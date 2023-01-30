Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Black History Festival NW hosting events throughout FebruaryEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
An 8-year-old boy hasn't been seen for 7 months and his grandparents refused to reveal his location. Where is Breadson?Fatim HemrajVancouver, WA
Related
Class 6A boys basketball power rankings: West Linn stands at the top ahead of monster clash with Tualatin
It’s been a tough week for some of the state’s top teams. The Metro League has become a full blender with teams beating each other, and one of Portland’s hottest scoring teams has struggled in the past week. And the fun is only getting started. West Linn...
Blind athletes from across the country will compete in Vancouver goalball tournament this weekend
The three-day Northwest Regional Goalball Tournament for blind athletes, known as the Cascade Classic, will take place at the Washington State School for the Blind in Vancouver this weekend. The U.S. Association of Blind Athletes considers goalball to be “the most popular team sport for the blind and visually impaired.”...
theclackamasprint.net
Once a Coug, always a Coug
Katie Aden, the Assistant Softball Coach here at Clackamas Community College, has been nationally recognized by being named Easton/NCFA Assistant Coach of the Year for 2022. The Clackamas Print had the pleasure of speaking to Aden on her successes, struggles and experiences playing softball and becoming a coach. The Clackamas...
beavertonresourceguide.com
Beaverton High grad has scholarship created in her memory
Anna Peterson had recently graduated from Beaverton High School and was studying at BYU when the accident happened. While Anna’s loved ones said they are heartbroken over what happened, they wanted to do something to keep her spirit shining bright. Those who knew Anna Peterson best said she touched...
Vancouver, January 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Vancouver. The Columbia River High School basketball team will have a game with Hudson's Bay High School on January 30, 2023, 19:00:00. The Kelso High School basketball team will have a game with Mountain View High School on January 30, 2023, 19:00:00.
McDaniel High School tennis coach, family create foundation in memory of Portland student who died of fentanyl overdose
The tennis coach of a McDaniel High School student who died of a fentanyl overdose in March has teamed up with his family to create a memorial foundation to grant scholarships, host youth tournaments and provide education and resources on the dangers of the drug. The Griffin Hoffmann Memorial Foundation...
Former Olympic athlete, survivor on breaking the silence of abuse
As January marks Human Trafficking Awareness Month, one man is helping to break the silence of abuse by creating a voice for the voiceless.
Cincinnati native Liz Dodd opens Queen Chili at Milwaukie Station
Diners, contestants wanted for the upcoming cook-off competition on Feb. 19 in Oregon City
Portland software engineer to compete on ‘Jeopardy’ TV show
Another Portlander will test his ability on the popular “Jeopardy!” quiz show on Thursday. Matthew Marcus, a software engineer, will be competing with two other players on the Feb. 2 episode. Ken Jennings will host. Marcus is the latest player from the Pacific Northwest to compete on “Jeopardy!”...
foodgressing.com
SEA Crab House Beaverton OR opening on Friday, February 3rd
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch its newest location in Beaverton Oregon on Friday, February 3rd, 2023. This will be the first of four other planned openings planned for 2023 including Seattle, Portland, Bellevue, and Tacoma. The SEA Crab House Beaverton...
WWEEK
They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans
The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
Blue Diamond ‘overwhelmed, humbled’ by musical fundraiser
Following repeated burglaries, a Northeast Portland jazz hotspot is holding a benefit show Sunday to help raise funds to recover what they've lost.
tourcounsel.com
Bridgeport Village | Shopping mall in Tualatin, Oregon
Bridgeport Village is a lifestyle center located in Tualatin and Tigard, Oregon, United States, operated by CenterCal Properties. The center opened on May 19, 2005 and is located in one of the Portland metropolitan area's most affluent areas. The center has a variety of services, including valet service, restaurant reservations,...
kptv.com
Portland NAACP, Black community leaders hold prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Through song and prayer, the Portland NAACP, Chief Chuck Lovell and other Black Community leaders gathered at the Oregon Convention Center Tuesday to mourn 29-year-old Tyre Nichols who was killed in Memphis earlier this month. “How many young men, women, boys and girls will have to...
Legacy Mount Hood to close birthing center
Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center announced it will close its birthing center in East Multnomah County, meaning local parents will now have to travel into Portland to welcome a baby into the world.
pdxpipeline.com
Rose City Rollers Heartless Heathers vs. High Rollers @ Oaks Amusement Park | Food Carts, Drinks
Rose City Rollers Presents – Rose City Rollers Home Teams High Rollers vs. Heartless Heathers. Rose City Rollers hosts various food carts on a rotating basis, we will have fun options available for food purchasing along with beverages from our Plow Stop Bar featuring Rose City Rollers Sponsors 2Towns Cider and Seek Out Seltzer, PBR and Red Bull.
kptv.com
Portlanders celebrate start of Black History Month
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Wednesday marked the first day of Black History Month and communities in the Rose City are helping kick it off. Black History Fest Northwest launched its fifth year of celebrations Wednesday evening at the Arts Annex in Portland. The group called World Stage Theatre helped...
WWEEK
Portland’s New Main Street Is in Lake Oswego
To hear Jordan Schnitzer tell it, Portland is circling the drain. Schnitzer, whose real estate holdings are mostly outside of Portland but whose headquarters is a stone’s throw from Pioneer Courthouse Square, thinks the city has too many taxes, too many tents, not enough cops, and almost no leaders who understand why members of the business sector are beating feet out of town.
University of Oregon loses 1st round as judge allows Portland State professor’s free speech case to proceed
A lawsuit by Portland State University professor Bruce Gilley can proceed against the University of Oregon over his temporary ban last year from the UO’s Twitter account on equity issues, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez denied the UO’s motion to dismiss Gilley’s lawsuit,...
Channel 6000
Rare optical phenomenon over Portland Wednesday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keep an eye on the sky, because you never know what you might see overhead! That was the case Wednesday afternoon over Portland. High, thin cirrus clouds made out of ice crystals helped refract light into two soft glowing spots on either side of the sun over Portland.
