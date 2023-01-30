ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

College basketball's 10 takes: Appreciating Tennessee, baffling Juwan Howard and best backcourts

We're less than six weeks away from Selection Sunday, and time is running out for some teams. We're rapidly approaching now-or-never territory for a handful of teams that entered 2022-23 with loads of expectations. Villanova has Justin Moore back in the lineup, and new coach Kyle Neptune has to go on a run in the worst way or the Wildcats could miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012.
WISCONSIN STATE
Michigan Daily

With first goal, Luca Fantilli is starting to find his footing

Adam Fantilli couldn’t help but grin. Conducting his postgame press conference after the No. 6 Michigan hockey team’s 7-3 Friday win over then-No. 6 Penn State with a strong aura of discontent, the freshman forward mused about needing to play a better, more complete game — despite the four-goal win and his own contribution of four points that night.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Top Takes: Penn State destroyed by No. 1 Purdue, unlikely Boilermaker hero

In facing No. 1 Purdue in West Lafayette Wednesday night, Penn State’s clear goal was to limit 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey while daring someone else to do the offensive damage for the Boilermakers. The Nittany Lions succeeded in that regard, as Edey — fresh off a 38-point showing in a win over Michigan State — scored only eight points though this game’s first 25 minutes.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

OL Josh Fryar went from freak injury to big role for Buckeyes

During warm-ups of Ohio State's game at Michigan in 2021, offensive lineman Josh Fryar suffered a torn ACL. Yes, a torn ACL during warm-ups. You don't hear that very often. Fryar was a player on the rise for the Buckeyes, but suddenly his 2022 season was in jeopardy. Would he be healthy enough to start the season? Even if medically cleared, how effective would he be?
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy