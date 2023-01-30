Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Bass’ Encampment Initiative Launches in South LA, Second Westside Site
A city program aiming to provide housing to those living in encampments in Los Angeles is launching in South Los Angeles and continuing on the Westside, Mayor Karen Bass announced Wednesday. Inside Safe, an initiative started by Bass, has housed 25 people near the intersection of Culver Boulevard and South...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Finds Many Firearms at Hollywood High-Rise Apartment
Several high-power rifles, shotguns, handguns and a large cache of munitions were found by police Wednesday evening in a high-rise apartment in Hollywood. Officers were dispatched to the scene of a possible mental illness call regarding a man living on the 18th floor of an apartment building on the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Gordon Street who was pointing a gun at a park below his apartment, CBS Los Angeles reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Dies in Car With Leaking Propane Bottles
A man in his 70s who appeared to be homeless was found dead Wednesday evening inside a vehicle in Venice with several small camping-style propane bottles. Firefighters were called 8:42 p.m. to 601 Venice Blvd., near Abbott Kinney Boulevard, regarding a person suffering from a medical condition and upon their arrival they found the man, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
mynewsla.com
Another Man Charged in HB Fatal Shooting
A second man has been charged with the killing of a man in Huntington Beach in December and was expected to make his first appearance in court Wednesday. Jermaine Anthony Bell, 39, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait for the victim. Bell was...
mynewsla.com
Controversial Proposed South LA Hotel Clears LA Council’s Planning Committee
A proposed 168-room Marriott hotel in South Los Angeles cleared the City Council’s planning committee Tuesday and is expected to be reviewed by the full council on Friday. The proposed seven-story building would be located on a 34,000-square-foot, city-owned site that has been vacant since 2010. It was formerly the site of the Bethune Library, and is located near USC.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in High-Rise Apartment in Downtown LA
A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Eighth Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The shooting happened at a high-rise apartment...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Series of Alleged Road-Rage Attacks
A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks was charged with a dozen criminal counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, pleaded not guilty in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to four counts each of assault by means...
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Man Arrested in Theft of French Bulldogs from Owner at Gunpoint
A man who allegedly stole two French bulldogs from their pregnant owner at gunpoint in Studio City in December has been arrested, authorities said Monday. Sammeiso Lewis, 27, of Las Vegas was taken into custody in Glendale on Thursday, and he was booked on suspicion of robbery, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Allegedly Vandalizing Landmark Mural in Costa Mesa
A man wanted for allegedly vandalizing a landmark mural in Costa Mesa with white supremacist language in October was arrested when he appeared in court on an unrelated matter, police said Tuesday. Daniel Alec Hotte, 27, of Dana Point, was taken into custody Monday morning at the Harbor Justice Center...
mynewsla.com
Power Outage at LAX Disrupts Passenger Screening, Departing Flights
An electrical outage of unknown origin knocked out power to much of Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday, temporarily halting security screening of passengers and potentially delaying some outbound flights, but most service was restored within about 45 minutes. The outage was reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, with airport officials saying...
mynewsla.com
Two Dead in Indio Crash
Two people were killed Monday morning when a big rig and SUV collided on the Christopher Columbus Transcontinental Highway (10) in Indio and the SUV burst into flames. The collision was reported at 4:14 a.m. on the westbound 10 west of Hayfield Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The...
mynewsla.com
Farmer John Slaughterhouse in Vernon Closing This Month
The Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon is slated to close for good in a matter of days, leaving about 2,000 workers with uncertain futures — but animal rights activists are saying good riddance to a facility they say tortures and kills thousands of animals every day. Smithfield, in June...
mynewsla.com
Deputy Shooting in Compton Area Leaves Two Suspects In Custody
A deputy shooting in Compton Tuesday left two suspects in custody, one of whom was taken to a hospital, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. near Compton and Redondo Beach boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. No deputies were injured, the sheriff’s department reported.
mynewsla.com
Woman Standing Near Disabled SUV Hit and Killed by Vehicle in Lancaster Area
A Riverside woman was killed when a vehicle hit her as she stood near her disabled SUV in the Lancaster area, authorities said Wednesday. The 68-year-old woman was fatally injured about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Avenue J and 200th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. Authorities withheld her name, pending notification of her relatives.
mynewsla.com
Tustin HS Student Stabbed in Fight
A Tustin High School student was stabbed in a fight Tuesday on campus and taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The fight between two students occurred about 12:15 p.m. on the campus at 1171 El Camino Real, according to Tustin police Lt. Andy Birozy. One student was taken to...
mynewsla.com
Families Mourn Innocent Bystanders Killed in Crash at End of Police Chase
Two families were in mourning Wednesday following a devastating crash in Panorama City at the end of a police pursuit that left two fathers dead — innocent bystanders whose car was violently struck by the driver of an allegedly stolen pickup. Relatives and friends identified the pair who were...
mynewsla.com
Crescenta Valley High School Evacuated, but No Threats Found
Crescenta Valley High School was placed on lockdown then evacuated Wednesday following a report of an unauthorized person with a large duffel bag who failed to check in with school officials. Deputies went to the school in the 2900 block of Community Avenue late Wednesday morning in response to the...
mynewsla.com
Person Stabbed During Domestic Altercation in Elsinore
A person was stabbed Wednesday during a family dispute at an apartment in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances were unclear. The assault happened around noon in the 2000 block of East Lakeshore Drive, near Elm Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Deirdre Vickers told City News...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Allegedly Making Criminal Threats; Weapons Recovered
A man was in custody Wednesday for allegedly making criminal threats, authorities said. Braxton Johnson, 24, of Los Angeles, was arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of making criminal threats, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was being held on $500,000 bail, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Crescenta Valley High School Evacuated, Suspect Arrested and Released
Crescenta Valley High School was placed on lockdown then evacuated Wednesday following a report of an unauthorized person with a large duffel bag who failed to check in with school officials. Deputies went to the school late Wednesday morning in response to the report of an unauthorized person on campus...
