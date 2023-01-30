ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tennisuptodate.com

"If his body plays along, he'll be in the top ten or five players again": McEnroe believes Zverev due for top five return if injury issues subside

John McEnroe believes Alexander Zverev will be in the top 5 sooner rather than later if his bodies holds up and he stops getting injured. Alexander Zverev made a return to Australia but the German didn't shine. He was beaten fairly early in the event and that was largely expected after he missed most of the year following his ankle injury at Roland Garros. Much will depend on his health, but John McEnroe believes that Zverev will return to the top if his body holds up:
tennisuptodate.com

Wilander on comparing Djokovic's historic Australian Open tally to Nadal's Roland Garros: "If you win 10 Australian Opens on hard, that means you have to beat maybe the best field in tennis"

Mats Wilander believes that Djokovic's 10 Australian Open can easily be compared to Nadal's 14 Roland Garros championships because of the surface difference. Wilander's point stands on the fact that winning 10 Australian Opens is tougher than winning 14 French opens due to the surface. Most of the best players in the world know how to play well on hard courts as it's the most common court variant and the majority of tennis is played on it, including two majors.
Yardbarker

"Djokovic had 3 centimetre hamstring tear" - reveals Australian Open tournament director

After his 2023 Australian Open triumph, Novak Djokovic said that he will show proof of his injury as there were many doubters. During his run to the 22nd Grand Slam title, the 35-year-old faced a lot of doubts regarding his left hamstring injury. However, everyone that was around Djokovic confirmed this injury, and now, even the Tennis Australia CEO and Australian Open tournament director, Craig Tiley did that.
tennisuptodate.com

Becker doesn't expect similar dominance from Djokovic at Roland Garros and Wimbledon: "It will be a completely different act and burden"

Boris Becker doesn't think Djokovic will dominate at Roland Garros or Wimbledon as much as he did at the Australian Open as he'll face bigger challenges. Novak Djokovic has been the most dominant tennis player at the Australian Open in history so his run this year wasn't that surprising. Becker would be surprised if Djokovic managed to do that or even something remotely similar at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Those events come with their own challenges and age will eventually catch up with him:
tennisuptodate.com

Venus Williams 'rehabbing in style' as return to action targeted

Venus Williams returned to tennis in Australia but she suffered yet another injury fairly quickly and is now back to rehabbing with a return date known. Venus Williams is not ready to walk away from tennis despite spending more time rehabbing injuries lately than actually playing tennis. She was adamant last year that she'll only stop when it stops being enjoyable and she's not there yet. It's probably coming soon as her father revealed in an interview recently that he expects her to announce retirement soon.
The Associated Press

Djokovic back at top of ATP rankings; Sabalenka No. 2 in WTA

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open championship returned him to a rather familiar spot on Monday: No. 1 in the ATP rankings. His four-place rise from No. 5 to replace Carlos Alcaraz at No. 1 is the largest jump to the top spot in the 50-year history of the computerized rankings for men’s tennis. “You never know how much more time you have left, so, of course, I nurture and celebrate these moments of becoming No. 1 again and Grand Slam champion,” the 35-year-old Djokovic said after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the final at Melbourne Park on Sunday night, “even more than I have, maybe ever in my career. I don’t take it for granted.” Aryna Sabalenka’s first major title moved her up from No. 5 to a career-best-equaling No. 2 in the WTA rankings, behind only three-time major champion Iga Swiatek.
The Independent

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and the race for grand slam No 23

Whatever happens next in the career of Novak Djokovic, it is safe to say there will never again be a grand slam tournament like this year’s Australian Open. With his emotions pushed to the brink by his return to Australia, Djokovic’s extraordinary release after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final was the moment he let everything out, leaving what had been the toughest four weeks of his life behind him. He had managed to overcome it all. Winning his 10th Australian Open and 22nd grand slam was the biggest victory of his life, but not because of its historic...
tennisuptodate.com

Zverev breaks silence after ATP conclude investigation into domestic abuse allegations: "Justice has prevailed"

Alexander Zverev released a statement following the ATP concluding the investigation into his domestic abuse allegations saying that justice has prevailed. The ATP published the results of a 15-month-long independent investigation into the abuse allegations against Alexander Zvrev. The German has been accused by his former girlfriend Olga Sharypova of being abusive towards her but he claimed that he was innocent. The investigation concluded that there was conclusive evidence that suggested Zverev had been abusive with the ATP confirming that no disciplinary action will be taken.
Yardbarker

"Everything is perfect with Roger" - Boris Becker on Federer's legacy

Boris Becker thinks Roger Federer's legacy is untouchable even with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic both eclipsing his number of grand slams. The GOAT debate will seemingly never end in tennis because it's so polarizing. It's not something Boris Becker concerns himself too much with but he's certain that the legacy of Roger Federer is untouchable even if he trails in the record books.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Aussie Open CEO Says Djokovic Played Through Serious Injury

Novak Djokovic won his 10th Australian Open title on Sunday, and apparently he achieved the feat while dealing with a hamstring tear. It wasn’t a secret that the 22-time Grand Slam champion had an injury during the tournament. However, some people thought he was “faking” the injury since he was still dominating on the court, so much so that he won the tournament.
tennisuptodate.com

2023 Abu Dhabi Open WTA Entry List headlined by Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu (Last Update - 01-02)

The 2023 Abu Dhabi Open will run from February 6th till February 10th and will feature players like Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu. The WTA 500 event is one of the first larger events outside of Australia and generally draws a spectacular field. It's that way this time as well with many great players taking part in the popular tennis destination. Most of them spend time in Abu Dhabi before heading off to Australia so this is standard for most of them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy