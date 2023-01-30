Read full article on original website
John McEnroe believes Alexander Zverev will be in the top 5 sooner rather than later if his bodies holds up and he stops getting injured. Alexander Zverev made a return to Australia but the German didn't shine. He was beaten fairly early in the event and that was largely expected after he missed most of the year following his ankle injury at Roland Garros. Much will depend on his health, but John McEnroe believes that Zverev will return to the top if his body holds up:
Mats Wilander believes that Djokovic's 10 Australian Open can easily be compared to Nadal's 14 Roland Garros championships because of the surface difference. Wilander's point stands on the fact that winning 10 Australian Opens is tougher than winning 14 French opens due to the surface. Most of the best players in the world know how to play well on hard courts as it's the most common court variant and the majority of tennis is played on it, including two majors.
After his 2023 Australian Open triumph, Novak Djokovic said that he will show proof of his injury as there were many doubters. During his run to the 22nd Grand Slam title, the 35-year-old faced a lot of doubts regarding his left hamstring injury. However, everyone that was around Djokovic confirmed this injury, and now, even the Tennis Australia CEO and Australian Open tournament director, Craig Tiley did that.
Tennis fans have come after Chris Evert accusing her of hypocrisy after she tweeted her support for Simona Halep over her doping ban, something she didn't do when Sharapova had hers. Chris Evert sent some good wishes to Simona Halep as she keeps fighting to prove her innocence following a...
Boris Becker doesn't think Djokovic will dominate at Roland Garros or Wimbledon as much as he did at the Australian Open as he'll face bigger challenges. Novak Djokovic has been the most dominant tennis player at the Australian Open in history so his run this year wasn't that surprising. Becker would be surprised if Djokovic managed to do that or even something remotely similar at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Those events come with their own challenges and age will eventually catch up with him:
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open championship returned him to a rather familiar spot on Monday: No. 1 in the ATP rankings. His four-place rise from No. 5 to replace Carlos Alcaraz at No. 1 is the largest jump to the top spot in the 50-year history of the computerized rankings for men’s tennis. “You never know how much more time you have left, so, of course, I nurture and celebrate these moments of becoming No. 1 again and Grand Slam champion,” the 35-year-old Djokovic said after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the final at Melbourne Park on Sunday night, “even more than I have, maybe ever in my career. I don’t take it for granted.” Aryna Sabalenka’s first major title moved her up from No. 5 to a career-best-equaling No. 2 in the WTA rankings, behind only three-time major champion Iga Swiatek.
Whatever happens next in the career of Novak Djokovic, it is safe to say there will never again be a grand slam tournament like this year’s Australian Open. With his emotions pushed to the brink by his return to Australia, Djokovic’s extraordinary release after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final was the moment he let everything out, leaving what had been the toughest four weeks of his life behind him. He had managed to overcome it all. Winning his 10th Australian Open and 22nd grand slam was the biggest victory of his life, but not because of its historic...
ATPTour.com looks back at what stood out from the season's first major. As we turn the page from the first month of the 2023 ATP Tour season, we look back at some of the key takeaways from the Australian Open. From the dominant performances of champion Novak Djokovic and finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas to the first-week odyssey of Andy Murray, there was no shortage of storylines at the year's first Grand Slam.
The director of the Australian Open said Novak Djokovic won the Grand Slam event with a hamstring tear and that nobody "can question his athleticism."
The 2023 Australian Open drew fewer eyeballs than previous editions and Murray thinks it had to do with the absences. Quite a few things happened at this year's Australian Open which might have impacted the ratings of the events. Players like Alcaraz, and Kyrgios pulled out before the event which clearly had an impact on it. Rafael Nadal getting beaten early impacted it as well as did Ashleigh Barty not being there. Her championship run last year was a huge boom for the ratings.
Novak Djokovic won his 10th Australian Open title on Sunday, and apparently he achieved the feat while dealing with a hamstring tear. It wasn’t a secret that the 22-time Grand Slam champion had an injury during the tournament. However, some people thought he was “faking” the injury since he was still dominating on the court, so much so that he won the tournament.
Boris Becker thinks Roger Federer's legacy is untouchable even with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic both eclipsing his number of grand slams. The GOAT debate will seemingly never end in tennis because it's so polarizing. It's not something Boris Becker concerns himself too much with but he's certain that the legacy of Roger Federer is untouchable even if he trails in the record books.
The top two men’s seeds Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud crashed out of the Australian Open in the second round – so it’s no wonder the Match Points panel pinpointed them as the biggest disappointments of the tournament. Nadal went out in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 7-5...
"Getting our asses kicked is for sure a very good lesson every single time," Stefanos Tsitsipas said. "He has made me a much better player."
The ATP Tour announced Tuesday that there will be no disciplinary action taken against Alexander Zverev after an investigation found insufficient evidence to substantiate published allegations of abuse.
Andy Murray has suggested that the absence of Roger Federer, Ashleigh Barty, and Nick Kyrgios was the reason for Channel 9 experiencing significantly lower TV ratings during the 2023 Australian Open as compared to last year. The Australian TV network, which recently extended its deal with the first Grand Slam...
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — World Cup winner Lionel Messi regretted his testy exchanges with the Netherlands coach and players during their controversial quarterfinal in Qatar, he said in an interview aired on Monday. Messi gave his first interview since lifting the trophy in December to radio Urbana Play of Buenos Aires. The Argentina captain spoke about the feisty clash with the Dutch which the South Americans won in a penalty shootout. A record 17 yellow cards were issued, including one to Messi for dissent. When Messi scored from the spot in regular time, he stood in front of Dutch coach Louis van Gaal and cupped both hands to his ears. After the game, he gesticulated to the Dutch bench and insulted striker Wout Weghorst, who scored twice in regulation. “I don’t like what I did, I don’t like what happened afterward,” Messi said. “These are moments of a lot of tension, a lot of nerves. It is very quick and people react the way they react. Nothing was planned, it just happened.”
