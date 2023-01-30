ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michigan Daily

Michigan looks to remedy road woes in Evanston

When upwards of 10,000 fans regularly pack into arenas to watch one of college basketball’s most competitive conferences, it’s no surprise that winning on the road in the Big Ten is hard. “If you want to be a good team, win on the road,” Michigan assistant coach Phil...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

In a game of runs, Michigan struggles to keep pace

Basketball is a game of runs, characterized by teams trading stretches of control. But for the Michigan men’s basketball team as of late, they’ve only found themselves on the wrong side of those scoring tears. The Wolverines continually watch opponents sprint ahead while struggling to string together hot...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Film Breakdown: Michigan’s pick-and-roll defense a glaring issue

It’s no secret that the Michigan men’s basketball team has struggled defensively this season. Ranking second-to-last in the Big Ten defensively and No. 205 in the NCAA, the Wolverines leave a lot to be desired on the defensive end. With that, the most glaring aspect is Michigan’s pick-and-roll...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

From the joint desk of Michigan in Color and Groundcover News

You might think that a community street newspaper like Groundcover News is the exact opposite of Michigan in Color at The Michigan Daily, the long-standing student-run newspaper of the University of Michigan. But these two publications that seem very different from the outside have more in common than you might think.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street

If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Trotter Multicultural Center: the legacy of Black student activists and their vision for a multiracial University of Michigan

This article is a reprint and originally appeared in Groundcover News in Issue 5, Volume 10, [May 2019]. “The Trotter Multicultural Center serves as an iconic and programmatic symbol for all students; as an open and inclusive facility that fosters intercultural engagement and strengthens connection between and among communities; as a supportive and environment to those committed to social justice and diversity; and as a space that celebrates the tradition and legacy of the Trotter Multicultural Center and the activism of students.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

My struggle with education

Throughout my life, I struggled with school. I got my education through the Ann Arbor School District. I attended Bach Elementary School, Slauson Middle School and Pioneer High School. As a young lad, I first attended Mack Elementary School. Mack Elementary had a predominantly Black student body; it was where...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Power restored on State St. with businesses and traffic lights back up and running

After six hours, power has been restored in the area near the State Street and North University Avenue intersection. The power went out at about 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to DTE’s power outage map, forcing several businesses in the downtown area — including Target, Walgreens and the newly opened Sweetgreen — to temporarily close.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Examining Ann Arbor’s hostile and hospitality architecture

If you’ve ever taken a long walk through Ann Arbor, you might note that for a relatively walkable city, benches are somewhat rare. They’re a bit more common at bus stops, but there’s usually something a bit odd about them. A bar is affixed — usually welded on so removal is impossible — to the bench, dividing it into sections. It’s often cylindrical, making it difficult to use as an armrest. Smaller benches are made impossible to sit in for plus-size individuals and the overall lack of benches makes it harder for those with chronic pain or fatigue to traverse the city on foot. So the question arises: Why are they built this way?
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Malaysian Cultural Night makes comeback at UMich after three years

The Michigan Malaysian Student Association (MiMSA), a student organization at the University of Michigan, hosted Malaysian Culture Night 2023 at the Michigan League Sunday evening. The event featured a performance of Rojak, a play centered around a mixed Malaysian couple overcoming familial disapproval and finding unity as well as exploring multicultural values and language.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Missing student found dead at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor

Adriana Davidson, 15, was found dead near Pioneer High School’s athletic field Monday afternoon. Davidson’s family reported her as missing to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday morning after Davidson did not come home from school Friday. Prior to her death, Davidson was. by friends at...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

LSA event celebrates DEI 1.0, anticipates DEI 2.0

Ideas and excitement bounced off the walls of the Rogel Ballroom in the Michigan Union on Tuesday afternoon during the DEI @ LSA event: “Celebrate & Inform the Future of DEI in LSA.” The event was hosted by the University of Michigan’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and featured a variety of keynote speakers, food and free swag in celebration of the work completed by the DEI 1.0 initiative.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

From The Daily: CSG’s laundry proposal is well-intentioned, but wasteful

On Dec. 7, 2022, Central Student Government unanimously passed a resolution encouraging the University of Michigan to include the cost of laundry in room and board. Though well intentioned, there are significant climate, capacity and efficiency issues posed by this proposal. By untethering laundry from market forces, students are incentivized to use laundry for, say, a single shirt, which would both be extremely wasteful of water while simultaneously blocking other students from using the laundry machines. While CSG raises important points about the inability of students to offset the cost of laundry with financial aid, their proposed system is not the way to achieve equity. We, instead, suggest that the University could include a certain number of additional Blue Bucks in room and board, and ensure those Blue Bucks can be used for laundry. Alternatively, they could adopt a policy in the framework of the printing stipend, wherein every freshman is given some quantity of free laundry.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

UMich Health to launch mobile mammography unit

Michigan Medicine announced on Jan. 12 it will be opening a mobile mammography unit at the Ypsilanti Health Center in February. The vehicle unit will operate out of the Rogel Cancer Center and will include a reception area, two dressing rooms and an imaging suite. Mammograms — X-ray images of...
YPSILANTI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy