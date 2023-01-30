Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wolverines dominating 247Sports Crystal Ball for top target heading into announcement
With all nine 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions in their favor, Michigan appears to be in full control to grab 2024 four-star defensive back Jacob Oden as he is set to make a verbal commitment on Thursday. The Wolverines are battling Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa and Tennessee for the Harper...
Once Again, Michigan Stadium Dominates College Football
There's no shortage of great venues to watch a football game in American, but none compare to the Big House in Ann Arbor.
spartanavenue.com
Michigan State football: 3 potential 2023 National Signing Day additions
Another National Signing Day is officially upon us as Michigan State football is looking so sew up Mel Tucker’s third class as head coach. While most of the class has already been signed in the early period, Tucker is looking to land maybe a few targets on signing day which would cap off his best class in three years in East Lansing. He may not get all of his remaining targets or even a majority of them, but there are a few guys still on the board.
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said Following Win Against Michigan State
Purdue coach Matt Painter addressed the media after the team's 77-61 rout against Michigan State on Sunday at Mackey Arena. Here's the complete transcript and full video from the postgame press conference.
Michigan, Ohio State Post Record Revenue in 2022
The Big Ten’s two flagship athletic programs are driving profits for their universities. The University of Michigan athletics department reported a $17.1 million surplus for FY2022 behind $210.6 million in operating revenue — a record for the school’s athletic programs. Rival Ohio State University saw its athletic...
How Much Longer Will Michigan Tolerate Being Cuckolded By Jim Harbaugh?
Like an adulterous spouse, Jim Harbaugh has made a fool of Michigan. His annual (one-sided) NFL flirtation supposedly ended two weeks ago when, through a university statement, he announced he was no longer interested in the Denver Broncos' head coaching vacancy and reaffirmed his love for and commitment to U-M.
MLive.com
Chelsea standout Jason Skoczylas headed north for college football career
CHELSEA – Jason Skoczylas is taking his football talents to Canada. The standout Chelsea defensive back announced Monday his decision to commit to play college football for the University of Windsor in Windsor, Ontario, vis his Twitter account.
Lansing-Area Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll (As of January 31st)
There was no change in the top five from last week to this week. Haslett remains the only undefeated team in the area after three victories last week. DeWitt and Dansville are the only one-loss teams in the area at this point. And Holt and Ovid-Elsie are the lone two-loss teams in the Lansing area.
statechampsnetwork.com
BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS: Ann Arbor Huron jumps into the Top 10; Okemos enters the Top 20
TJ Kelley – Twitter @ScoopIPS. Ann Arbor Huron jumps into the Top 10 while Grand Rapids Northview moves up to #7. One-loss Okemos joins the Top 20 and #4 Brother Rice is the only Catholic League team to have an undefeated week. In honor of STATE CHAMPS! 20th anniversary,...
wtvbam.com
UC Boys Basketball Big 8 Champs from 1975-76 to be honored Friday as a “Team of Fame”
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – The 1975-1976 Union City Boys Varsity Basketball Team will be recognized as a Union City High School Team of Fame this Friday night in between the J.V. and Varsity Boys basketball games between Springport and Union City at McNett Fieldhouse. The 75-76 Chargers had...
Look Inside This Retro Abandoned Bowling Alley In Michigan
Bowling is not a sport for everyone. I mean, can we really consider it a sport some days?. Regardless, an abandoned bowling alley may be more entertaining to some than an active one. Abandoned Michigan Bowling Alley. You have to admit, it's not every day you can find a place...
Need Help with Taxes, Insurance? MSU Offers Free ‘Adulting’ Classes
For those living on their own for the first time (or heck, all of us!) there are certain tasks that can seem overwhelming. If you'd like help figuring out how to build your credit, understanding your medical insurance, how taxes are deducted from your paycheck - there are free classes for that!
Meet Woody: Michigan’s own Groundhog Meteorologist
Groundhog's Day is coming up yet again, and I'm not talking about the beloved movie about the holiday starring Bill Murray. I'm talking about one of the strangest American traditions, where we look to a groundhog based in the middle of nowhere Pennsylvania to let us know if it's going to snow more, or not. (In the case of Michigan, it will no, matter what he says)
The MSU Surplus Store Doesn’t Accept These 9 Items
It's hard to believe that we are a month into 2023 already. With the hustle and bustle of the holidays in our past, and spring coming soon, it might be time to purge. At our house we are in the process of packing, we are moving soon. We've got plenty of items that we no longer need and will be donating.
Ithaca mourns the loss of Brady Hessbrook; family plans to create ‘B#4 Foundation’ in his honor.
ITHACA, Mich. (WLNS) – The Hessbrook last name is well known in the Michigan high school football community. With Terry Hessbrook as head coach, the program won five state championships and went on a 69-game winning streak from 2010 to 2014. On Friday, the Hessbrook family suffered a defeat way worse than any loss on […]
How Did Novi, Michigan Get Its Name? Which Tale Do YOU Believe?
Novi – you think it's a weird name for a town? Well, the different stories as to how the name came about may be even weirder. When a post office was first established here in 1827, it was called 'West Farmington'. In 1830, the name was changed to 'Novi'...but why? What's the story? Depends on which one you want to believe.
Unique, Inexpensive Things You Can Do With Your Kids on Spring Break in Lansing
Although spring break is less than two months away, I'm a planner and I work with a budget. Time seems to go by faster and faster so now is the time for me to start planning something fun for spring break, otherwise it will sneak up on me and be gone before I know it.
This Weekend in Lansing: Boats, Dogs, a Screw Winter Party & More
A cold weekend, but a dry weekend ahead for Mid-Michigan... wanna get out and about? Here's what's going on in and around Lansing for the weekend of February 3-5, 2023. Check out pontoon boats, fishing boats, ski boats and more during the Lansing Boat Show at The Lansing Center this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (2/3 through 2/5). Don't just look, climb aboard and envision yourself as the captain of the vessel of your choice!
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan Medical School boycotts U.S. News & World Report rankings
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Medical School announced on Monday it will no longer take part in the annual ranking of medical schools by U.S. News & World Report. School officials said the way USNWR ranks medical schools has been a concern for some time. “The fundamental...
Residents upset after Lansing secretly culls deer
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents are upset after the City of Lansing failed to tell them about deer being killed in their parks. People living near some public parks in Lansing told 6 News they heard gunshots going off, and when they called police about it they say they were told it was a secret […]
