Kirkwood, MO

School Closings Shed Light on an Important Principle

Recently, the La Salle Charter School in North St. Louis announced its decision to close. As a state-funded and privately operated middle school, La Salle set out to “educate and support the whole child” and set them up for success in high school. Unfortunately, La Salle was not able to achieve the standardized test scores required by the sponsor, the Missouri Charter Public School Commission. When asked what went wrong, the school explained that it was hit by the perfect storm: students arrived at La Salle grade levels behind where they should have been, and the COVID-19 pandemic only made things worse.
School district poised to drop recycling contractor

What started as a free service has turned into a liability for the Jefferson R-7 School District, and officials say it may be time to cut the program entirely. For almost 15 years, the school district has maintained a contract with Abitibi Recycling Services, which provides 2-ton capacity paper recycling dumpsters for all four of the district’s buildings as part of the company’s free Paper Retriever program.
New Principal Approved For Kirkwood High School

The Kirkwood School District Board of Education on Monday approved the hiring of Seth Harrell as the new principal of Kirkwood High School, effective July 1, 2023. Harrell is currently the principal of Jackson High School, located in southeastern Missouri, where he has served since 2016. During his time at Jackson High School, Harrell helped foster the school community through several significant changes including changes to the school population, updates to scheduling models and a modification in grading systems. He also managed the high school during significant construction on the campus for a major addition.
Anti-Israel display at Parkway elementary school sparks outrage

An anti-Israel display at an “International Night” at a Parkway elementary school Thursday evening sparked outrage among some of the 500 children and their parents who attended, including several who are Jewish. In a letter sent to families and faculty at Highcroft Ridge Elementary School in Chesterfield on...
City workers, police union against aldermanic pay raises

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - City workers and a local labor union are against a passed bill that would double salaries for St. Louis aldermen. Board Bill 119 was passed last Friday and is now pending a signature from Mayor Tishaura Jones. It would raise pay from about $36,000 per year to $72,000 while requiring aldermen to work an average of 32 hours per week. The changes would be effective in April when the board shrinks from 28 members to 14.
SoutheastHEALTH signs letter of intent to join St. Louis-based Mercy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – SoutheastHEALTH announced Monday that it has signed a letter of intent with St. Louis-based Mercy to join the health system as a full member. The letter of intent caps off a search process involving the SoutheastHEALTH selection committee, Southeast Hospital board of directors and SoutheastHEALTH System board of directors.
Urology of St. Louis has 19 doctors recognized by Top Doctors in St. Louis

Nineteen doctors from Urology of St. Louis (USL) were recently recognized on a list of Top Doctors in St. Louis. The list was created by Castle Connolly, an independent healthcare research and information company that compiles information to help people find the best and most qualified medical practitioners in their area. The list is compiled based on nominations from other doctors, research, review and screenings.
Former US Bank building to house restaurant, upscale apartments

Construction is progressing on the old US Bank building at the corner of Main and Market Streets in Troy, which upon completion will house a new restaurant and apartments. The eatery to open on the ground floor of the former bank building has not yet been named, as an opening timeline has not been established but an announcement is expected in the near future. The space formerly occupied by the bank drive thru, will be covered, and will offer patio seating for the new restaurant. At the north end of that outside area, will be a walk-up coffee shop.
