A second person has been charged with a fatal shooting that occurred in Huntington Beach back in December. The incident occurred back on Dec. 5, when officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Tasman Drive, where they arrived to find 31-year-old Los Angeles resident Jimmy Sengpaseauth suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.Jermaine Anthony Bell, 39, appeared in court on Wednesday, where he was charged with murder and a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait for the victim. Bell was arrested in Arizona, waiving extradition and being returned to Orange County on Tuesday.Bell is the second person charged with the shooting, after Temecula resident Tyrell Avion Lee, 33, was charged on Dec. 20. He was also charged with murder and a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait. Lee was arrested on Dec. 17 after he was located in Moreno Valley.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO