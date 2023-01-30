Lockwood & Co. season one has ended and the team of teenage ghost hunters had their hands full with supernatural mysteries that tested their skills and their friendship. The Netflix supernatural thriller is based on the popular young adult series by Jonathan Stroud, and it’s performed well, receiving positive reviews and debuting on the streaming service’s Top 10 in more than 70 countries. Unfortunately, with Netflix, one never knows what markers it uses to decide to keep the series going, but fans are desperately anxious for a Lockwood & Co. season two confirmation.

