before joining Bayern in August 2021, arrives at Old Trafford until June 2023. After joining United, he said: "Sometimes in life you...
Everton launch Sean Dyche era with £45m bid for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher
Everton have confirmed Sean Dyche as their manager and have Conor Gallagher and the Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana among their transfer targets
SB Nation
Everton looking to add young central attacking midfielder
Now that Sean Dyche’s appointment has been confirmed, as expected a deluge of transfer links has ensued as Everton look to strengthen with just over 24 hours left in the January transfer window. While we heard that the Blues have made moves for young Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo and...
SB Nation
Tottenham men drawn away to Wrexham/Sheffield United in FA Cup; Women drawn home vs. Reading
Both Tottenham Hotspur and Tottenham Hotspur Women will be playing in the fifth round of the FA Cup next month, and both teams found out their opponents today after the fifth round draw. First, the men — Tottenham will be again heading on the road against a lower-division opponent, but...
BBC
Moises Caicedo: Brighton midfielder returns to training after failed move
Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo returned to training on Wednesday after failing to secure a move away from the club during the transfer window. The Seagulls rejected two bids from Arsenal for the Ecuador international, the second worth around £70m. Caicedo informed Brighton in an open letter he wanted a...
BBC
Man Utd transfer news: Marcel Sabitzer completes loan move from Bayern Munich
Manchester United have completed the loan signing of Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old joins Erik ten Hag's squad until the end of the season following Christian Eriksen's long-term injury and a short-term problem for Scott McTominay. Sabitzer has made 54 appearances for Bayern since joining in...
Sean Dyche Hired By Everton As Former Burnley Boss Signs Contract Until 2025
Dyche's objective will be to guide Everton out of the relegation zone and maintain their status as one of only six clubs to have featured in every EPL season since the league's inception in 1992.
BBC
'Nobody is bigger than the club'
Following Bayern Munich’s deadline-day loan deal for Joao Cancelo, we asked for your thoughts on him leaving Manchester City on our live page. Aaron: Nobody is bigger than the club. For all the criticism of Pep, he is a serial winner and if Cancelo wasn’t pulling his weight it’s simply not good enough. Pep demands commitment as a minimum. I have no sympathy for anyone that criticises Pep’s philosophy.
BBC
January transfer window misses from the past 20 years
Alexis Sanchez – (Arsenal to Manchester United) Fee paid: Swap deal with midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Year left: 2020 (to Inter Milan) Alexis Sanchez was given the number seven shirt, and was famously announced on the club's Twitter account with him playing 'Glory, Glory Man United' on a piano. Despite...
BBC
Transfer deadline day: Premier League clubs shatter spending records in January window
The British transfer record was smashed on deadline day as an unprecedented January transfer window ended with Premier League clubs having spent £2.8bn during the 2022-23 season. Chelsea's 121m euro (£107m) deal for Benfica's Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez took the total expenditure by top-flight clubs in January to a...
BBC
Deadline day on social: Chelsea spending big and Cancelo shown the exit
Chelsea broke spending records, Manchester City's Joao Cancelo was shown the door and there was some serious money on offer in the Women's Super League. The January transfer window was an active one, with some major signings happening in the final hours of trading, including Chelsea agreeing to sign Enzo Fernandez for a British record £107m deal.
BBC
German Masters: Jimmy White reaches last 16 with win over Peng Yisong
Jimmy White has become the first player aged 60 or over to reach the last 16 of a ranking event since Eddie Charlton's run at the 1992 British Open. Former Masters and UK Championship winner White hit five half-century breaks in a 5-1 win over China's Peng Yisong at the German Masters in Berlin.
BBC
Rugby: WRU made female players feel second class - ex-player
Some in power at the Welsh Rugby Union do not want women playing the game, ex-international Alecs Donovan has claimed. She recalled the WRU building a men-only gym and being told she was not even allowed to meet male counterparts in the team room. "There are people in power that...
