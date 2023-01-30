Altamont Wins Back To Back National Trail Conference Championships Defeating St Anthony 51-32

Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Gary Eugene Lindley, 70
Gary Eugene Lindley, age 70, of Newton, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly at 7:07 PM – Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Gary’s life will be held at 11:00 AM – Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Lanette Huddleston, family friend and classmate, officiating. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service. In loving memory of Gary, memorials can be made to the Newton Community High School Bass Team. At the request of the family casual dress is preferred.
Effingham Radio
Marlene M. Greuel, 76
Marlene M. Greuel, 76, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday February 3, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
Effingham Radio
Doris N. Hammer, 88
Doris N. Hammer, 88, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Altamont Lutheran Care Center in Altamont, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Effingham. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
Effingham Radio
Davy “Joe” Haines, 67
Davy “Joe” Haines, 67, of Louisville passed away at 8:02 pm, Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana surrounded by his loving family at his side. Joe was born on October 20, 1955, in Flora, Illinois the son of Morrison and Susan M....
Effingham Radio
Marilyn “Ione” Beals, 90
Marilyn “Ione” Beals, 90, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at her home. In accordance with her wishes her body will be cremated. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Effingham. Private family burial will follow in Arborcrest Memorial Park in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 prior to the service at the church. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
Effingham Radio
Closings and Cancellations For Monday January 30th
The following are closed or cancelled for January 30th:. Teutopolis Girls basketball game this evening 1-30-23 has been cancelled due to Breese Mater Dei being unable to travel. SCHOOLS. NORTH CLAY IS SWITCHING TO E-LEARNING. SOUTH CENTRAL IS SWITCHING TO E-LEARNING. BROWNSTOWN SCHOOLS. ROBINSON SCHOOLS. ST. ELMO SCHOOLS. FLORA SCHOOLS.
Effingham Radio
Elizabeth Jean Taylor, 70
Elizabeth Jean Taylor, 70, of Clay City, passed away at 1:40 pm EST, Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Heart to Heart Hospice Unit, Terre Haute, Indiana with her family by her side. Elizabeth was born on July 30, 1952, at her home in Oskaloosa Township,...
Firefighters battle barn blaze in Clark Co. IL
MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A barn fire happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near 1600th Rd and Cline Orchard Rd in Martinsville, Illinois. According to the Marshall Fire Protection District Facebook page, the barn is considered a total loss and no other structures were involved. Casey Fire Department was also requested by Martinsville for tanker assistance. […]
Effingham Radio
Rick L. “Pickle” Benefield, 69
Rick L. “Pickle” Benefield, age 69, of Sainte Marie, Illinois, and a former resident of Newton, Illinois, and Terre Haute, Indiana, passed away at 7:25 PM – Monday, January 23, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburg, Indiana. Funeral services celebrating Rick’s life will be held at...
Effingham Radio
8th Grade Career Conference: Your Next Step Forward
To introduce local students to a variety of career and occupational choices, approximately 2,000 8th grade students will assemble in the Lake Land College Field House on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 for the 31st annual 8th Grade Career Conference. Together, Lake Land College and Eastern Illinois Education...
Effingham Radio
Jackson Theodore Wagner, 18
Jackson Theodore Wagner, 18 of Palestine, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorial donations may be given to Jackson’s family to assist with final expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/f/brmvg-jackson-memorial?qid=203ac7252deb29c71d1a01b37e8ff044. Jackson...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 30th, 2023
A 43-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a 1998 Marion County failure to appear in court warrant on a residential burglary conviction. Shane Swindell of West 16th Street in Centralia is being held in lieu of $4,000 bond. 29-year-old Josiah Abbott of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by...
WAND TV
Rock and gem show to be hosted at Decatur Conference Center
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Rockhounds of Central and Southern Illinois will be hosting their annual Rock and Gem Show at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The event will take place on April 15 and 16 with doors opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. According to the club...
Effingham Radio
Carlyle Lake Main Dam Closure
The Carlyle Lake Main Dam will be closed to pedestrians while contractors are painting the dam machinery, stop logs, and bridge deck. The parking lots located on the south side of the dam will also be closed to the public. These closures are important for public safety. The work being...
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19 year old Ronald M. Bruce of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for receiving/possessing/selling a stolen vehicle. Ronald was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35 year old Tyler W. Mabrey of Washington, IL for an Effingham...
wamwamfm.com
Man Arrested in Illinois Regarding The Washington Chuckles Robbery in 2018
Washington Police, with the help of the Marion County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office, arrested a man earlier this week on a burglary charge in Washington from 2018. Jacob Lindsey of Alma, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant for armed robbery dating back to an incident at Chuckles on Highway 57 North in Washington in April of 2018.
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44 year old Jamie A. Durham of Farina for an Effingham County FTA/FTP warrant for retail theft/disposing of merchandise <$300. Jamie posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 year old Jesse D. Horn of St. Elmo for an Effingham County...
Effingham Radio
The EPC Announces Dates, Shows for Summer Youth Theatre Camps
The Effingham Performance Center has announced dates and shows for it upcoming summer theatre camps. The 12th Annual Summer Youth Theatre Camp program, which includes camp options for school-aged children, will include two mini camps, one junior high camp, and one high school camp. “Our summer theatre camps are a...
Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
wgel.com
Greenville Man Hurt In Accident Friday
A one-vehicle accident, east of the city Friday afternoon, injured a Greenville man. Illinois State Police reported the driver, Scott Wharton, age 58, was flown from the scene to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred about 4:54 p.m. last Friday on Illinois Route 140 near Woburn Road.
