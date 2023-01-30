Sorority rush returned in person this year after two years of virtual rush, with 236 students signing up to take part in the process. For this year’s panhellenic recruitment, which occurred Wednesday, Jan. 25 to Monday, Jan. 30, 120 students received bids from one of Yale’s four sororities — Pi Beta Phi, Kappa Alpha Theta, Kappa Kappa Gamma and Alpha Phi. Rush had not been held in person since January 2020.

