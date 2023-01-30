ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

CBS LA

Second person charged in Huntington Beach fatal shooting in December

A second person has been charged with a fatal shooting that occurred in Huntington Beach back in December. The incident occurred back on Dec. 5, when officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Tasman Drive, where they arrived to find 31-year-old Los Angeles resident Jimmy Sengpaseauth suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.Jermaine Anthony Bell, 39, appeared in court on Wednesday, where he was charged with murder and a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait for the victim. Bell was arrested in Arizona, waiving extradition and being returned to Orange County on Tuesday.Bell is the second person charged with the shooting, after Temecula resident Tyrell Avion Lee, 33, was charged on Dec. 20. He was also charged with murder and a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait. Lee was arrested on Dec. 17 after he was located in Moreno Valley. 
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Cyclist hospitalized after being hit by car, stabbed on PCH in Dana Point

A bicyclist has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle and then stabbed while riding along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point on Wednesday. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m., when a motorist hit a bicyclist riding near Crown Valley Parkway, an act which they believe to be intentional. The driver then got out of the car and assaulted the cyclist, stabbing them.The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. Authorities have detained the suspect. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
DANA POINT, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested for Allegedly Vandalizing Landmark Mural in Costa Mesa

A man wanted for allegedly vandalizing a landmark mural in Costa Mesa with white supremacist language in October was arrested when he appeared in court on an unrelated matter, police said Tuesday. Daniel Alec Hotte, 27, of Dana Point, was taken into custody Monday morning at the Harbor Justice Center...
COSTA MESA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Missing man with local ties last seen Jan 24 in Jurupa Valley

The search continues for a missing man last seen on January 24 in the Jurupa Valley area.  Jude Leon Abass-Busy, 22, was last seen at the Shell Gas Station on 3874 Pyrite Street in Jurupa Valley, according to his mother. His mother is a Palm Desert resident. Abass-Busby is described as 5 feet 11 inches The post Missing man with local ties last seen Jan 24 in Jurupa Valley appeared first on KESQ.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Big Bad Serrano targets more young Santa Ana Ladies.

When Santa Ana Police Union chief Gerry Serrano doesn’t get his way, he morphs into a Chupacabra. “If I don’t get everything I want, I will burn this city down,” he has famously snarled, and then he sets forth on a path of destruction, SANTA ANA BE DAMNED. His eyes turn a blazing blue and fangs sprout from his cavernous maw, as you can clearly see in the illustration above. And lately, he has been getting his way LESS AND LESS.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Irwindale hit-and-run: Pedestrian killed on Live Oak, suspect arrested

A Pomona woman suspected of leaving the scene of a traffic fatality in Irwindale Tuesday night was arrested Wednesday morning on hit-and-run charges.Live Oak Avenue was closed in both directions between Arrow Highway and the 605 Freeway in Irwindale early Wednesday due to a fatal crash Tuesday night. Irwindale Police said a hit-and-run driver fled the scene after fatally striking a pedestrian.Los Angeles County Fire Dept. paramedics responded at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Live Oak and Speedway Drive. Investigators said the victim was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Live Oak  Irwindale police said the male victim had significant traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.  Patricia Lopez, a 50-year-old Pomona resident, was arrested Wednesday morning. Police said a vehicle was impounded.Lopez was booked at the West Covina City Jail on vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run charges, and she was held on $50,000 bail.Witness information and evidence at the scene led to the arrest, according to the Irwindale Police Dept.  .
IRWINDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Another Man Charged in HB Fatal Shooting

A second man has been charged with the killing of a man in Huntington Beach in December and was expected to make his first appearance in court Wednesday. Jermaine Anthony Bell, 39, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait for the victim. Bell was...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

SAPD Searching For Missing Girl, 12, From Santa Ana

Police asked for the public’s help to find a 12-year-old girl who went missing Sunday in Santa Ana. Ayumi Tran-Cao was last seen around 2 p.m. leaving her residence, according to Santa Ana police. Tran-Cao is Asian-American. She stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs an estimated 95...
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Men Killed in San Juan Capistrano Crash

Two men were killed and a third person was hospitalized in critical condition when the car they were in hit a tree in San Juan Capistrano. The driver — 21-year-old Riley Hans Sullivan from the unincorporated community of Preston in Sonoma County — and a passenger, 19-year-old Rex Aziz Devenny of San Juan Capistrano, were killed in the crash about 10 p.m. Sunday at Rancho Viejo and Malaspina roads, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Steinle.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man convicted of molesting five children in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 69-year-old man has been convicted of molesting four girls and a boy he is related to in Anaheim and Mission Viejo, according to court records obtained Wednesday. Jose Antonio Macias was convicted Friday of five counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
mynewsla.com

Crescenta Valley High School Evacuated, Suspect Arrested and Released

Crescenta Valley High School was placed on lockdown then evacuated Wednesday following a report of an unauthorized person with a large duffel bag who failed to check in with school officials. Deputies went to the school late Wednesday morning in response to the report of an unauthorized person on campus...
GLENDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Driver pleads guilty to fatal crash in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif.- A transgender woman with an extensive record of speeding tickets pleaded guilty Tuesday and was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison for a fatal crash in Irvine. Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, pleaded guilty to a felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter. A jury convicted her Jan....
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man alleges racial profiling after traffic stop in Orange County

Video posted to social media has triggered accusations of racial profiling after a man recorded his traffic stop encounter in Costa Mesa. The driver alleges an Orange County police officer was using racial profiling and discrimination to harass him. The incident happened last Tuesday as a 22-year-old University of California Berkeley student was pulled over […]
COSTA MESA, CA
KTLA.com

Car slams into building in Lakewood; 1 hospitalized

At least one person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Lakewood Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a strip mall at Bloomfield Avenue and Centralia Street. Sky5 aerial footage showed a gray Toyota sedan had plowed through the front of a business next...
LAKEWOOD, CA

