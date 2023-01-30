Read full article on original website
First pictures of the tiny Rio Tinto radioactive capsule recovered after ‘relentless’ search of 870-mile stretch of Australian outback: ‘We found a needle in a haystack’
Authorities feared they could be searching for the potentially deadly devise for up to a year.
natureworldnews.com
Monstrous Great White Shark Captured on Video Stalking the Waters Off Adelaide Beach in South Australia
A great white shark was captured on video lurking in the waters off Adelaide beach in the state of South Australia during the weekend. The incident prompted beachgoers and local authorities on high alert, raising the potential for yet another shark attack in the waters of Australia, which saw a fatal attack in February 2022.
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
Dead chickens and decomposing bodies: Inside South Africa's power blackout 'pandemic'
Car crashes, opportunistic criminals, rotting food, decomposing bodies, bankrupt businesses, and water shortages. Welcome to life under South Africa's power blackouts.
electrek.co
World’s first semi-submersible floating offshore wind farm blows past expectations
WindFloat Atlantic – the world’s first semi-submersible floating offshore wind farm – has been online for two years, and it’s far exceeding power output expectations. The 25 megawatt (MW) WindFloat Atlantic project ended 2022 with an electricity production of 78 gigawatt hours (GWh) – 5% more output than its first year. It supplies power to more than 25,000 households and avoids 33,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide. Its annual availability was between 93-94%.
BBC
Shipwreck off Eastbourne identified as 17th Century Dutch warship
A shipwreck lying off the East Sussex coast has been identified as a Dutch warship which sank in 1672. The wreck, which lies 32m (105ft) under water, had been known as the "unknown wreck off Eastbourne" after it was discovered by divers in 2019. It has now been identified as...
Time Out Global
Australia is currently in the middle of a serious potato shortage
We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but sometimes it’s unavoidable. Australia is currently in the throes of a potato shortage. Yes. This is not a drill. The humble spud is one of those things that makes life bearable. Whether it be a crispy and delicious chip, a delightfully sauced-up hot number smothered in tomato sauce, a crispy scallop, mashed, fried, roasted – you name it, the potato is our saving grace and to it, we are eternally thankful. This is why this news really, really hurts.
10 surprising language differences I encountered as an American visiting Scotland for the first time
As an American visiting Scotland for the first time, I noticed surprising language differences at grocery stores, restaurants, and pubs.
BBC
Searches continue for Ben Nevis walker Harvey Christian
Searches have continued for a walker who went missing after setting out to walk up Ben Nevis. Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Mountain rescue teams, search dogs and a coastguard helicopter have been involved in the effort to find...
Mining company sorry for losing radioactive device in Western Australia
A mining corporation has apologized for losing a highly radioactive capsule over a 870-mile stretch of Western Australia.
Aussie cricket star Usman Khawaja is left stranded in Australia as he can't get visa to tour India
Khawaja was meant to be on the plane with his teammates on Tuesday - but he had to stay behind as his second visa battle with India's government left him unable to leave the country.
Scotland’s Richie Gray determined to seize Six Nations chance
Richie Gray is relishing this year’s Six Nations as he admits there were times in recent seasons when he wondered if he would get to represent Scotland in the tournament again.The 33-year-old Glasgow lock has won 69 caps but has been on the periphery of the national team for much of Gregor Townsend’s five-and-a-half-year reign.Gray has made only three Six Nations appearances under the current head coach, with the last of those coming at home to Wales in February 2021.However, after making a positive impression following a surprise recall to the squad for the recent autumn Tests, he is in...
Australia aims for bigger fines a week into Outback hunt for radioactive capsule
SYDNEY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Authorities in Australia aim to toughen up laws on the mishandling of radioactive material as a search for a hazardous capsule that a mining company lost in the Outback enters a seventh day.
morningbrew.com
Tiny radioactive capsule goes missing in Western Australia
Authorities are frantically combing the desert in Western Australia to locate a tiny but highly radioactive capsule that was lost in the vast, arid expanse. The capsule seems to have fallen off a truck that was transporting it from a mine in the northern part of Western Australia to a suburb of Perth, the region’s largest city. And finding it won’t be simple: The route was 870 miles long and the capsule is smaller than a penny.
constructiontechnology.media
North America’s first small modular reactor sees construction deal signed
Infrastructure company Aecon and engineer SNC-Lavalin has signed a deal to deliver what they claim will be North America’s first grid-scale small modular reactor (SMR). SNC Lavalin’s subsidiary Candu Energy has entered into an agreement with Ontario Power Generation (OPG) for the Darlington New Nuclear Project. The project...
Long-serving BBC broadcasters to lose chief presenter roles amid channel merger
Long-serving BBC broadcasters Martine Croxall, Jane Hill and Ben Brown are to lose their chief presenter roles as the corporation launches its new rolling news channel.The BBC is combining its domestic and international channels to create a single 24-hour TV service as part of a new “digital-first” strategy, resulting in job losses.On Thursday it announced that the main line-up for the new channel, called BBC News, would consist of Matthew Amroliwala, Christian Fraser, Yalda Hakim, Lucy Hockings and Maryam Moshiri.The BBC said the new line-up had been recruited via a competitive interview process and that it has now begun looking...
Lines through history: uncovering the secrets of lost Roman roads
There has never been a better time for lovers of Roman roads – those seeking, and seeking to understand, the indelible but elusive lines tattooed onto the face of Britain by the Roman occupiers long ago. Thanks to new technologies and the recent labours of archaeologists and the Roman Roads Research Association, we can track and map thousands of miles of road more accurately than ever before and explain the extraordinary role that they played in the military, social and economic life of Roman Britain, as well as during the centuries that followed.Roman roads might be unique in the archaeological...
gcaptain.com
UK Royal Navy Welcomes New Mine-Hunting ‘Mother Ship’
The UK Royal Navy is welcoming the arrival in Plymouth of a new mine-hunting ‘mother ship’ that will soon be used to launch drones and protect UK waters from mines. Based at His Majesty’s Naval Base Clyde, the 96.8-meter-long vessel will work side-by-side with autonomous mine-hunting systems already operated by the Royal Navy out of Faslane under Project Wilton.
European Country Discovers It's Sitting on a Resource Treasure Trove
A new study estimates that there are over undiscovered areas containing over 45 million tons of zinc and 38 million tons of copper.
BBC
German Masters: Jimmy White reaches last 16 with win over Peng Yisong
Jimmy White has become the first player aged 60 or over to reach the last 16 of a ranking event since Eddie Charlton's run at the 1992 British Open. Former Masters and UK Championship winner White hit five half-century breaks in a 5-1 win over China's Peng Yisong at the German Masters in Berlin.
