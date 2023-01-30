Read full article on original website
Related
Putin's war against Ukraine will ruin Russia
Vladimir Putin is pondering the impacts of his war against Ukraine. But there is no chance for redemption.
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Breaking Defense
UK reveals capture of Russian equipment, instructs industry to develop new countermeasures
IAV 2022 — The UK has recovered Russian military equipment lost to Ukrainian forces and handed it over to national intelligence agencies and industry partners in order to identify weaknesses and develop new defensive aids and countermeasures. The approach is part of a much wider effort by London to...
Hear NATO chief's message to Russia following tank shipment announcement
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reacts to Russia's response following Germany's announcement that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Poland Ready to Send Ukraine Game-Changing Weapon as Russia Makes Gains
Moscow has claimed victories in recent days, leading Ukrainian officials to increase calls for more support from its Western allies.
Daily Beast
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense. The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills...
Putin Betrayed by Close Ally Who Helped Out Ukraine Behind His Back
Bulgaria's government chose to be "on the right side of history," Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said.
The US and its allies want Ukraine to change its battlefield tactics in the spring
US and Western officials are urging Ukraine to shift its focus from the brutal, months-long fight in the eastern city of Bakhmut and prioritize instead a potential offensive in the south, using a different style of fighting that takes advantage of the billions of dollars in new military hardware recently committed by Western allies, US and Ukrainian officials tell CNN.
Ukraine May Get 'Huge Add' to Military That Could Level Russia's Advances
A Dutch official said Thursday that his country would consider giving F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for them.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did A Turkish Convoy Encircle Thousands Of Russian Troops In Bakhmut?
A video shared on Facebook claims a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops in Bakhmut, Ukraine. There is no evidence that a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops. Turkey has provided Ukraine with military equipment, but has not sent troops to the country. Fact Check:. Turkish President Recep...
msn.com
Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat
Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
Serbia, caught between Europe and Russia, could move one step closer to normalizing relations with Kosovo
Serbia, Russia's longtime ally in Europe, is getting pressure from European Union and U.S. officials to finally normalize relations with its former province, Kosovo, which broke away from Serbia following the 1999 NATO war against Serbia.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Russia taken 180,000 dead or wounded in Ukraine: Norwegian army
Russia has suffered 180,000 killed or wounded in Ukraine so far, while the figure for the Ukrainians is 100,000 military casualties and 30,000 dead civilians, according to estimates released Sunday by Norway's army chief. In November, US army joint chiefs of staff chairman Mark Milley said the Russian army had suffered more than 100,000 dead or wounded, with a "probably" similar toll on the Ukrainian side.
msn.com
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Video Shows Russian Ammo Depot Obliterated by Strike: Ukraine
The video shared by Ukraine's Defense Ministry on Twitter had received 65,000 views as of early Wednesday afternoon.
msn.com
Ukraine Latest: US Confronts China With Evidence About Companies
(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has confronted China’s government with evidence that suggests some Chinese state-owned companies may be providing assistance for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, as it tries to ascertain if Beijing is aware of those activities, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read...
France Is Considering Transferring Fighter Aircraft To Ukraine
Crown CopyrightThe Ukrainian Air Force says that talks also involve the possible transfer of advanced Rafale multirole fighter jets.
Comments / 0