Reynolds AP of the Year

Sommer Reynolds, Little Cypress Elementary Assistant Principal, has been named the 2023 Region 5 Assistant Principal of the Year by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA). The Region Assistant Principal of the Year award recognizes assistant principals for their commitment to student learning as evidenced by exceptional school...
Temporary Exemption for Property Damaged by Disaster Information

Property owners whose property suffered damage from the storm on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, may be eligible for a Temporary Exemption Property Damaged by Disaster under Section 11.35 of the Texas Property Tax Code. To qualify for this exemption your property must have suffered at least 15% damage based on...
