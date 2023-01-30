Read full article on original website
showmeinstitute.org
School Closings Shed Light on an Important Principle
Recently, the La Salle Charter School in North St. Louis announced its decision to close. As a state-funded and privately operated middle school, La Salle set out to “educate and support the whole child” and set them up for success in high school. Unfortunately, La Salle was not able to achieve the standardized test scores required by the sponsor, the Missouri Charter Public School Commission. When asked what went wrong, the school explained that it was hit by the perfect storm: students arrived at La Salle grade levels behind where they should have been, and the COVID-19 pandemic only made things worse.
myleaderpaper.com
School district poised to drop recycling contractor
What started as a free service has turned into a liability for the Jefferson R-7 School District, and officials say it may be time to cut the program entirely. For almost 15 years, the school district has maintained a contract with Abitibi Recycling Services, which provides 2-ton capacity paper recycling dumpsters for all four of the district’s buildings as part of the company’s free Paper Retriever program.
timesnewspapers.com
New Principal Approved For Kirkwood High School
The Kirkwood School District Board of Education on Monday approved the hiring of Seth Harrell as the new principal of Kirkwood High School, effective July 1, 2023. Harrell is currently the principal of Jackson High School, located in southeastern Missouri, where he has served since 2016. During his time at Jackson High School, Harrell helped foster the school community through several significant changes including changes to the school population, updates to scheduling models and a modification in grading systems. He also managed the high school during significant construction on the campus for a major addition.
Beloved school custodian teaches students important lessons outside of their textbooks
ST. PETERS, Mo. — At Fairmount Elementary in St. Peters, Missouri, it's not so easy being clean. "The school is really big," said third grader Harper Harris. Really big. In fact, with over 1,000 students, it's the biggest elementary school in the state of Missouri, which presents a lot of challenges.
CEO of St. Louis' Arts and Education Council Leaves Quietly
Lyah LeFlore-Ituen confirmed she is no longer with the Grand Center nonprofit
stljewishlight.org
Anti-Israel display at Parkway elementary school sparks outrage
An anti-Israel display at an “International Night” at a Parkway elementary school Thursday evening sparked outrage among some of the 500 children and their parents who attended, including several who are Jewish. In a letter sent to families and faculty at Highcroft Ridge Elementary School in Chesterfield on...
KMOV
City workers, police union against aldermanic pay raises
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - City workers and a local labor union are against a passed bill that would double salaries for St. Louis aldermen. Board Bill 119 was passed last Friday and is now pending a signature from Mayor Tishaura Jones. It would raise pay from about $36,000 per year to $72,000 while requiring aldermen to work an average of 32 hours per week. The changes would be effective in April when the board shrinks from 28 members to 14.
KMOV
Bipartisan bill looks to restrict access to guns for minors in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A recent wave of crime by young teenagers in St. Louis is garnering attention from lawmakers in Jefferson City as a proposed public safety bill could add restrictions to Missouri gun laws on who can legally possess a firearm in public. House Bill 301, introduced by...
Missouri's Cruel New Homelessness Law Makes the Problem Worse
Lawmakers don’t understand the root causes of homelessness if they believe this bill will help
kbsi23.com
SoutheastHEALTH signs letter of intent to join St. Louis-based Mercy
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – SoutheastHEALTH announced Monday that it has signed a letter of intent with St. Louis-based Mercy to join the health system as a full member. The letter of intent caps off a search process involving the SoutheastHEALTH selection committee, Southeast Hospital board of directors and SoutheastHEALTH System board of directors.
Joe Edwards selling some Delmar Loop properties to Washington University
Joe Edwards, the driving force behind the Delmar Loop redevelopment over the past 50 years, says he has no plans to retire, but he is unloading some properties.
Staffers defend St. Louis Circuit Attorney in Jefferson City
Missouri lawmakers heard from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office Monday, in opposition to a bill to have the state step in prosecuting violent crime
KMOV
New national guidelines for treatment of childhood obesity include options for medications, surgery
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The American Academy of Pediatrics is releasing new guidelines for the treatment of childhood obesity, expanding options to include weight loss medication and surgery. The guidelines, the first from the academy to address childhood obesity, come as nearly one in five children under the age...
APA reveals new adoption center in Olivette, offers chances to volunteer or adopt
OLIVETTE, Mo. — Need or want a new man’s best-friend or fur baby? The Animal Protective Association (APA) of Missouri is inviting the public to volunteer or adopt a pet at their center now in Olivette. St. Louis County contracted with APA to manage the St. Louis County...
Illinois Business Journal
Urology of St. Louis has 19 doctors recognized by Top Doctors in St. Louis
Nineteen doctors from Urology of St. Louis (USL) were recently recognized on a list of Top Doctors in St. Louis. The list was created by Castle Connolly, an independent healthcare research and information company that compiles information to help people find the best and most qualified medical practitioners in their area. The list is compiled based on nominations from other doctors, research, review and screenings.
pchcorral.com
CONTROVERSIAL PLAN APPROVED: Chesterfield ‘Redevelopment Zone’ established by county commission
On Dec. 14, Chesterfield city council upheld the recommendation of the TIF commission to create a special economic district. This has far-reaching effects for the city, Parkway Schools and Rockwood Schools. This story may sound boring, but when you really get down to it, this story is a lot bigger...
University City police honor K9 officer with final walk
Police and K9 officers from across the area came together to celebrate K9 King's years of service before he was humanely euthanized for medical issues.
Florissant bank manager admits defrauding elderly customers
On Monday, a former Commerce Bank manager from Florissant, Missouri, went to federal court and admitted stealing more than $175,000 from elderly customers.
timestribunenews.com
Former US Bank building to house restaurant, upscale apartments
Construction is progressing on the old US Bank building at the corner of Main and Market Streets in Troy, which upon completion will house a new restaurant and apartments. The eatery to open on the ground floor of the former bank building has not yet been named, as an opening timeline has not been established but an announcement is expected in the near future. The space formerly occupied by the bank drive thru, will be covered, and will offer patio seating for the new restaurant. At the north end of that outside area, will be a walk-up coffee shop.
