East Lansing, MI

Michigan State football: 3 potential 2023 National Signing Day additions

Another National Signing Day is officially upon us as Michigan State football is looking so sew up Mel Tucker’s third class as head coach. While most of the class has already been signed in the early period, Tucker is looking to land maybe a few targets on signing day which would cap off his best class in three years in East Lansing. He may not get all of his remaining targets or even a majority of them, but there are a few guys still on the board.
Front Office Sports

Michigan, Ohio State Post Record Revenue in 2022

The Big Ten’s two flagship athletic programs are driving profits for their universities. The University of Michigan athletics department reported a $17.1 million surplus for FY2022 behind $210.6 million in operating revenue — a record for the school’s athletic programs. Rival Ohio State University saw its athletic...
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Meet Woody: Michigan’s own Groundhog Meteorologist

Groundhog's Day is coming up yet again, and I'm not talking about the beloved movie about the holiday starring Bill Murray. I'm talking about one of the strangest American traditions, where we look to a groundhog based in the middle of nowhere Pennsylvania to let us know if it's going to snow more, or not. (In the case of Michigan, it will no, matter what he says)
The Game 730 AM WVFN

This Weekend in Lansing: Boats, Dogs, a Screw Winter Party & More

A cold weekend, but a dry weekend ahead for Mid-Michigan... wanna get out and about? Here's what's going on in and around Lansing for the weekend of February 3-5, 2023. Check out pontoon boats, fishing boats, ski boats and more during the Lansing Boat Show at The Lansing Center this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (2/3 through 2/5). Don't just look, climb aboard and envision yourself as the captain of the vessel of your choice!
WLNS

Residents upset after Lansing secretly culls deer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents are upset after the City of Lansing failed to tell them about deer being killed in their parks. People living near some public parks in Lansing told 6 News they heard gunshots going off, and when they called police about it they say they were told it was a secret […]
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

