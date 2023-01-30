ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michigan Daily

In a game of runs, Michigan struggles to keep pace

Basketball is a game of runs, characterized by teams trading stretches of control. But for the Michigan men’s basketball team as of late, they’ve only found themselves on the wrong side of those scoring tears. The Wolverines continually watch opponents sprint ahead while struggling to string together hot...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Film Breakdown: Michigan’s pick-and-roll defense a glaring issue

It’s no secret that the Michigan men’s basketball team has struggled defensively this season. Ranking second-to-last in the Big Ten defensively and No. 205 in the NCAA, the Wolverines leave a lot to be desired on the defensive end. With that, the most glaring aspect is Michigan’s pick-and-roll...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Hunter Dickinson and Michigan aren't even NIT-worthy right now

Budding podcasting star Hunter Dickinson should have plenty of time to hone his new craft this March. Barring a miraculous turnaround, Dickinson and his Michigan teammates won’t have to worry about playing any meaningful games beyond the Big Ten Tournament. The Wolverines just plain stink. They are 11-10 overall....
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street

If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

U-M Medical School to withdraw from U.S. News & World Report rankings

Michigan Medicine announced the University of Michigan Medical School will no longer participate in the U.S. News & World Report rankings as of the end of January. In a statement released by Michigan Medicine, Dr. Marschall Runge, M.D., Ph.D. and dean of U-M Medical School, said he had attempted to convince USNWR leadership to change their ranking system to highlight the individualistic qualities of different schools. Runge said he ultimately failed to obtain significant changes, leading to the school’s decision to leave the system.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Trotter Multicultural Center: the legacy of Black student activists and their vision for a multiracial University of Michigan

This article is a reprint and originally appeared in Groundcover News in Issue 5, Volume 10, [May 2019]. “The Trotter Multicultural Center serves as an iconic and programmatic symbol for all students; as an open and inclusive facility that fosters intercultural engagement and strengthens connection between and among communities; as a supportive and environment to those committed to social justice and diversity; and as a space that celebrates the tradition and legacy of the Trotter Multicultural Center and the activism of students.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

My struggle with education

Throughout my life, I struggled with school. I got my education through the Ann Arbor School District. I attended Bach Elementary School, Slauson Middle School and Pioneer High School. As a young lad, I first attended Mack Elementary School. Mack Elementary had a predominantly Black student body; it was where...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Malaysian Cultural Night makes comeback at UMich after three years

The Michigan Malaysian Student Association (MiMSA), a student organization at the University of Michigan, hosted Malaysian Culture Night 2023 at the Michigan League Sunday evening. The event featured a performance of Rojak, a play centered around a mixed Malaysian couple overcoming familial disapproval and finding unity as well as exploring multicultural values and language.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Missing student found dead at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor

Adriana Davidson, 15, was found dead near Pioneer High School’s athletic field Monday afternoon. Davidson’s family reported her as missing to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday morning after Davidson did not come home from school Friday. Prior to her death, Davidson was. by friends at...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Power restored on State St. with businesses and traffic lights back up and running

After six hours, power has been restored in the area near the State Street and North University Avenue intersection. The power went out at about 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to DTE’s power outage map, forcing several businesses in the downtown area — including Target, Walgreens and the newly opened Sweetgreen — to temporarily close.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy