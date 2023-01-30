Read full article on original website
Related
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
ClutchPoints
Penn State coach drops warning to rest of nation amid Boilermakers demolition
The Purdue Boilermakers added claimed another victim Wednesday night, as they demolished the Penn State Nittany Lions at home for an 80-60 victory. It was actually the second time Purdue basketball defeated the Nittany Lions this season, but just in a much more dominant manner than in the first meeting.
Indiana basketball: Mike Woodson says Hoosiers were 'awful offensively' in loss to Maryland
Five straight wins in the Big Ten appeared to take Indiana off the NCAA Tournament bubble and safely into the field of 68, but the Hoosiers dropped a stinker on Tuesday night at Maryland to halt that streak. Coach Mike Woodson's team could hardly make a shot in a 66-55 loss to the Terrapins.
College Basketball May Be Headed for a First-Time Champ
This men’s season hasn’t been defined by the usual bluebloods. Plus, notes on the bubble, the Big 12’s dominance and more.
LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 1 Purdue Basketball vs. Penn State in Real Time
No. 1 Purdue basketball (21-1, 10-1 Big Ten) is set for a matchup against Penn State (14-7, 5-5) on Wednesday inside Mackey Arena. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news in real time, straight from press row.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
College basketball's 10 takes: Appreciating Tennessee, baffling Juwan Howard and best backcourts
We're less than six weeks away from Selection Sunday, and time is running out for some teams. We're rapidly approaching now-or-never territory for a handful of teams that entered 2022-23 with loads of expectations. Villanova has Justin Moore back in the lineup, and new coach Kyle Neptune has to go on a run in the worst way or the Wildcats could miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012.
Indiana Women's Basketball Begins Road Game Stretch With Minnesota
The Hoosiers will head to Minnesota on Wednesday to begin a two-game road stretch after a successful two wins at home over Ohio State and Rutgers. The Golden Gophers have been struggling this season and will surely be awaiting the return of their former teammate Sara Scalia, except she's now in cream and crimson.
Cougars men's hoops idle at No. 3 in latest polls
Coming off a disappointing 56-55 home loss to the Temple Owls last Sunday, the Cougars (20-2/8-1 AAC) went 2-0 the rest of the week, topping Cincinnati (14-8/5-4 AAC) 75-69 in dramatic fashion Saturday at Fertitta Center.
Michigan Daily
With first goal, Luca Fantilli is starting to find his footing
Adam Fantilli couldn’t help but grin. Conducting his postgame press conference after the No. 6 Michigan hockey team’s 7-3 Friday win over then-No. 6 Penn State with a strong aura of discontent, the freshman forward mused about needing to play a better, more complete game — despite the four-goal win and his own contribution of four points that night.
Top Takes: Penn State destroyed by No. 1 Purdue, unlikely Boilermaker hero
In facing No. 1 Purdue in West Lafayette Wednesday night, Penn State’s clear goal was to limit 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey while daring someone else to do the offensive damage for the Boilermakers. The Nittany Lions succeeded in that regard, as Edey — fresh off a 38-point showing in a win over Michigan State — scored only eight points though this game’s first 25 minutes.
OL Josh Fryar went from freak injury to big role for Buckeyes
During warm-ups of Ohio State's game at Michigan in 2021, offensive lineman Josh Fryar suffered a torn ACL. Yes, a torn ACL during warm-ups. You don't hear that very often. Fryar was a player on the rise for the Buckeyes, but suddenly his 2022 season was in jeopardy. Would he be healthy enough to start the season? Even if medically cleared, how effective would he be?
Comments / 0