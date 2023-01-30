How Bengals are moving forward following AFC Championship loss to Chiefs: Strictly Stripes Podcast

Read full article on original website
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
The Devastating Impacts of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Gun Range on the Communities NearbyChristopher ShanksCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
The Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was a bit of a shock. The Bengals were one of the hottest teams in the league, winning their last 10 games in a row. Plus, Patrick Mahomes was hurt, Joe Burrow was 3-0 in his first three Bengals-Chiefs games, and the team decimated the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills just a week ago. And if none of that convinced you the Bengals were going to win, all you had to do is ask them (or the Mayor of Cincinnati), and they would tell you the team was going to win at “Burrowhead.” Despite all that, the Bengals lost 23-20 to the Chiefs. After that L knocked Cincinnati out of the playoffs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from Burrow at the top all the way down to Eli Apple.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
A Cincinnati Bengals player has apologized for what he said after his team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Sunday night, the Bengals fell to the Chiefs, 23-20, thanks in part to a critical late-hit penalty on Cincinnati defensive player Joseph Ossai. ...
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals returned home early Monday morning after the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, Missouri. Fans gave the players a warm welcome when they returned to Paycor Stadium early Monday morning. >>Bengals hurt by penalties in AFC Championship loss to Chiefs. “Man I’m so proud....
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Patrick Mahomes put up a remarkable showing against the Cincinnati Bengals to send the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl on Sunday and has drawn a high degree of adulation for his efforts. However, the lone stain on his nearly-perfect AFC Championship Game performance was his unforced fumble on a failed pass in the third quarter that gave the Bengals their best chance to make a comeback.
The Kansas City Chiefs will play in Super Bowl LVII after a thrilling victory over the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Defeating the Bengals after last year’s devastating loss with crucial plays from stars and rookies on both sides of the ball. Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after the AFC Championship game; check it out:
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Joe Burrow contract extension era is officially underway. With the Bengals set to likely negotiate a contract extension with their star quarterback, that means there will be tough decisions to be made with key players on both sides of the ball, particularly the defense. Safety Jessie...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Jeff Lloyd of The Locked on Browns Podcast...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — While Ohio State football’s cornerbacks were limited by injuries last season, depth was not the group’s biggest problem. Those cornerbacks who were healthy enough to play — including veterans with starting experience — often struggled with consistency. Having only six scholarship cornerbacks — including two true freshmen — was clearly not a sufficient reserve. The on-field letdowns of those always expected to be at the top of the depth chart, though, showed up more.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians announced Tuesday that Bally Sports Great Lakes will televise eight spring training games, including three that will be produced by regional partners. Cleveland and Cincinnati are set to open Cactus League play Feb. 25 at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona. Radio broadcasts include 15...
Rep. Mark Alford ripped the Cincinnati Bengals for penalties that cost them the AFC Championship Game on Sunday and mocked Cincinnati Mayor "Jabroni."
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff was ready. He had been thinking about it in the hours following Tuesday night’s stinging loss to the Miami Heat and had something he wanted to get off his chest. It didn’t even matter what question came first. His answer was going to be the same regardless -- a message of positivity and brief reflection, the same one he first delivered to the team at Wednesday’s practice.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns had a disappointing season in 2022, going 7-10 and missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season. It cost defensive coordinator Joe Woods his job, but head coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry seem secure, at least for now. What would change that?. That’s...
