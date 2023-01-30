Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Terrell County Greenwave sweeps Mitchell County - knocks off No.4-ranked Eagles
DAWSON — It wasn’t pretty but the Terrell County Greenwave knocked off No. 4-ranked Mitchell County Tuesday night with a stingy defense and some timely rebounding by a 43-38 final. The Lady Greenwave also held on for a 49-45 win as the teams near the end of the regular season and are looking toward the region tournament.
southgatv.com
New semi-pro basketball team hits the Good Life City
ALBANY, GA – The Good Life City catchphrase in Albany was so good, it had to have a semi-pro basketball team named after it. Meet the Albany Good Life, a team that was rebranded in October last year after it was originally disbanded over 10 years ago. But with a new idea and vision to keep the team around for good, PR director, Yaz Johnson, and others pitched the team team to the Albany commission to let them know this group is here to stay.
Golden Rams Reversal: Albany State Head Coach Apologizes For HBCU Offering Scholarship To White Teen Who Used Racial Slur
Back in November, it was reported that Caucasian student football player Marcus Stokes lost his scholarship to the University of Florida because—despite all the news stories we constantly see about white people paying consequences after videos of them using racial slurs went viral, Stokes decided it was a good idea to post a two-second clip of him rapping, “Welcome back, n***a.”
WALB 10
Family still mourning death of Ben Hill Co. teenager
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a Ben Hill County teenager is still mourning following his tragic death. Michael Huffman, 15, was killed after he was run over by a truck during a fishing trip in Berrien County. Georgia State Patrol troopers said Huffman was riding on the trunk when he was run over.
WALB 10
Tifton middle school students win across the board at the Future Business Leadership Conference
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Students at Eighth Street Middle School in Tifton were in the winning business, while also learning more about business through the National Future Business Leaders of America Leadership (FBLA) Conference. 57 students from the school competed in 24 different events. Out of those students, there were...
WALB 10
Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany
Thomasville City Schools parents, students concerned about school leaders' actions.
WALB 10
Tifton middle schoolers receive FBLA awards
Sam Watson isn't unfamiliar with Georgia politics.
WALB 10
Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy not seen in several days
ALBANY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Jeremiah Sumbry, 13, was reported missing Sunday, January 29 from his home in Albany. Long Term Forecast: What weather could be in store for Savannah this St....
WALB 10
APD searching for missing boy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. Jeremiah Sumbry was reported missing on Sunday. He was last seen wearing red and black shoes, blue jeans and a green camouflage jacket. Call (229) 431-2100 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.
WALB 10
ASU student wins Target HBCU Design Challenge
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University (ASU) student is one of three winners of the 2023 Target HBCU Design Challenge. Cameron Burnham, a senior visual and performing arts major at ASU, will have his t-shirt design sold in Target stores nationwide. The design features an illustration of six women with varying hairstyles and skin tones atop the word “CULTURE”.
WALB 10
Photo surrounding the case of of unidentified Mary Cowan
Renderings of the proposed Phoebe, Albany Tech life learning center. Updated: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT. Renderings of the proposed life and learning center from Phoebe and Albany Technical College.
tourcounsel.com
Albany Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia
Albany Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Albany, Georgia. Opened in 1976, it features Belk, JCPenney, Dillard's, Old Navy, and Books-A-Million as its anchor stores. It is managed by Aronov Realty.
Remains of woman found injured in Georgia ditch identified 37 years later as missing mother
In Oct. 2022, researchers developed a DNA profile, which they were able to match to one of her children.
WALB 10
Person stabbed at an Albany bowling alley
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing at an Albany bowling alley, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Officers responded to Albany Strikers in the 1200 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a possible stabbing on Sunday. The suspect, Carmen Brown, 48, contacted...
WALB 10
Train smashes into semi in Chula, driver okay
CHULA, Ga. (WALB) - A train crashed into a semitrailer on Highway 41 around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning in Chula. The Tift County Sheriff’s Office said the semitrailer driver was traveling with his dog. They hopped out before the train got to him. No injuries were reported. Blake...
WALB 10
Video draws ire following investigation into Ocilla daycare
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The owner of an Irwin County daycare is defending his daughter, who is accused of abusing a child at the Play to Learn daycare in Ocilla. Video recorded by the daycare is being interpreted differently by the business and by the mother of a newborn whose child was under her care.
WALB 10
Fla. woman found in Ga. in the 80s identified through DNA
NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida woman has been identified by authorities after being found injured in Newton 37 years ago, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The woman was found injured and unconscious on the side of the road of Highway 91 North on May 14, 1985,...
wdhn.com
Dothan murder suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A man accused of killing a Georgia father of five in 2021 has entered a plea agreement. Bruce Weems entered a plea agreement in a Henry County courtroom, which reduced his original charge of murder to manslaughter. Weems is accused of fatally shooting Willie Davis...
WALB 10
Black History Month events across Southwest Georiga
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Black History Month is all of February and Albany and the surrounding areas have several events planned to celebrate the month. Date and Time: Feb. 2 at 4:30 p.m. Location: Pebble Hill Plantation. Pebble Hill Plantation in Thomasville will be holding a ribbon cutting and exhibit...
