ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury update after AFC Championship Game win

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jqgcp_0kVmXz9M00

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his usual postgame injury update following the AFC Championship Game win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team suffered several injuries during the course of the game against the Bengals. In the first half, CB L’Jarius Sneed was ruled out of the game with a concussion and WR Kadarius Toney left the game with an ankle injury. In the second half of the game, LB Willie Gay Jr. suffered a shoulder injury, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster had a knee injury and WR Mecole Hardman aggravated his pelvis injury.

Reid confirmed four of those injuries and had comments on two more players battling through.

“As far as injuries go, L’Jarius Sneed, he had the concussion,” Reid said. “Kadarius Toney’s ankle, he tweaked that. JuJu Smith-Schuster that knee acted up on him from the week. Mecole Hardman gave it his best, as did all these guys. It’s a tribute to the work ethic, Pat (Mahomes) and Travis Kelce. . .”

Clark Hunt said in his postgame interview that it felt like the Chiefs encountered a season’s worth of injuries in the span of a week and he just might be right. Leading into the game, Patrick Mahomes battled through an ankle injury. Travis Kelce was a late addition to the injury report with a back injury.

Reid attributed the performance of his injured stars to one thing.

“It was pure grit,” Reid said. “(Patrick Mahomes) and (Travis) Kelce. For Pat to do what he did and to have that run at the end, I can’t say enough. He is the MVP in my eyes.”

The training staff also received a boatload of praise from both Mahomes, Kelce and Reid.

“Yeah, well I mean he went out and practiced,” Reid said of Mahomes. “He pushed off that thing and did all the stuff. He lived in the training room. Rick Burkholder and Julie (Frymyer), I mean the job that they did with him, getting him ready and him spending all the time. I’m sure he went home and his wife was probably working on him too. Everybody was taking concern for him.”

Thankfully, the Chiefs will now have a week to rest and recover after this hard-fought battle. It’ll give everyone a chance to get as healthy as possible ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Comments / 16

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

An NFL rule explained how the Chiefs got away with holding on Patrick Mahomes' decisive scramble

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to have a hard time looking back at Sunday’s AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and come away thinking they got a fair shot from the officiating crew. On top of having nine penalties called against them, the Bengals seemed to be on the wrong end of no-calls throughout the night and, of course, the third-down mulligan.
CINCINNATI, OH
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Joe Burrow Has 5-Word Message Following Sunday's Loss

The AFC Conference Championship didn't end with cigars and celebration for Joe Burrow, but the Cincinnati Bengals' leader was characteristically composed following the setback.  In a quote provided to Bengals.com writer Geoff Hobson, Burrow vowed that he and the team would come back stronger ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl

Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl. While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing […] The post Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Celebrate Patrick Mahomes Going to the Super Bowl: Photos

Brittany Mahomes and her toddler daughter were excited to watch Patrick Mahomes secure his AFC Championship win Brittany Mahomes watched a very special moment in her husband's career with her little girl by her side. The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, was joined by daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, at the AFC Championship game Sunday to watch Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs earn their spot in Super Bowl LVII. Sharing posts on her Instagram Story before the game's thrilling end, the new mom of two showed Sterling...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

211K+
Followers
263K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy