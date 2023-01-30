ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense. The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills...
The US and its allies want Ukraine to change its battlefield tactics in the spring

US and Western officials are urging Ukraine to shift its focus from the brutal, months-long fight in the eastern city of Bakhmut and prioritize instead a potential offensive in the south, using a different style of fighting that takes advantage of the billions of dollars in new military hardware recently committed by Western allies, US and Ukrainian officials tell CNN.
FACT CHECK: Did A Turkish Convoy Encircle Thousands Of Russian Troops In Bakhmut?

A video shared on Facebook claims a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops in Bakhmut, Ukraine. There is no evidence that a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops. Turkey has provided Ukraine with military equipment, but has not sent troops to the country. Fact Check:. Turkish President Recep...
Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat

Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
Russia taken 180,000 dead or wounded in Ukraine: Norwegian army

Russia has suffered 180,000 killed or wounded in Ukraine so far, while the figure for the Ukrainians is 100,000 military casualties and 30,000 dead civilians, according to estimates released Sunday by Norway's army chief. In November, US army joint chiefs of staff chairman Mark Milley said the Russian army had suffered more than 100,000 dead or wounded, with a "probably" similar toll on the Ukrainian side. 
Ukraine Latest: US Confronts China With Evidence About Companies

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has confronted China’s government with evidence that suggests some Chinese state-owned companies may be providing assistance for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, as it tries to ascertain if Beijing is aware of those activities, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read...

