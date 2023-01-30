Read full article on original website
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
ClutchPoints
College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/1/2023
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-9) visit the Oklahoma Sooners (12-9) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma State-Oklahoma prediction, pick, and how to watch. Oklahoma State has won three of their last four games and sits...
Michigan Daily
In a game of runs, Michigan struggles to keep pace
Basketball is a game of runs, characterized by teams trading stretches of control. But for the Michigan men’s basketball team as of late, they’ve only found themselves on the wrong side of those scoring tears. The Wolverines continually watch opponents sprint ahead while struggling to string together hot...
KOCO
2023 football schedules released for Oklahoma State, OU
The University of Oklahoma's and Oklahoma State University's schedules have been released for the 2023 football season, the first the Big 12 has had with 14 teams. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. With the addition of BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston, the Sooners and Cowboys...
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday
A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
KOCO
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
ocolly.com
Inclement weather forces campus closures
Students and staff can leave early Monday. Oklahoma State announced campus offices will close at 2:30 p.m. Monday because of inclement weather. Stillwater is under a winter weather advisory until noon Wednesday. Remaining classes after 2:30 are canceled for Stillwater, OSU-Tulsa and online. Campuses will be closed and classes are...
186% : Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
With rising inflation more Oklahomans are having a hard time paying for basic needs. To make ends meet, many are turning to quick, online payday loans, but some of the payback terms are shocking.
Michigan Daily
From the joint desk of Michigan in Color and Groundcover News
You might think that a community street newspaper like Groundcover News is the exact opposite of Michigan in Color at The Michigan Daily, the long-standing student-run newspaper of the University of Michigan. But these two publications that seem very different from the outside have more in common than you might think.
ODOT granted $85 million to complete I-44/US-75 interchange in Tulsa
Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz said this is the largest transportation grant Oklahoma has been awarded in its history.
tourcounsel.com
50 Penn Place | Shopping mall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
50 Penn Place is an upscale mixed-use complex in the inner Northwest part of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The galleria-style shopping mall and tower is located at 1900 Northwest Expressway in the Penn Square trade area immediately at I-44 and Northwest Expressway, across from Penn Square Mall near the exclusive suburb of Nichols Hills.
Michigan Daily
Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street
If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
Smithonian
S.E. Hinton Is Tired of Talking About ‘The Outsiders.’ No One Else Is
In late October 2022, a big-time streaming star returned to the city where it all began for him. Ralph Macchio (most recently of “Cobra Kai” fame) was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to promote his memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me. Hosted by Magic City Books, the live conversation in the Art Deco auditorium at Will Rogers High School featured another pop culture icon: S.E. Hinton, the writer whose teenage words would forever be emblematic of young adult literature and whose most famous creation, The Outsiders, helped launch Macchio’s career some 40 years earlier.
KOCO
Winter weather causes Shawnee woman to slip, fall and break tailbone
SHAWNEE, Okla. — The winter weather caused a woman in Shawnee to slip and fall, breaking her tailbone. Street crews have been working around the clock, taking care of the roads during the ice storm. EMSA said car crashes haven’t been their top call. It’s been slips and falls....
KOCO
Officials use beet juice to treat roads ahead of Oklahoma winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials used beet juice to treat the roads ahead of the Oklahoma winter weather. Oklahomans may have noticed the roads weren’t as bad as they were Monday. KOCO 5 talked to the city staff in Oklahoma City and they said beet juice is a big reason.
Dr. Nancy Scheinost, recruited by Dr. Nyla Khan, settles in at Oklahoma City’s Rheumatic Diseases Clinic
Oklahoma City – Dr. Nancy Scheinost recently garnered her state certifications and has settled in at the Rheumatic Diseases Clinic of Oklahoma in the MidTown area. From her previous position in Texas, she was recruited to the clinic by owner Dr. Nyla Khan, who dedicated herself to building for the future the professional setting her late husband, Mohammad Faisal Khan, had established and nurtured. (https://www.city-sentinel.com/health/rising-after-tragedy-rheumatic-diseases-clinic-names-new-lead-physician-together-for-a-stronger-future/article_85c052fa-5a1e-11ed-ba2b-bf8705ef16c8.html ) Dr. Scheinost is a good fit, it seems, as she combines traditional medical insights into the range of inflammatory diseases with innovative “functional medicine” approaches focused on the whole person. Scheinost gained much of...
okcfox.com
PHOTOS: Bar K to hold grand opening in Oklahoma City on February 8
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Pet owners across the metro will soon have a new spot to bring their furry friends and enjoy a good time. Bar K is slated to hold its grand opening on Wednesday, February 8th at 9 a.m. The establishment is located next door to Riversport Adventures in the Boathouse District.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, transition to remote learning Tuesday amid winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced their plans for Tuesday after Monday's winter weather brought ice and sleet to the Sooner State. All Oklahoma City Public School in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday due to the weather conditions. OKCPS students will work asynchronously by logging in to Canvas or by completing work sent home from school.
Michigan Daily
Malaysian Cultural Night makes comeback at UMich after three years
The Michigan Malaysian Student Association (MiMSA), a student organization at the University of Michigan, hosted Malaysian Culture Night 2023 at the Michigan League Sunday evening. The event featured a performance of Rojak, a play centered around a mixed Malaysian couple overcoming familial disapproval and finding unity as well as exploring multicultural values and language.
