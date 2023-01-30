ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 5 States With The Worst Work-Life Balance, Iowa Made The List!

We all want to achieve a good work-life balance, but some states could use some help. A new study has determined the five U.S. states with the worst work-life balance. These states, according to SolitaireBliss.com, are:. Idaho. Iowa. Rhode Island. New Mexico. Factors determining these rankings included respondents’ working hours,...
Pennsylvania towns plug budgets with fines

(The Center Square) – Local governments bring in billions of dollars from fines and fees across the country annually – and Pennsylvania localities collected more than $202 million in 2020, a new analysis shows. Some townships and boroughs receive so much that the revenue is a significant source to balance the budget. The Reason Foundation analysis used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to see what fines and fees were...
Pa. moves up start of sales for anterless deer licenses in 2023. What hunters need to know.

Pennsylvania hunters are well accustomed to purchasing their hunting licenses and antlerless deer permits starting in July, but this year they’ll need to be thinking about deer season a few weeks earlier than normal. That’s because as the Pennsylvania Game Commission prepares to start selling antlerless deer permits online for the first time ever, it’s also planning to move up the timing for when the sales process begins.
Resolution for conservation corridors study to be reintroduced in House

It would assist state agencies, such as the Game Commission and Department of Transportation in their efforts to manage wildlife habitat, limit forest fragmentation, and plan connectivity and crossings, “as well as maintain and enhance Pennsylvania as one of the nation’s top destinations for outdoor recreation tourism,” the Jan. 30 memo reads.   The post Resolution for conservation corridors study to be reintroduced in House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources Accepting Grant Applications for Snowmobile & ATV Projects

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is now accepting applications for grants to aid snowmobile, and all terrain vehicle related projects. Applications will be accepted February 1st through March 31st. Applications will only be accepted electronically through the DCNR's grant application system. Projects eligible for the grants include...
State Details Changes to Antlerless Deer License Sales

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is alerting hunters about the new process available for applying for an antlerless deer license. After a new law took effect earlier this month, hunters can purchase antlerless licenses through all licensing issuing agents as well as online beginning with the 2023-24 licensing year. The Commission...
Game Commission votes on antlerless license changes, boat speed limits, and more

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners had an eventful meeting on Saturday, with the agenda featuring discussions about antlerless deer licenses, land acquisitions, new boat speed limits, modified otter trapping rules, and several other items of interest. Preliminary approval of antlerless deer license changes The Board of Game Commissioners is seeking to modernize the process for obtaining an antlerless deer license. Previously, state law required these licenses...
Penn State researchers share Spotted lanternfly findings

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Researchers at Penn State are still working to learn as much as they can about an invasive insect in Pennsylvania that continues to be a threat to local agriculture. The university is part of an interdisciplinary research group studying the Spotted Lanternfly. The research group, funded by the U.S. Department […]
Specialty crops program grants up to $30,000 to Iowans

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The state of Iowa is working with farmers and organizations to encourage specialty crop growth. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is opening applications for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Applicants can receive up to $30,000 to help with specialty crop growth, which includes a wide...
Iowa Officials Propose Fix for Error in Property Tax Calculations

(Radio Iowa) State officials are asking the legislature to correct for an error in the formula that determines some property tax rates. Each year, the Iowa Department of Revenue makes a statewide calculation that affects property tax rates and the error is connected to what’s called multi-residential property. A 2013 law said apartment buildings, nursing homes, and mobile home parks were no longer to be taxed as commercial property, but as multi-residential property. Then, a 2021 law called for taxing those multi-residential properties at the same rate as single-family homes and condominiums. However, the law failed to adjust the statewide formula used to determine how much cities, counties, and schools can collect in property taxes. The error means local governments would get less than expected from residential property taxes.
Proposal slammed to transfer $14 million from Environmental Trust to water fund

LINCOLN — Deep inside Gov. Jim Pillen’s budget proposal is a plan to divert $14 million from the Nebraska Environmental Trust to a state agency’s water resources fund, a transfer condemned as a “mockery” of the intent of the Trust. W. Don Nelson, a former official who served three Nebraska governors, said Thursday that the […] The post Proposal slammed to transfer $14 million from Environmental Trust to water fund appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
