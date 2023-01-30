Read full article on original website
Warnings Issued Across California Amid 'Coldest Temperatures In Years'
Here's when and where frigid temps can be expected.
Another Winter Storm Brings Chilly Temperatures And More Rain. Snow Is Possible At Lower Elevations
The National Weather Service reports "there is some concern about accumulating snow across the Antelope Valley foothills and maybe a dusting on the AV valley floor."
YAHOO!
Drenched by higher-than-normal rain, Lake Shasta water level rises 60 feet during January
Higher-than-normal rainfall during the past month has dramatically changed Lake Shasta, with the water level of California’s largest reservoir rising 60 feet since the end of December. Gone are vast areas of shoreline that became parking lots and campgrounds as the lake dried up and the water level dropped...
Circle K offering gas discounts for one day this week
Those needing to fill up their tanks on Wednesday might want to stop by Circle K, as they will be offering discounts on their fuel for a period of the day, according to the gas station and convenience store chain. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, select Circle K locations will be offering […]
SoCalGas announces relief is on the way in February
If you were surprised by your high gas bill this month, Southern California Gas company says you may see some relief. Customers have reported seeing higher natural gas bills while their usage remains the same. Some Coachella Valley businesses and homeowners associations are even cutting back on servicing amenities such as pools and spas. Andrew The post SoCalGas announces relief is on the way in February appeared first on KESQ.
KTVU FOX 2
New '369' area code goes into effect for these areas
Starting Wednesday, people in the existing 707 area code region of California may be assigned a number with the 369 area code if they get a new phone line, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The change, called an overlay, will affect parts or all of Marin, Napa, Solano...
coachellavalleyweekly.com
Fun at the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival
The Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival is a staple of the Coachella Valley, and is scheduled to return for February 17 through 26 at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio. The Date Festival continues the legacy of decades-old desert traditions while celebrating history and community, and of course, providing fun and excitement for everyone.
SoCalGas rep explains price spike to Riverside County supervisors
The natural gas price spike forcing Inland Empire residents and others throughout California to dig deeper into their pocketbooks prompted a Southern California Gas Co. representative to offer a public explanation during the Riverside County Board of Supervisors’ meeting Tuesday. “We have to purchase our gas on the commodities...
NBC San Diego
Drivers Ignore Closure Signs, Crash Into Hole in Collapsed California Road
"We can’t make this stuff up." "THIS CAN’T BE REAL!" "There is no excuse." Those are just some of the things the California Highway Patrol in the Central Valley has had to say recently after multiple drivers ignored road closure signs and ended up crashing into a massive hole in a washed-out stretch of roadway.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Indio Hills
INDIO (CNS) – A 3.3 magnitude earthquake has struck near Indio Hills in Riverside County at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 4 miles northwest of Indio Hills and 11.7 miles northwest of Indio. It was about 2 miles deep. The earthquake...
Three Lesser Known California National Parks
Pinnacles National Park is located in central California and was established as a national park in 2013. It is known for its unique rock formations, scenic vistas, and diverse plant and animal life. Here are some highlights of the park:
Coyote Breeding Season in California has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe
Many Californians are more ‘coyote conscious’ after a coyote grabbed a two-year-old girl in broad daylight outside her Los Ángeles home last month and tried to drag her off. Her father had just released her from her car seat and set her outside the car while he turned around to gather her toys.
vvng.com
Bear Valley Road in Victorville shutdown after pursuit in stolen vehicle ends in crash
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pursuit that ended in a crash prompted a hard closure of Bear Valley Road during the busy Wednesday afternoon commute. It happened at about 3:38 pm, on February 1, 2023, on Bear Valley Road near Third Avenue in Victorville. Firefighters with the Victorville Fire...
Why does your driver's side window have to open for a behind-the-wheel driving test? | Why Guy
CALIFORNIA, USA — Today's Why Guy question comes in from Robert on Facebook: "Why does your driver's side window have to open for a behind-the-wheel driving test?" Robert asked because he said his brother Bert was about to take his DMV road test and was told to roll down his window, which didn’t roll down.
Cougar studied by biologists found dead on LA-area freeway
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California mountain lion studied by the National Park Service was killed after a likely vehicle strike earlier this month on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, officials said. The radio-collared cougar known as P-81 was found dead along the route near Point Mugu on Jan. 22, the park service said on Twitter. A necropsy will confirm the 4-year-old male died as a result of being hit by a car. The park service says at least 34 mountain lions have been killed by vehicles since 2002 within its study area, which includes the Santa Monica Mountains, Simi Hills and Verdugo mountains.
oakparktalon.org
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?
California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.
(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
California witness says object moving overhead looked like submarine
A California witness at Victorville reported hearing loud, bomb-like sounds, and watching a submarine-shaped object cross the sky at 2:09 p.m. on December 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
