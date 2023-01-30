ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers ownership, HC Frank Reich reportedly differ on DC preference

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper might’ve gotten his guy in Frank Reich. But in a lesson learned from his last “guy,” this one seemingly won’t have as much power.

On Sunday night, CBS Sports senior NFL insider Josina Anderson dished out a few details regarding the team’s search for a defensive coordinator. In addition to noting Carolina’s lack of confidence in landing Vic Fangio—the hottest candidate on the market—Anderson tweeted that there’s a bit of a disagreement on preferences between ownership and their new head coach.

Bradley, the current defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, was brought into his post by Reich in 2022. The 56-year-old did a fair job under the tumultuous circumstances from this past season, heading a unit that finished 16th in total defense.

The team’s ownership, however, may be leaning towards New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel—who was one of three men to already talk with the Panthers about the vacancy.

ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler reported on Friday night that Manuel impressed Carolina in his interview, which took place before the official hiring of Reich. But, as of now, the situations for the Panthers and their prospective candidates—Fangio, Bradley, Manuel and all—remain quite fluid.

