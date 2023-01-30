ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

theclackamasprint.net

Once a Coug, always a Coug

Katie Aden, the Assistant Softball Coach here at Clackamas Community College, has been nationally recognized by being named Easton/NCFA Assistant Coach of the Year for 2022. The Clackamas Print had the pleasure of speaking to Aden on her successes, struggles and experiences playing softball and becoming a coach. The Clackamas...
CLACKAMAS, OR
beavertonresourceguide.com

Beaverton High grad has scholarship created in her memory

Anna Peterson had recently graduated from Beaverton High School and was studying at BYU when the accident happened. While Anna’s loved ones said they are heartbroken over what happened, they wanted to do something to keep her spirit shining bright. Those who knew Anna Peterson best said she touched...
BEAVERTON, OR
foodgressing.com

SEA Crab House Beaverton OR opening on Friday, February 3rd

The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch its newest location in Beaverton Oregon on Friday, February 3rd, 2023. This will be the first of four other planned openings planned for 2023 including Seattle, Portland, Bellevue, and Tacoma. The SEA Crab House Beaverton...
BEAVERTON, OR
WWEEK

They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans

The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Bridgeport Village | Shopping mall in Tualatin, Oregon

Bridgeport Village is a lifestyle center located in Tualatin and Tigard, Oregon, United States, operated by CenterCal Properties. The center opened on May 19, 2005 and is located in one of the Portland metropolitan area's most affluent areas. The center has a variety of services, including valet service, restaurant reservations,...
TUALATIN, OR
kptv.com

Portlanders celebrate start of Black History Month

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Wednesday marked the first day of Black History Month and communities in the Rose City are helping kick it off. Black History Fest Northwest launched its fifth year of celebrations Wednesday evening at the Arts Annex in Portland. The group called World Stage Theatre helped...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland’s New Main Street Is in Lake Oswego

To hear Jordan Schnitzer tell it, Portland is circling the drain. Schnitzer, whose real estate holdings are mostly outside of Portland but whose headquarters is a stone’s throw from Pioneer Courthouse Square, thinks the city has too many taxes, too many tents, not enough cops, and almost no leaders who understand why members of the business sector are beating feet out of town.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Rare optical phenomenon over Portland Wednesday afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keep an eye on the sky, because you never know what you might see overhead! That was the case Wednesday afternoon over Portland. High, thin cirrus clouds made out of ice crystals helped refract light into two soft glowing spots on either side of the sun over Portland.
PORTLAND, OR

