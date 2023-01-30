Several high-power rifles, shotguns, handguns and a large cache of munitions were found by police Wednesday evening in a high-rise apartment in Hollywood. Officers were dispatched to the scene of a possible mental illness call regarding a man living on the 18th floor of an apartment building on the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Gordon Street who was pointing a gun at a park below his apartment, CBS Los Angeles reported.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO