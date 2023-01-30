Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
Michigan Daily
Michigan looks to remedy road woes in Evanston
When upwards of 10,000 fans regularly pack into arenas to watch one of college basketball’s most competitive conferences, it’s no surprise that winning on the road in the Big Ten is hard. “If you want to be a good team, win on the road,” Michigan assistant coach Phil...
Michigan Football: The Wolverines' Most Important Transfer Portal Additions on Offense and Defense for 2023
A complete breakdown of Michigan's most important transfer portal addition on offense and defense for the 2023 college football season.
VIDEO: Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Maryland
Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media after Tuesday night's loss to Maryland, which ended a five-game winning streak. Here's the full video of his press conference, plus the transcript to read.
Michigan Daily
In a game of runs, Michigan struggles to keep pace
Basketball is a game of runs, characterized by teams trading stretches of control. But for the Michigan men’s basketball team as of late, they’ve only found themselves on the wrong side of those scoring tears. The Wolverines continually watch opponents sprint ahead while struggling to string together hot...
Michigan Daily
Film Breakdown: Michigan’s pick-and-roll defense a glaring issue
It’s no secret that the Michigan men’s basketball team has struggled defensively this season. Ranking second-to-last in the Big Ten defensively and No. 205 in the NCAA, the Wolverines leave a lot to be desired on the defensive end. With that, the most glaring aspect is Michigan’s pick-and-roll...
Michigan Daily
From the joint desk of Michigan in Color and Groundcover News
You might think that a community street newspaper like Groundcover News is the exact opposite of Michigan in Color at The Michigan Daily, the long-standing student-run newspaper of the University of Michigan. But these two publications that seem very different from the outside have more in common than you might think.
Michigan Daily
‘We want to achieve these goals together’: Santa Ono discusses on-campus housing, DEI and what he gets at Pizza House
The Michigan Daily sat down with University President Santa Ono Tuesday to discuss working with students and the expansion of both on-campus housing and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. He also spoke about his favorite parts of Mosher-Jordan’s dining hall and his order at Pizza House. This interview has been...
Michigan Daily
Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street
If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
Michigan Daily
Trotter Multicultural Center: the legacy of Black student activists and their vision for a multiracial University of Michigan
This article is a reprint and originally appeared in Groundcover News in Issue 5, Volume 10, [May 2019]. “The Trotter Multicultural Center serves as an iconic and programmatic symbol for all students; as an open and inclusive facility that fosters intercultural engagement and strengthens connection between and among communities; as a supportive and environment to those committed to social justice and diversity; and as a space that celebrates the tradition and legacy of the Trotter Multicultural Center and the activism of students.”
Michigan Daily
My struggle with education
Throughout my life, I struggled with school. I got my education through the Ann Arbor School District. I attended Bach Elementary School, Slauson Middle School and Pioneer High School. As a young lad, I first attended Mack Elementary School. Mack Elementary had a predominantly Black student body; it was where...
Michigan Daily
Power restored on State St. with businesses and traffic lights back up and running
After six hours, power has been restored in the area near the State Street and North University Avenue intersection. The power went out at about 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to DTE’s power outage map, forcing several businesses in the downtown area — including Target, Walgreens and the newly opened Sweetgreen — to temporarily close.
Michigan Daily
Examining Ann Arbor’s hostile and hospitality architecture
If you’ve ever taken a long walk through Ann Arbor, you might note that for a relatively walkable city, benches are somewhat rare. They’re a bit more common at bus stops, but there’s usually something a bit odd about them. A bar is affixed — usually welded on so removal is impossible — to the bench, dividing it into sections. It’s often cylindrical, making it difficult to use as an armrest. Smaller benches are made impossible to sit in for plus-size individuals and the overall lack of benches makes it harder for those with chronic pain or fatigue to traverse the city on foot. So the question arises: Why are they built this way?
Michigan Daily
Malaysian Cultural Night makes comeback at UMich after three years
The Michigan Malaysian Student Association (MiMSA), a student organization at the University of Michigan, hosted Malaysian Culture Night 2023 at the Michigan League Sunday evening. The event featured a performance of Rojak, a play centered around a mixed Malaysian couple overcoming familial disapproval and finding unity as well as exploring multicultural values and language.
Michigan Daily
Missing student found dead at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor
Adriana Davidson, 15, was found dead near Pioneer High School’s athletic field Monday afternoon. Davidson’s family reported her as missing to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday morning after Davidson did not come home from school Friday. Prior to her death, Davidson was. by friends at...
Michigan Daily
LSA event celebrates DEI 1.0, anticipates DEI 2.0
Ideas and excitement bounced off the walls of the Rogel Ballroom in the Michigan Union on Tuesday afternoon during the DEI @ LSA event: “Celebrate & Inform the Future of DEI in LSA.” The event was hosted by the University of Michigan’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and featured a variety of keynote speakers, food and free swag in celebration of the work completed by the DEI 1.0 initiative.
Michigan Daily
From The Daily: CSG’s laundry proposal is well-intentioned, but wasteful
On Dec. 7, 2022, Central Student Government unanimously passed a resolution encouraging the University of Michigan to include the cost of laundry in room and board. Though well intentioned, there are significant climate, capacity and efficiency issues posed by this proposal. By untethering laundry from market forces, students are incentivized to use laundry for, say, a single shirt, which would both be extremely wasteful of water while simultaneously blocking other students from using the laundry machines. While CSG raises important points about the inability of students to offset the cost of laundry with financial aid, their proposed system is not the way to achieve equity. We, instead, suggest that the University could include a certain number of additional Blue Bucks in room and board, and ensure those Blue Bucks can be used for laundry. Alternatively, they could adopt a policy in the framework of the printing stipend, wherein every freshman is given some quantity of free laundry.
Michigan Daily
UMich Health to launch mobile mammography unit
Michigan Medicine announced on Jan. 12 it will be opening a mobile mammography unit at the Ypsilanti Health Center in February. The vehicle unit will operate out of the Rogel Cancer Center and will include a reception area, two dressing rooms and an imaging suite. Mammograms — X-ray images of...
Michigan Daily
City Council meets to discuss climate action millage, improvements to water treatment facility
The Ann Arbor City Council convened in Larcom City Hall Monday evening to hold a planning session, during which they discussed the city’s climate action millage and a plan to improve one of the city’s water treatment facilities. Missy Stults, the city’s sustainability and innovations director, outlined the...
