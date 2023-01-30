Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
What separates Patrick Mahomes from the NFL's best quarterbacks? | THE HERD
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid weighs in on how impressed he was with Patrick Mahomes’ performance in the AFC Championship Game while playing with an injured ankle. The two discuss Mahomes’ ability to process information quickly and what separates him from some of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks.
Chiefs OL Creed Humphrey Took Cases of Beer To-Go From Arrowhead Stadium Concession Stand After AFC Championship Win
You can never have too much beer for a championship celebration. Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Creed Humphrey just wanted to make sure there was plenty to go around after his team’s thrilling 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Following Sunday’s game Humphrey made...
Massive fire burst out near parking lot outside Arrowhead stadium following Chiefs vs Bengals in AFC Championship game
As the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans celebrated their 23–20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, a grass fire broke out right outside of Arrowhead Stadium. The fire started at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex, which included both Arrowhead and the Kansas...
Kansas City Chiefs’ social media account fires back at Cincinnati Bengals
There was plenty of trash talk between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs leading up to the AFC Championship game this past Sunday. Much of that trash talk revolved around Cincinnati’s “Burrowhead” and “they gotta play us” comments that were all over social media last week.
Missouri congressman Mark Alford thanks Bengals LB Joseph Ossai after Chiefs beat 'Bungles'
Missouri congressman Mark Alford attempted to pile on Bengals LB Joseph Ossai, who was penalized at the end of the AFC title game against the Chiefs.
Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during AFC championship vs. Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs will play in Super Bowl LVII after a thrilling victory over the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Defeating the Bengals after last year’s devastating loss with crucial plays from stars and rookies on both sides of the ball. Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after the AFC Championship game; check it out:
Kansas City Chiefs beat their Boogie man, Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20
The overall story is that the Chiefs beat a team that had beaten them by exactly three points over the last three games. After a week of non stop trash talking from Bengals players, fans, and even the mayor of Cincinnati the Chiefs stepped up to get their ticket to the Super Bowl.
