Altamont Wins Back To Back National Trail Conference Championships Defeating St Anthony 51-32

Marilyn “Ione” Beals, 90, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at her home. In accordance with her wishes her body will be cremated. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Effingham. Private family burial will follow in Arborcrest Memorial Park in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 prior to the service at the church. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO