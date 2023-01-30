Read full article on original website
BBC
Inside London's hidden power tunnels
A network of power tunnels are being created deep under London's streets to improve the resilience of the capital's power supply as the city's population continues to grow. Costing about £1bn, the latest one is 20 miles (32km) long and has been bored under south London. BBC London's Tom...
BBC
Further consultation on A66 dual carriageway plans
People are being invited to give their views on changes to plans to revamp 50 miles of the A66. The A66 Northern Trans-Pennine project aims to dual the single carriageway from Penrith to Scotch Corner. Feedback from the public and partners had been taken on board for the £1.3bn scheme,...
Boris Johnson thought to be planning move to Oxfordshire
Exclusive: Sighting of ex-PM looking at schools fuels speculation he may run for former seat of Henley at next election
BBC
Elizabeth line sees 100 million journeys since May 2022
More than 100 million journeys have been made on the Elizabeth line in its first eight months. Since opening in May 2022, about 600,000 trips have been made every day across the line, which links Reading and Heathrow to Shenfield and Abbey Wood, Transport for London (TfL) said. Seb Dance,...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Inquiry launched after closure
An inquiry into how to better protect infrastructure projects in South Yorkshire is to be launched, the county's elected mayor has said. It follows the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA), against mayor Oliver Coppard's wishes, in 2022. Mr Coppard said the body would be independent and look at whether...
BBC
Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack
A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard. Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January. A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and...
BBC
Man admits Robert West's Birmingham killing
A man has admitted killing a 49-year-old who died in the street outside a Birmingham banqueting suite. Robert West, also known as Bob Fresh, was fatally stabbed on Stewart Street in Ladywood on 21 February 2022. Rashid Powell, 20, of Roslin Grove, Lozells, Birmingham, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on...
BBC
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
Welsh Government announces ‘sudden’ death of First Minister’s wife
The wife of Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford has died suddenly, the Welsh Government has confirmed.A spokesman said: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the First Minister.“The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh Government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”Mr Drakeford became First Minister of Wales in 2018 and was reappointed to the post in May 2021.During the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Drakeford moved into a building in his garden to protect his wife and mother-in-law, who he said had been shielding.The...
BBC
Liam Taylor: Knife-crime murder that ripped a family apart
"They wake up every morning and they breathe. They breathe but they're not surviving - they're not really living." This is how Julie Taylor describes the devastating effect of her grandson's murder. Three years on from the senseless killing, Mrs Taylor talks because the rest of the family is still...
BBC
LGBT bar in Coventry seeks new premises amid redevelopment
The managers of a bar predominantly used by the LGBT community say customers will be left without "safe spaces" in the city when it closes. The Yard Bar is within Coventry's Bull Yard, which is set for demolition and redevelopment under the City Centre South project. Kieran Jones said despite...
London judge orders mother to return two children to Ireland
A man living in Ireland has won a High Court fight in London after complaining that his ex-partner had wrongly taken their two children to England.The man complained that the children, who are aged 10 and eight, had been taken without his agreement, and a High Court judge has ordered their return to Ireland.Mr Justice Mostyn was told that the children had been living in Bradford, West Yorkshire, with their mother.He heard that they had been born in Ireland and concluded that Irish judges should make decisions about their welfare.The judge has outlined detail of the case in a written ruling...
Three years on from Brexit, all UK voters are left with is a bitter taste of Bregret | Polly Toynbee
Most people are now in favour of rejoining the EU, but Labour is right to steer clear of another row over Europe, says Guardian columnist Polly Toynbee
BBC
Margate man who stabbed partner through door jailed for murder
A man who killed his partner with a knife at a neighbour's house has been jailed for life for her murder. Thomas Allen, 38, attacked 37-year-old Samantha Murphy in Elfrida Close, Margate, Kent, in July 2022. Ms Murphy was stabbed in the leg by Allen after he had kicked a...
BBC
Searches continue for Ben Nevis walker Harvey Christian
Searches have continued for a walker who went missing after setting out to walk up Ben Nevis. Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Mountain rescue teams, search dogs and a coastguard helicopter have been involved in the effort to find...
BBC
Cardiff: Man arrested after death of drag queen in city
A 50-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of a well-known drag performer. Darren Moore was found dead in Windsor Place in Cardiff city centre at about 19:35 GMT on Sunday. The 39-year-old from Newport performed as CC Quinn and previously as Crystal Coutoure.
BBC
Somerset police inquiry after man kissed girl, 11, in street
Police are hunting a man who kissed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school. The man, believed to be in his 20s, approached the girl on Glastonbury Road in Wells on Monday. He asked the girl to take a photograph of him and then kissed her when she...
HS2 has been a complete disaster – billions lined up for it would be better spent transforming the North and Midlands
GARETH Morgan is just the sort of businessman they need in the North. The company he founded near Sheffield employs 100 skilled workers who manufacture high-tech parts for the aerospace industry, which they sell abroad to countries including the USA. But when his customers from America fly into Manchester, they...
BBC
Footage shows car before it veers into crowd at Portsmouth meet
Phone footage has captured the moment a Mazda MX5 veered off a road at a car meet. The meet, involving 40-50 cars, took place on Portfield Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, on Saturday night. A teenage girl and a woman, in her 20s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, two other...
