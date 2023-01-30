Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate "Golden" Reunion in August 20232UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
CA Attorney General affirms Compton City Council appointment2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Man Killed By Wrong Way Driver In Long beachWestmont Community NewsLong Beach, CA
Disneyland Resort celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company2UrbanGirlsAnaheim, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Related
CBS LA
Second person charged in Huntington Beach fatal shooting in December
A second person has been charged with a fatal shooting that occurred in Huntington Beach back in December. The incident occurred back on Dec. 5, when officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Tasman Drive, where they arrived to find 31-year-old Los Angeles resident Jimmy Sengpaseauth suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.Jermaine Anthony Bell, 39, appeared in court on Wednesday, where he was charged with murder and a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait for the victim. Bell was arrested in Arizona, waiving extradition and being returned to Orange County on Tuesday.Bell is the second person charged with the shooting, after Temecula resident Tyrell Avion Lee, 33, was charged on Dec. 20. He was also charged with murder and a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait. Lee was arrested on Dec. 17 after he was located in Moreno Valley.
CBS LA
Cyclist hospitalized after being hit by car, stabbed on PCH in Dana Point
A bicyclist has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle and then stabbed while riding along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point on Wednesday. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m., when a motorist hit a bicyclist riding near Crown Valley Parkway, an act which they believe to be intentional. The driver then got out of the car and assaulted the cyclist, stabbing them.The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. Authorities have detained the suspect. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Child Dies After Going Into Cardiac Arrest At Stevenson Ranch Grocery Store
The child that went into cardiac arrest Tuesday at a Stevenson Ranch grocery store has died. Around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a child going into cardiac arrest at the Ralphs Grocery Store on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the ...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Allegedly Vandalizing Landmark Mural in Costa Mesa
A man wanted for allegedly vandalizing a landmark mural in Costa Mesa with white supremacist language in October was arrested when he appeared in court on an unrelated matter, police said Tuesday. Daniel Alec Hotte, 27, of Dana Point, was taken into custody Monday morning at the Harbor Justice Center...
2urbangirls.com
Dana Point man arrested after allegedly vandalizing landmark mural in Orange County
COSTA MESA, Calif. – A man wanted for allegedly vandalizing a landmark mural in Costa Mesa with white supremacist language in October was arrested when he appeared in court on an unrelated matter, police said Tuesday. Daniel Alec Hotte, 27, of Dana Point, was taken into custody Monday morning...
Missing man with local ties last seen Jan 24 in Jurupa Valley
The search continues for a missing man last seen on January 24 in the Jurupa Valley area. Jude Leon Abass-Busy, 22, was last seen at the Shell Gas Station on 3874 Pyrite Street in Jurupa Valley, according to his mother. His mother is a Palm Desert resident. Abass-Busby is described as 5 feet 11 inches The post Missing man with local ties last seen Jan 24 in Jurupa Valley appeared first on KESQ.
California police investigate triple homicide after 3 found dead in home
Three adults were found dead inside a Southern California home on Tuesday in what police near Los Angeles are investigating as a triple homicide.
orangejuiceblog.com
Big Bad Serrano targets more young Santa Ana Ladies.
When Santa Ana Police Union chief Gerry Serrano doesn’t get his way, he morphs into a Chupacabra. “If I don’t get everything I want, I will burn this city down,” he has famously snarled, and then he sets forth on a path of destruction, SANTA ANA BE DAMNED. His eyes turn a blazing blue and fangs sprout from his cavernous maw, as you can clearly see in the illustration above. And lately, he has been getting his way LESS AND LESS.
Hospitals seek help identifying patients found in Los Angeles County
Hospital staff are hoping the public can help identify two unknown patients in Los Angeles County. The first patient is a woman who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in San Fernando on Jan. 23. She is currently at the Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills. Officials say she was […]
CBS LA
Irwindale hit-and-run: Pedestrian killed on Live Oak, suspect arrested
A Pomona woman suspected of leaving the scene of a traffic fatality in Irwindale Tuesday night was arrested Wednesday morning on hit-and-run charges.Live Oak Avenue was closed in both directions between Arrow Highway and the 605 Freeway in Irwindale early Wednesday due to a fatal crash Tuesday night. Irwindale Police said a hit-and-run driver fled the scene after fatally striking a pedestrian.Los Angeles County Fire Dept. paramedics responded at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Live Oak and Speedway Drive. Investigators said the victim was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Live Oak Irwindale police said the male victim had significant traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Patricia Lopez, a 50-year-old Pomona resident, was arrested Wednesday morning. Police said a vehicle was impounded.Lopez was booked at the West Covina City Jail on vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run charges, and she was held on $50,000 bail.Witness information and evidence at the scene led to the arrest, according to the Irwindale Police Dept. .
mynewsla.com
Another Man Charged in HB Fatal Shooting
A second man has been charged with the killing of a man in Huntington Beach in December and was expected to make his first appearance in court Wednesday. Jermaine Anthony Bell, 39, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait for the victim. Bell was...
mynewsla.com
SAPD Searching For Missing Girl, 12, From Santa Ana
Police asked for the public’s help to find a 12-year-old girl who went missing Sunday in Santa Ana. Ayumi Tran-Cao was last seen around 2 p.m. leaving her residence, according to Santa Ana police. Tran-Cao is Asian-American. She stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs an estimated 95...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Killed in San Juan Capistrano Crash
Two men were killed and a third person was hospitalized in critical condition when the car they were in hit a tree in San Juan Capistrano. The driver — 21-year-old Riley Hans Sullivan from the unincorporated community of Preston in Sonoma County — and a passenger, 19-year-old Rex Aziz Devenny of San Juan Capistrano, were killed in the crash about 10 p.m. Sunday at Rancho Viejo and Malaspina roads, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Steinle.
2urbangirls.com
Man convicted of molesting five children in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 69-year-old man has been convicted of molesting four girls and a boy he is related to in Anaheim and Mission Viejo, according to court records obtained Wednesday. Jose Antonio Macias was convicted Friday of five counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor...
mynewsla.com
Crescenta Valley High School Evacuated, Suspect Arrested and Released
Crescenta Valley High School was placed on lockdown then evacuated Wednesday following a report of an unauthorized person with a large duffel bag who failed to check in with school officials. Deputies went to the school late Wednesday morning in response to the report of an unauthorized person on campus...
3 people found dead in San Bernardino County home
Three people were found dead inside a Montclair home Monday evening. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call near Romano Avenue and Olive Street around 9 p.m.
2urbangirls.com
Driver pleads guilty to fatal crash in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif.- A transgender woman with an extensive record of speeding tickets pleaded guilty Tuesday and was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison for a fatal crash in Irvine. Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, pleaded guilty to a felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter. A jury convicted her Jan....
Man alleges racial profiling after traffic stop in Orange County
Video posted to social media has triggered accusations of racial profiling after a man recorded his traffic stop encounter in Costa Mesa. The driver alleges an Orange County police officer was using racial profiling and discrimination to harass him. The incident happened last Tuesday as a 22-year-old University of California Berkeley student was pulled over […]
2urbangirls.com
Driver falls asleep at the wheel, crashing into big rig in Orange County
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A person fell asleep while driving and caused a horrific crash early this morning, according to authorities. According to the California Highway Patrol, a female driver fell asleep behind the wheel which sent her car into the rear of a parked big rig. Authorities responded to...
KTLA.com
Car slams into building in Lakewood; 1 hospitalized
At least one person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Lakewood Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a strip mall at Bloomfield Avenue and Centralia Street. Sky5 aerial footage showed a gray Toyota sedan had plowed through the front of a business next...
Comments / 1