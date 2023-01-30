Read full article on original website
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
Michigan Daily
In a game of runs, Michigan struggles to keep pace
Basketball is a game of runs, characterized by teams trading stretches of control. But for the Michigan men’s basketball team as of late, they’ve only found themselves on the wrong side of those scoring tears. The Wolverines continually watch opponents sprint ahead while struggling to string together hot...
Everything Juwan Howard said after Michigan basketball's loss to Penn State
The Michigan men's basketball team endured another gut-punch loss Sunday afternoon, as the Wolverines trailed by as many as 32 points in the second half in its eventual 83-61 loss to Penn State. The defeat dropped Michigan to 11-10 on the season, and puts the Wolverines on the brink of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.
Michigan Signee, Ronnie Bell's Little Brother, Kendrick, Can Fly
We might just end up seeing little brother follow in big brother's footsteps as Kendrick Bell attempts to become an unheralded recruit who does big things at Michigan.
Michigan Daily
Film Breakdown: Michigan’s pick-and-roll defense a glaring issue
It’s no secret that the Michigan men’s basketball team has struggled defensively this season. Ranking second-to-last in the Big Ten defensively and No. 205 in the NCAA, the Wolverines leave a lot to be desired on the defensive end. With that, the most glaring aspect is Michigan’s pick-and-roll...
Once Again, Michigan Stadium Dominates College Football
There's no shortage of great venues to watch a football game in American, but none compare to the Big House in Ann Arbor.
saturdaytradition.com
Hunter Dickinson and Michigan aren't even NIT-worthy right now
Budding podcasting star Hunter Dickinson should have plenty of time to hone his new craft this March. Barring a miraculous turnaround, Dickinson and his Michigan teammates won’t have to worry about playing any meaningful games beyond the Big Ten Tournament. The Wolverines just plain stink. They are 11-10 overall....
State of Penn State: The Offensive Line
The Lions staged quite a turnaround up front last season. And they return plenty of talent in 2023.
Transfer Portal Target Commits To Rival
Michigan has been killing it on the transfer portal this offseason but just missed on a key target that would've really shored up the defense next fall.
Michigan Daily
‘We want to achieve these goals together’: Santa Ono discusses on-campus housing, DEI and what he gets at Pizza House
The Michigan Daily sat down with University President Santa Ono Tuesday to discuss working with students and the expansion of both on-campus housing and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. He also spoke about his favorite parts of Mosher-Jordan’s dining hall and his order at Pizza House. This interview has been...
Michigan Daily
Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street
If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan Medical School boycotts U.S. News & World Report rankings
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Medical School announced on Monday it will no longer take part in the annual ranking of medical schools by U.S. News & World Report. School officials said the way USNWR ranks medical schools has been a concern for some time. “The fundamental...
Michigan Daily
U-M Medical School to withdraw from U.S. News & World Report rankings
Michigan Medicine announced the University of Michigan Medical School will no longer participate in the U.S. News & World Report rankings as of the end of January. In a statement released by Michigan Medicine, Dr. Marschall Runge, M.D., Ph.D. and dean of U-M Medical School, said he had attempted to convince USNWR leadership to change their ranking system to highlight the individualistic qualities of different schools. Runge said he ultimately failed to obtain significant changes, leading to the school’s decision to leave the system.
Michigan Daily
Trotter Multicultural Center: the legacy of Black student activists and their vision for a multiracial University of Michigan
This article is a reprint and originally appeared in Groundcover News in Issue 5, Volume 10, [May 2019]. “The Trotter Multicultural Center serves as an iconic and programmatic symbol for all students; as an open and inclusive facility that fosters intercultural engagement and strengthens connection between and among communities; as a supportive and environment to those committed to social justice and diversity; and as a space that celebrates the tradition and legacy of the Trotter Multicultural Center and the activism of students.”
Michigan Daily
My struggle with education
Throughout my life, I struggled with school. I got my education through the Ann Arbor School District. I attended Bach Elementary School, Slauson Middle School and Pioneer High School. As a young lad, I first attended Mack Elementary School. Mack Elementary had a predominantly Black student body; it was where...
Missing 15-year-old Adriana Davidson found dead near football field at Ann Arbor Pioneer High School
The search for a missing 15-year-old Washtenaw County girl came to a tragic end Monday, when her body was found under the bleachers near her high school football field.
Michigan Daily
Malaysian Cultural Night makes comeback at UMich after three years
The Michigan Malaysian Student Association (MiMSA), a student organization at the University of Michigan, hosted Malaysian Culture Night 2023 at the Michigan League Sunday evening. The event featured a performance of Rojak, a play centered around a mixed Malaysian couple overcoming familial disapproval and finding unity as well as exploring multicultural values and language.
Michigan Daily
Missing student found dead at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor
Adriana Davidson, 15, was found dead near Pioneer High School’s athletic field Monday afternoon. Davidson’s family reported her as missing to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday morning after Davidson did not come home from school Friday. Prior to her death, Davidson was. by friends at...
Michigan Daily
Power restored on State St. with businesses and traffic lights back up and running
After six hours, power has been restored in the area near the State Street and North University Avenue intersection. The power went out at about 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to DTE’s power outage map, forcing several businesses in the downtown area — including Target, Walgreens and the newly opened Sweetgreen — to temporarily close.
