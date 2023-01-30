Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Northwestern
Steam Heat Dance Company expands horizons of musical theatre
Communication senior and Steam Heat Dance Company President Elyse Yun said she arrived at Northwestern excited to get involved with musical theatre on campus. Performing extensively in musical theatre in high school and loving to dance, she thought Steam Heat would be right up her alley. Steam Heat is a...
Daily Northwestern
No grant? No problem: Northwestern students’ short film passion project ‘Kaleidoscope Eyes’ captures the story of female friendship
Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault. On their last day of filming, the cast and crew of “Kaleidoscope Eyes” celebrated with hugs and screams waist-deep in a frigid Lake Michigan. They had just captured the perfect shot for the final scene. With a humble $1,300...
Comments / 0