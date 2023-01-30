Read full article on original website
mystar106.com
The 5 States With The Worst Work-Life Balance, Iowa Made The List!
We all want to achieve a good work-life balance, but some states could use some help. A new study has determined the five U.S. states with the worst work-life balance. These states, according to SolitaireBliss.com, are:. Idaho. Iowa. Rhode Island. New Mexico. Factors determining these rankings included respondents’ working hours,...
Iowa Trucking Companies Could Face Limited Liability Over Negligence
A bill that would expand liability protections for trucking companies is making its way through the Iowa legislature again. These protections would impact how cases, where employees cause injury, death, or other damages while on the job, are handled. House Study Bill 114 would put a $1 million cap on...
Pennsylvania towns plug budgets with fines
(The Center Square) – Local governments bring in billions of dollars from fines and fees across the country annually – and Pennsylvania localities collected more than $202 million in 2020, a new analysis shows. Some townships and boroughs receive so much that the revenue is a significant source to balance the budget. The Reason Foundation analysis used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to see what fines and fees were...
Pa. moves up start of sales for anterless deer licenses in 2023. What hunters need to know.
Pennsylvania hunters are well accustomed to purchasing their hunting licenses and antlerless deer permits starting in July, but this year they’ll need to be thinking about deer season a few weeks earlier than normal. That’s because as the Pennsylvania Game Commission prepares to start selling antlerless deer permits online for the first time ever, it’s also planning to move up the timing for when the sales process begins.
Lancaster Farming
Don't Bank on Bushels, and Other Takeaways From Pennsylvania No-Till Meeting
HANOVER, Pa. — Indiana non-GMO farmer Cameron Mills and other speakers offered tips for improving soil health and profitability Jan. 31 at the Pennsylvania No-Till Alliance’s winter meeting. The daylong event in Adams County, repeated two days later in western Pennsylvania, covered a lot of ground. But here...
Resolution for conservation corridors study to be reintroduced in House
It would assist state agencies, such as the Game Commission and Department of Transportation in their efforts to manage wildlife habitat, limit forest fragmentation, and plan connectivity and crossings, “as well as maintain and enhance Pennsylvania as one of the nation’s top destinations for outdoor recreation tourism,” the Jan. 30 memo reads. The post Resolution for conservation corridors study to be reintroduced in House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
KCCI.com
State Treasurer's office looks to return $489M in unclaimed property to Iowans
DES MOINES, Iowa — The State Treasurer's Office started the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt on Wednesday. Newly-elected State Treasurer Roby Smith says the state has $489 million in unclaimed property that it wants to give back. The $489 million comes from old bank accounts, security deposits, insurance payouts and...
Local state lawmaker pushing for smoking ban in casinos, private clubs
An Allegheny County Pennsylvania state lawmaker is pushing for a smoking ban in casinos and private clubs.
Pennsylvania drivers travel across state lines to buy gas as prices rise again
Gas prices are up nine cents this week to $3.86 a gallon.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources Accepting Grant Applications for Snowmobile & ATV Projects
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is now accepting applications for grants to aid snowmobile, and all terrain vehicle related projects. Applications will be accepted February 1st through March 31st. Applications will only be accepted electronically through the DCNR's grant application system. Projects eligible for the grants include...
butlerradio.com
State Details Changes to Antlerless Deer License Sales
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is alerting hunters about the new process available for applying for an antlerless deer license. After a new law took effect earlier this month, hunters can purchase antlerless licenses through all licensing issuing agents as well as online beginning with the 2023-24 licensing year. The Commission...
Game Commission votes on antlerless license changes, boat speed limits, and more
Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners had an eventful meeting on Saturday, with the agenda featuring discussions about antlerless deer licenses, land acquisitions, new boat speed limits, modified otter trapping rules, and several other items of interest. Preliminary approval of antlerless deer license changes The Board of Game Commissioners is seeking to modernize the process for obtaining an antlerless deer license. Previously, state law required these licenses...
Penn State researchers share Spotted lanternfly findings
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Researchers at Penn State are still working to learn as much as they can about an invasive insect in Pennsylvania that continues to be a threat to local agriculture. The university is part of an interdisciplinary research group studying the Spotted Lanternfly. The research group, funded by the U.S. Department […]
KCRG.com
Six Iowa care facilities placed in receivership after owner says they can’t to continue operate
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Four nursing facilities and two assisted living facilities have been place in receivership with the State of Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA) after the owner notified them that they were unable and/or unwilling to continue operating. On January 23rd, the owner of Blue...
So-called “skill games” are draining millions from senior programs | Opinion
There is no question that the explosion of so-called “skill” games in communities across Pennsylvania is draining millions of dollars from lifesaving programs for seniors that are funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Lottery report states, “… we show detailed analyses that estimate more than $650 million in...
Specialty crops program grants up to $30,000 to Iowans
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The state of Iowa is working with farmers and organizations to encourage specialty crop growth. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is opening applications for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Applicants can receive up to $30,000 to help with specialty crop growth, which includes a wide...
PUC launches investigation into billing issues impacting PPL Electric customers
Update, 3 p.m.: The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding unusually high bills received by PPL Electric Utilities customers. In a press release, the office stated that they will also investigate the accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing practices. The matter has...
tspr.org
UAW Local 974 overwhelmingly authorizes strike as Caterpillar contract negotiations continue
Members of the union representing Caterpillar employees at facilities in Illinois and Pennsylvania overwhelmingly authorized a strike on Friday as negotiations on a new contract continue. UAW Local 974 second vice president Tony Newton said 98% of membership voted in favor of strike authorization. Local 974 represents employees in East...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Officials Propose Fix for Error in Property Tax Calculations
(Radio Iowa) State officials are asking the legislature to correct for an error in the formula that determines some property tax rates. Each year, the Iowa Department of Revenue makes a statewide calculation that affects property tax rates and the error is connected to what’s called multi-residential property. A 2013 law said apartment buildings, nursing homes, and mobile home parks were no longer to be taxed as commercial property, but as multi-residential property. Then, a 2021 law called for taxing those multi-residential properties at the same rate as single-family homes and condominiums. However, the law failed to adjust the statewide formula used to determine how much cities, counties, and schools can collect in property taxes. The error means local governments would get less than expected from residential property taxes.
Proposal slammed to transfer $14 million from Environmental Trust to water fund
LINCOLN — Deep inside Gov. Jim Pillen’s budget proposal is a plan to divert $14 million from the Nebraska Environmental Trust to a state agency’s water resources fund, a transfer condemned as a “mockery” of the intent of the Trust. W. Don Nelson, a former official who served three Nebraska governors, said Thursday that the […] The post Proposal slammed to transfer $14 million from Environmental Trust to water fund appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
