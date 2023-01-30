Richie Gray is relishing this year’s Six Nations as he admits there were times in recent seasons when he wondered if he would get to represent Scotland in the tournament again.The 33-year-old Glasgow lock has won 69 caps but has been on the periphery of the national team for much of Gregor Townsend’s five-and-a-half-year reign.Gray has made only three Six Nations appearances under the current head coach, with the last of those coming at home to Wales in February 2021.However, after making a positive impression following a surprise recall to the squad for the recent autumn Tests, he is in...

