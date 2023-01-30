Read full article on original website
"If his body plays along, he'll be in the top ten or five players again": McEnroe believes Zverev due for top five return if injury issues subside
John McEnroe believes Alexander Zverev will be in the top 5 sooner rather than later if his bodies holds up and he stops getting injured. Alexander Zverev made a return to Australia but the German didn't shine. He was beaten fairly early in the event and that was largely expected after he missed most of the year following his ankle injury at Roland Garros. Much will depend on his health, but John McEnroe believes that Zverev will return to the top if his body holds up:
Wilander on comparing Djokovic's historic Australian Open tally to Nadal's Roland Garros: "If you win 10 Australian Opens on hard, that means you have to beat maybe the best field in tennis"
Mats Wilander believes that Djokovic's 10 Australian Open can easily be compared to Nadal's 14 Roland Garros championships because of the surface difference. Wilander's point stands on the fact that winning 10 Australian Opens is tougher than winning 14 French opens due to the surface. Most of the best players in the world know how to play well on hard courts as it's the most common court variant and the majority of tennis is played on it, including two majors.
"Djokovic had 3 centimetre hamstring tear" - reveals Australian Open tournament director
After his 2023 Australian Open triumph, Novak Djokovic said that he will show proof of his injury as there were many doubters. During his run to the 22nd Grand Slam title, the 35-year-old faced a lot of doubts regarding his left hamstring injury. However, everyone that was around Djokovic confirmed this injury, and now, even the Tennis Australia CEO and Australian Open tournament director, Craig Tiley did that.
Becker doesn't expect similar dominance from Djokovic at Roland Garros and Wimbledon: "It will be a completely different act and burden"
Boris Becker doesn't think Djokovic will dominate at Roland Garros or Wimbledon as much as he did at the Australian Open as he'll face bigger challenges. Novak Djokovic has been the most dominant tennis player at the Australian Open in history so his run this year wasn't that surprising. Becker would be surprised if Djokovic managed to do that or even something remotely similar at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Those events come with their own challenges and age will eventually catch up with him:
Venus Williams 'rehabbing in style' as return to action targeted
Venus Williams returned to tennis in Australia but she suffered yet another injury fairly quickly and is now back to rehabbing with a return date known. Venus Williams is not ready to walk away from tennis despite spending more time rehabbing injuries lately than actually playing tennis. She was adamant last year that she'll only stop when it stops being enjoyable and she's not there yet. It's probably coming soon as her father revealed in an interview recently that he expects her to announce retirement soon.
"You literally accused Maria of lying": Tennis fans accuse Evert of hypocrisy after response to Sharapova's doping scandal compared to Halep
Tennis fans have come after Chris Evert accusing her of hypocrisy after she tweeted her support for Simona Halep over her doping ban, something she didn't do when Sharapova had hers. Chris Evert sent some good wishes to Simona Halep as she keeps fighting to prove her innocence following a...
Slow-Motion Video Fuels Patrick Reed Penalty Controversy in Dubai
Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee broke down slow-motion video of Patrick Reed's Saturday tee shot that became lodged in a palm tree, and the images only add to the uncertainty around the ruling Reed was given.
Why Serena Williams Says Retiring From Tennis Has Been 'a Relief'
Serena Williams has spoken about life since retiring from pro tennis and what plans she might have now that her time in the sport has come to an end.
Djokovic back at top of ATP rankings; Sabalenka No. 2 in WTA
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open championship returned him to a rather familiar spot on Monday: No. 1 in the ATP rankings. His four-place rise from No. 5 to replace Carlos Alcaraz at No. 1 is the largest jump to the top spot in the 50-year history of the computerized rankings for men’s tennis. “You never know how much more time you have left, so, of course, I nurture and celebrate these moments of becoming No. 1 again and Grand Slam champion,” the 35-year-old Djokovic said after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the final at Melbourne Park on Sunday night, “even more than I have, maybe ever in my career. I don’t take it for granted.” Aryna Sabalenka’s first major title moved her up from No. 5 to a career-best-equaling No. 2 in the WTA rankings, behind only three-time major champion Iga Swiatek.
More good news for Djokovic as U.S. announces end of COVID-19 emergency declarations in May
Two days after winning his 10th Australian Open and 22nd Grand Slam singles title, there was more good news for Novak Djokovic and all of Nolefam as the United States government announced that they would end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11. While this still means that Djokovic, who has...
Novak Djokovic can play at the top for ‘two or three more years’, says coach
Novak Djokovic will have to continue fending off the new generation in his quest for the most Grand Slams.
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and the race for grand slam No 23
Whatever happens next in the career of Novak Djokovic, it is safe to say there will never again be a grand slam tournament like this year’s Australian Open. With his emotions pushed to the brink by his return to Australia, Djokovic’s extraordinary release after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final was the moment he let everything out, leaving what had been the toughest four weeks of his life behind him. He had managed to overcome it all. Winning his 10th Australian Open and 22nd grand slam was the biggest victory of his life, but not because of its historic...
Zverev breaks silence after ATP conclude investigation into domestic abuse allegations: "Justice has prevailed"
Alexander Zverev released a statement following the ATP concluding the investigation into his domestic abuse allegations saying that justice has prevailed. The ATP published the results of a 15-month-long independent investigation into the abuse allegations against Alexander Zvrev. The German has been accused by his former girlfriend Olga Sharypova of being abusive towards her but he claimed that he was innocent. The investigation concluded that there was conclusive evidence that suggested Zverev had been abusive with the ATP confirming that no disciplinary action will be taken.
Novak Djokovic toughed out hamstring tear to win Australian Open
The director of the Australian Open said Novak Djokovic won the Grand Slam event with a hamstring tear and that nobody "can question his athleticism."
Novak Djokovic claims Australian Open celebrations were limited due to prior commitments and ‘doping control’
Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic clinched the Australian Open 2023 home as he leveled Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam tally of 22 but his celebration was cut short due to ‘doping control’ and further inconveniences. After dominating throughout the tournament, Djokovic faced the Stefanos Tsitsipas barrier in the...
"Everything is perfect with Roger" - Boris Becker on Federer's legacy
Boris Becker thinks Roger Federer's legacy is untouchable even with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic both eclipsing his number of grand slams. The GOAT debate will seemingly never end in tennis because it's so polarizing. It's not something Boris Becker concerns himself too much with but he's certain that the legacy of Roger Federer is untouchable even if he trails in the record books.
Aussie Open CEO Says Djokovic Played Through Serious Injury
Novak Djokovic won his 10th Australian Open title on Sunday, and apparently he achieved the feat while dealing with a hamstring tear. It wasn’t a secret that the 22-time Grand Slam champion had an injury during the tournament. However, some people thought he was “faking” the injury since he was still dominating on the court, so much so that he won the tournament.
‘It’s tough to be happy with Nadal or Ruud’ – Match Points panel on Australian Open disappointments
The top two men’s seeds Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud crashed out of the Australian Open in the second round – so it’s no wonder the Match Points panel pinpointed them as the biggest disappointments of the tournament. Nadal went out in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 7-5...
"Surely a drop off to be expected" - Andy Murray blames low viewership for 2023 Australian Open due to the absence of Federer, Barty and Kyrgios
Andy Murray has suggested that the absence of Roger Federer, Ashleigh Barty, and Nick Kyrgios was the reason for Channel 9 experiencing significantly lower TV ratings during the 2023 Australian Open as compared to last year. The Australian TV network, which recently extended its deal with the first Grand Slam...
2023 Abu Dhabi Open WTA Entry List headlined by Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu (Last Update - 01-02)
The 2023 Abu Dhabi Open will run from February 6th till February 10th and will feature players like Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu. The WTA 500 event is one of the first larger events outside of Australia and generally draws a spectacular field. It's that way this time as well with many great players taking part in the popular tennis destination. Most of them spend time in Abu Dhabi before heading off to Australia so this is standard for most of them.
