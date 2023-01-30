Report: Panthers not confident Vic Fangio will 'circle back' to them

On Sunday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Miami Dolphins were set to hire Vic Fangio as their newest defensive coordinator. The supposed deal, as also noted by Pelissero, would also make the 64-year-old the highest-paid man at his position.

But, uh, it seems like the ink isn’t quite dry on that contract. Heck, the ink probably hasn’t even made its way on any paper just yet.

Soon after Pelissero’s drop, 9News’ Mike Klis tweeted that he had spoken to Fangio—who told him nothing between he and the Dolphins had been finalized. Then, CBS Sports senior NFL insider Josina Anderson added her own legwork to the increasingly intriguing saga:

The Carolina Panthers, obviously, have expressed interest in bringing back Fangio—the first-ever defensive coordinator in franchise history. In addition to this latest buzz, he was already one of three subjects to have interviewed for the opening—along with New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel and New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard.

So while Carolina’s chances at reeling in the league’s hottest candidate are seemingly diminishing, at least it wasn’t for a lack of trying.