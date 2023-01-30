ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

KTLA

Circle K offering gas discounts for one day this week

Those needing to fill up their tanks on Wednesday might want to stop by Circle K, as they will be offering discounts on their fuel for a period of the day, according to the gas station and convenience store chain. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, select Circle K locations will be offering […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

SoCalGas announces relief is on the way in February

If you were surprised by your high gas bill this month, Southern California Gas company says you may see some relief. Customers have reported seeing higher natural gas bills while their usage remains the same. Some Coachella Valley businesses and homeowners associations are even cutting back on servicing amenities such as pools and spas. Andrew The post SoCalGas announces relief is on the way in February appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

New '369' area code goes into effect for these areas

Starting Wednesday, people in the existing 707 area code region of California may be assigned a number with the 369 area code if they get a new phone line, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The change, called an overlay, will affect parts or all of Marin, Napa, Solano...
CALIFORNIA STATE
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Fun at the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival

The Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival is a staple of the Coachella Valley, and is scheduled to return for February 17 through 26 at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio. The Date Festival continues the legacy of decades-old desert traditions while celebrating history and community, and of course, providing fun and excitement for everyone.
INDIO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Indio Hills

INDIO (CNS) – A 3.3 magnitude earthquake has struck near Indio Hills in Riverside County at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 4 miles northwest of Indio Hills and 11.7 miles northwest of Indio. It was about 2 miles deep. The earthquake...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Cougar studied by biologists found dead on LA-area freeway

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California mountain lion studied by the National Park Service was killed after a likely vehicle strike earlier this month on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, officials said. The radio-collared cougar known as P-81 was found dead along the route near Point Mugu on Jan. 22, the park service said on Twitter. A necropsy will confirm the 4-year-old male died as a result of being hit by a car. The park service says at least 34 mountain lions have been killed by vehicles since 2002 within its study area, which includes the Santa Monica Mountains, Simi Hills and Verdugo mountains.
LOS ANGELES, CA
oakparktalon.org

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
MALIBU, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?

California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.

(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
WILLITS, CA

