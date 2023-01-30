ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Daily

Michigan looks to remedy road woes in Evanston

When upwards of 10,000 fans regularly pack into arenas to watch one of college basketball’s most competitive conferences, it’s no surprise that winning on the road in the Big Ten is hard. “If you want to be a good team, win on the road,” Michigan assistant coach Phil...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

In a game of runs, Michigan struggles to keep pace

Basketball is a game of runs, characterized by teams trading stretches of control. But for the Michigan men’s basketball team as of late, they’ve only found themselves on the wrong side of those scoring tears. The Wolverines continually watch opponents sprint ahead while struggling to string together hot...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Brown scores 1,000th point as a Wolverine in win over Minnesota

Eight minutes into the No. 18 Michigan women’s basketball team’s game against Minnesota on Sunday, up by just three points, fifth-year wing Leigha Brown made an effortless and-1 layup. On the surface, there was nothing especially remarkable about the play itself. She drove off of a screen from...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Ohio State world reacts to major NIL proclamation

Cardale Jones won a national championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2014 as a third-string quarterback, which makes him one of the more legendary players in program history. Jones recently returned to football with the Indoor Football League. However, he also co-founded The Foundation, which is an Ohio State-focused NIL group also led by Read more... The post Ohio State world reacts to major NIL proclamation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State trending for four-star transfer portal CB

Ohio State’s football program is in the middle of the offseason, which means recruiting is at the forefront of the minds of both the coaching staff and Buckeye Nation. National Signing Day is tomorrow, and just a few years ago, Wednesday would be one of the busiest days of the year for recruiting.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Strauss survivors say their OSU billboards rejected across Columbus

The sexual abuse survivors of former Ohio State University physician Richard Strauss are trying to send a message -- but they say no one will share it. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3kWCdV0. Strauss survivors say their OSU billboards rejected …. The sexual abuse survivors of former Ohio State University physician Richard Strauss...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Linden mural controversy after tenant says design is wrong

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mural painted on the side of a Linden building is causing backlash on social media among community members. The mural is part of the Linden Murals of Empowerment program at Ohio State University, created by local artists with help from Columbus City Schools students. The mural sits on the side […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan Daily

From the joint desk of Michigan in Color and Groundcover News

You might think that a community street newspaper like Groundcover News is the exact opposite of Michigan in Color at The Michigan Daily, the long-standing student-run newspaper of the University of Michigan. But these two publications that seem very different from the outside have more in common than you might think.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street

If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
ANN ARBOR, MI

