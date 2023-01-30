Read full article on original website
I am glad the Yale Daily News accepts Letters to the Editor, with a generous allowance as to their length (400-500 words). It is wonderful that this very old collegiate publication still persists, after having served Yale University students in New Haven, Connecticut since January 28, 1878. I am not...
Sororities hold first in-person rush since 2019
Sorority rush returned in person this year after two years of virtual rush, with 236 students signing up to take part in the process. For this year’s panhellenic recruitment, which occurred Wednesday, Jan. 25 to Monday, Jan. 30, 120 students received bids from one of Yale’s four sororities — Pi Beta Phi, Kappa Alpha Theta, Kappa Kappa Gamma and Alpha Phi. Rush had not been held in person since January 2020.
