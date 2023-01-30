Read full article on original website
BBC
Transplant boy's family would take legal action over law delay
The parents of a boy waiting for a heart transplant say they are willing to take legal action over delays to organ donation law in Northern Ireland. Dáithí's Law, named after six-year-old Dáithí MacGabhann, will introduce an opt-out system which means people will automatically become donors unless they state otherwise.
BBC
Secretive Saudi executions leave families in the dark
Executions of prisoners have been carried out in Saudi Arabia with no advance warning to their families, relatives have told the BBC. The country's execution rate has almost doubled since 2015 - according to a new human rights report - the year when King Salman and his son Mohammed bin Salman took charge.
Peers deliver several blows to government’s anti-protest bill
A government bill aimed at cracking down on protest has suffered a number of setbacks in the House of Lords, setting the stage for a tense showdown between parliament’s two chambers. Peers inflicted a number of defeats on the wide-ranging public order bill, which is aimed at curbing guerrilla...
BBC
Hillsborough disaster: Families profoundly failed, say police
Police forces have apologised for "profound failings" which have "continued to blight" relatives of victims of the Hillsborough disaster. On behalf of all 43 forces, police chiefs have promised "cultural change". They admitted "policing got it badly wrong" in the aftermath of the fatal stadium crush and said a range...
US News and World Report
UK Defence Minister: Sending Jets to Ukraine Not Right Approach 'For Now'
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has not made a "solid decision" not to send its fighter jets to Ukraine but does not think it is the right approach at the moment, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Wednesday. "I've been involved with this for a pretty long time. And I've learned...
BBC
Green projects are boosting UK growth - CBI report
The transition to a greener economy is worth £71bn and has brought jobs and investment to parts of the UK experiencing industrial decline. Those are the key findings of a new report written by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). The drive to reach net zero emissions involves more...
BBC
School strikes: Expense and workloads driving teachers out of job
Striking teachers have said the cost of living and heavy workloads are driving them out of the job they love. Tomi Rowlands has decided to leave his teaching post and said some colleagues were using food banks to get by. He was one of thousands of members of the National...
BBC
Land use: Government has overpromised says Royal Society
The UK government risks "overpromising" finite land with its multiple ambitions on farming, nature and renewable energy, according to a report from scientific academy The Royal Society. It says an area the size of Northern Ireland could be needed to accommodate current policy targets by 2030. Farming and forestry groups...
BBC
King Charles will not appear on new Australia $5 note
King Charles III will not feature on Australia's new five dollar note, the country's central bank has announced. The new design will pay tribute to "the culture and history" of Indigenous Australians, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) says. A portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II appears on the...
BBC
Jodey Whiting: Court of Appeal considers new inquest
Appeal court judges have retired to consider whether to grant a new inquest for a woman who took her own life after her benefits were wrongfully cancelled. Jodey Whiting, 42, from Stockton, died in February 2017 - days after her disability benefits were stopped by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
